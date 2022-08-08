ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Digital Trends

Hurry — this HP laptop with Windows 11 is a bargain at $200

Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to buy a Windows-based system for just $200. Normally that’s the price range for Chromebooks, but right now you can get an HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just $200 at Best Buy, saving you $40 off the usual price. While it might not be exactly speedy, it’s well suited if you need to occasionally work on the move or you’re looking to provide your child with a laptop when they head back to school.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How to Change Mouse Pointer Speed on Windows

A slow mouse speed can slow down your overall speed, and it is very inefficient. You have to constantly raise the mouse and reposition just to reach the corners of your computer screen. A faster mouse pointer is much more practical. Furthermore, some games use the same windows pointer speed...
SOFTWARE
Billboard

Back-to-School Laptop Deals: MacBook, HP, Lenovo & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Whether you’re heading back to the office, or back to school, it’s a great time to...
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How to Change or Reconfigure RGB on Keyboard

If you recently added an RGB keyboard to your gaming setup, you’re probably keen on reconfiguring its colors and patterns. Indeed, this is possible on most RGB mechanical or membrane keyboards using assigned keys. Nonetheless, downloading their dedicated software offers additional settings allowing you to explore several other color and pattern options.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

Bluetooth Not Showing in Device Manager? Here’s How to Fix it

Bluetooth within your computer may show different kinds of errors. We usually fix such errors by playing around with the device drivers. However, sometimes Bluetooth won’t even show up in the device manager. In such a case, you may wonder what can be done. This problem generally arises because...
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: LG Gram 2-in-1 16-inch laptop, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Sony’s A80K BRAVIA XR, and more

Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find tons of products on sale, starting with the LG Gram 16T90P 2-in-1 Lightweight Touch Display Laptop, which is currently receiving a 20 percent discount. This model usually sells for $2,000, but the latest $403 savings will let you take one home for $1,597. This convertible version of the LG Gram 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage space, and up to 21 hours of battery life, so you can get all your work done without worrying too much about looking power a power outlet.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

Internet Recovery Mac Not Working? Here’s How To Fix It

The Internet Recovery mode on Mac acts as a last resort when all other recovery options fail. However, it can sometimes stop working. In such a scenario, you may experience a grey screen, or the globe icon keeps revolving. Generally, it occurs when your internet connection is not working properly...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

Ethernet Not Working on Ubuntu? Here’s 7 Proven Fixes

When it comes to uninterrupted and fast internet access, Ethernet still remains our favorite. And when the Ethernet fails, it is a struggle to get a comparable internet experience. If you run Ubuntu on your computer and your Ethernet appears to be malfunctioning, there might be several reasons for it....
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

Fix: VirtualBox Kernel Driver Not Installed (rc=-1908)

MacOS High Sierra 10.13 introduced the User-Approved Kernel Extension Loading feature back in 2017. On all macOS versions since, you must manually approve kernel extensions before they can load. If you attempt to load the kernel extension (KEXT) without approval, you’ll encounter the VirtualBox Kernel Driver Not Installed error message....
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

iPhone Stuck in Recovery Mode? Try these 4 Fixes

Putting your iPhone into Recovery Mode is one of the last but effective steps to troubleshoot any complicated software issues. Normally after this restore process is complete, your iPhone automatically ends the Recovery Mode. But sometimes, your iPhone stays stuck on the Recovery Mode screen, and you won’t be able...
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

Excel Drop Down List Not Working? Try These Fixes

The Excel Drop Down list is a very handy tool for those who analyze and keep a long record of data. When this stops working, it might be a little difficult for those who need to input data quite fast. The most common reason for Excel dropdown list not working...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

How to Use Controller as Mouse or Keyboard?

By default, a controller cannot navigate through you PC. And if you are a console gamer, switching between a mouse/keyboard and a controller could be an inconvenience. Wouldn’t it be easy if you could simply control the mouse cursor and type using the controller? Fortunately, in today’s world, it is possible.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

What is Mouse Smoothing? Should You Turn It On or Off on Gaming

On your mouse, there are different polling rates. Based on that, the movement of your mouse will have some delay. A mouse with a lower polling rate will have highly inaccurate mouse cursor movement as its data record latency is high. To avoid this, the computer predicts the next mouse...
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How to Disable the Built-In Laptop Keyboard in Windows

Sometimes you don't want your laptop's keyboard to take inputs. This is usually because you're plugging in an external keyboard, either because the built-in one is broken or you just want a larger typing space with a full-sized keyboard. However, the keyboard being an integral part of your portable computer,...
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How to Fix “Hardware Device is Not Connected” (Code 45) Error

You will run into a Hardware Device is Not Connected (Code 45) error if your Windows fails to recognize your hardware device. This is a common error that affects devices such as webcams, bluetooth devices, touch-screen devices, and sometimes even on-board graphics. Microsoft states that you will see this error...
SOFTWARE

