Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
technewstoday.com
Top 10 Fixes For ‘YouTube Full Screen Not Working’
YouTube videos are enjoyed best on a fullscreen mode. But, due to several reasons, you may be stuck in a mini-player mode. Generally, you may be facing the issue because the browser is not updated to the latest version. You are also likely to face the issue if the cache data gets corrupted. The browser’s themes and extensions can also create the issue.
technewstoday.com
How to Add Guest Account on Windows?
In various circumstances, we may be unable to refuse someone’s request to use our computer. But considering privacy issue, nobody should have full access to our information. Moreover, tempered settings are also something we want to avoid. To cope with it, Microsoft has provided different groups of users and...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix YouTube Not Working on Firefox
The Firefox browser has several privacy and security advantages, among other features. But when YouTube stops working on Firefox, it can ruin the overall browsing experience. You may encounter an ‘Error occurred please try again‘ message or random crashing issues while playing YouTube videos. It may occur when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why You Probably Need To Stop Using Your Android Phone's Built-In Browser
If you use an Android smartphone, we can bet that it came with a pre-installed browser from Google or the manufacturer. For instance, if you have a Samsung smartphone, it will feature a default Internet Explorer browser, and some Samsung models include a pre-installed Google Chrome. But it's not just Samsung devices — at least 3 billion people around the world use Android smartphones (via The Verge). Not to mention, you could buy a new car with Android OS pre-installed on the dashboard.
technewstoday.com
Browsers Not Working After Windows Update? Try These Fixes
Windows releases updates every second Tuesday of the month, often referred to as ‘patch Tuesday.’ The cumulative update contains major security updates and possible bug fixes compulsory for all users. However, not all updates are for the best. Some updates can have bugs or corrupted files that may...
The Windows Club
Gmail emails going to Trash folder instead of Inbox [Fixed]
Gmail is one of the most used email services for internet users nowadays. The service is free to use and has a lot of fascinating features. However, some users have been facing an issue where their Gmail emails go to the Trash folder instead of the Inbox. In addition, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technewstoday.com
iPhone Stuck in Recovery Mode? Try these 4 Fixes
Putting your iPhone into Recovery Mode is one of the last but effective steps to troubleshoot any complicated software issues. Normally after this restore process is complete, your iPhone automatically ends the Recovery Mode. But sometimes, your iPhone stays stuck on the Recovery Mode screen, and you won’t be able...
technewstoday.com
Excel Drop Down List Not Working? Try These Fixes
The Excel Drop Down list is a very handy tool for those who analyze and keep a long record of data. When this stops working, it might be a little difficult for those who need to input data quite fast. The most common reason for Excel dropdown list not working...
technewstoday.com
How to Change Mouse Pointer Speed on Windows
A slow mouse speed can slow down your overall speed, and it is very inefficient. You have to constantly raise the mouse and reposition just to reach the corners of your computer screen. A faster mouse pointer is much more practical. Furthermore, some games use the same windows pointer speed...
technewstoday.com
Macbook Keyboard Not Working? Try These Fixes
Macbooks have a slick design. The keyboard feels fantastic and works smoothly most of the time. However, sometimes, a MacBook’s keyboard has been known to act up, with issues ranging from a few failing keys to the entire keyboard not working at all. Whether it’s because of the corrupted...
Why Google just put Apple on blast over its messaging: 'It's time for Apple to fix texting.'
Google calls on Apple to "fix texting," Elon Musk sells $6.9 billion of Tesla shares, and we outline the companies Amazon could acquire next.
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Admin User on Mac (Step-By-Step Guide)
Administrator accounts control every workflow in the computer. From installing new software to changing the system settings, the admin can do it all. However, too many admin users on a MacBook can make it difficult to manage your security expectations. If you are someone who doesn’t like multiple users tinkering...
technewstoday.com
How to Unlock Cursor on Laptop?
Many new laptops come with a touch screen feature, but it is still not as convenient as the good old cursor. I, for instance, am so used to using a mouse on my laptop that not having one can seriously hinder my performance. However, the cursor can sometimes get locked....
technewstoday.com
Hyperlink Not Working in Word? Try these Fixes
Hyperlinks are quite useful to redirect to other useful resources within or outside your Word document. However, sometimes it isn’t clickable or redirects you to the wrong location. Generally, this happens because it’s not set correctly or the link is broken. Luckily, you can solve these issues quite...
technewstoday.com
TV Won’t Connect to Wi-Fi? Here’s 14 Proven Ways to Fix It
Smart TVs come with built-in Wi-Fi features that help you surf the Internet. However, when it ceases to work you are met with an error message “Automatic IP setting failed or MAC address not correct” thereby restricting you to stream online services like Netflix or Hulu. There may...
17 Fan Reactions To Netflix's "Keep Breathing"
Liv isn't the only one that this show took on a ride.
technewstoday.com
How to Make a Stage Channel in Discord?
Members of a community server can use the Stage channel to host AMA (Ask-me-Anything) sessions, open-mic competitions, debates, conferences, and other audio-only events. By setting up a stage channel on your discord server, you can also host these events. If you’re not sure how the Stage channel operates, it is...
technewstoday.com
Fix: “The Tag Present in the Reparse Point Buffer Is Invalid (Onedrive)”
While OneDrive makes it easy to access your files on-demand without downloading, you can sometimes face the “The tag present in the reparse point buffer is invalid” error message on OneDrive. Generally, you get the above error while performing certain actions on OneDrive files, such as copying, moving,...
Comments / 0