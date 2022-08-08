System Error Memory Dump Files or Win Dump Files are like reports created whenever your computer experiences a crash. As the name suggests, they are Dump Files that are created and stored with information about each crash event and can be used to diagnose the problem that caused the crash. There are two major types of memory dump files, Memory.dmp and minidump. Memory Dump Files are important; however, they do take up a bit of space, and that can be a problem for users, especially if the storage is small.

SOFTWARE ・ 8 HOURS AGO