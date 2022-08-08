Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices
With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo Have a Surprising New Console Rival
When most people think about the big names in the videogame industry, typically a few come to mind right away. Nintendo (NTDOF) , known for both its family-friendly entertainment and its staple franchises like "Super Mario Bros" and "The Legend of Zelda," is likely one of the first. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo has been in the business the longest.
knowtechie.com
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con support is coming to Steam
Valve has just pushed a new beta update adding support for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers to Steam. The update lets you use the controllers combined into pairs or as individual, mini-gamepads. The company announced this update on the Steam forums late last week. In addition to adding support for Joy-Cons,...
technewstoday.com
How to Change or Reconfigure RGB on Keyboard
If you recently added an RGB keyboard to your gaming setup, you’re probably keen on reconfiguring its colors and patterns. Indeed, this is possible on most RGB mechanical or membrane keyboards using assigned keys. Nonetheless, downloading their dedicated software offers additional settings allowing you to explore several other color and pattern options.
technewstoday.com
12 Best Co-Op Games On PS5 And PS4
Sometimes, if you want to share some gaming time with the people closest to you, join us for the best co-op games on PS5 and PS4. We’re focusing on the newer console, as we already shared a list of the best split-screen games for the past generation. However, Sony’s list of games only available for PS5 is limited.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
technewstoday.com
Bluetooth Not Showing in Device Manager? Here’s How to Fix it
Bluetooth within your computer may show different kinds of errors. We usually fix such errors by playing around with the device drivers. However, sometimes Bluetooth won’t even show up in the device manager. In such a case, you may wonder what can be done. This problem generally arises because...
technewstoday.com
How to Change Mouse Pointer Speed on Windows
A slow mouse speed can slow down your overall speed, and it is very inefficient. You have to constantly raise the mouse and reposition just to reach the corners of your computer screen. A faster mouse pointer is much more practical. Furthermore, some games use the same windows pointer speed...
IFLScience
Got Game Ideas, But Need The Tools? Check Out This Game & App Dev Bundle
There was a time when game development was a complex and timely undertaking. It would take months, sometimes years to see a game come to life. Not only did you need a team of software engineers, but you needed animators and graphic artists as well. Thanks to phenomenal interface technology and the art of drag and drop, game development can take far less time and results can be seen in mere minutes. If you are an avid gamer with dreams of developing your own game, then you’ve come to the right place. There’s a new faster and far more efficient way to build cool new games that will have your friends and followers playing your game in little to no time. Here’s how.
Digital Trends
This $99 USB controller made my gaming phone way cooler
Smartphone gaming is no longer an amusement or a hobby. The enthusiasm from mobile gamers worldwide — and inclusion in various esports tournaments — demonstrates a surge in its popularity. In fact, games form the leading category of mobile apps on Android and iOS and generate more revenue than PC and console gaming combined.
Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love
Xbox hasn’t exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called ‘console war’ between Xbox and PlayStation which isn’t something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
LucidSound LS100X wireless gaming headset for PC and Xbox Series X|S
LucidSound has this month announced the launch of its new Xbox wireless gaming headset in the form of the LucidSound LS100X now available to purchase priced at $100 from online retailers such as Amazon. Providing up to 130 hours of wireless play the lightweight wireless headphones can be used with Xbox and Windows PC systems as well as mobile devices using the integrated Bluetooth connectivity.
Sega Genesis Blast Processing Explained
The Sega Genesis was a powerful console in its day. It was the first one capable of going toe-to-toe with the seemingly unstoppable juggernaut that was Nintendo. Bear in mind, this was back in the days before PlayStation and Xbox, when Nintendo was such a predominant force in the world that people had developed a tendency of referring to every gaming console as a "Nintendo," in the same way that people call all facial tissues Kleenex. Sega sought to distinguish the Genesis from the SNES through a series of aggressive advertising campaigns that emphasized three major points: the titles on the Genesis had more mature themes, the console was cheaper, and it was faster.
technewstoday.com
How to Save Your Game Progress in Genshin Impact?
Unlike other games, Genshin Impact does not provide you with a dedicated button to save the game manually. It rather autosaves your progress in their live servers. This makes the game secure by making it harder for players to cheat or exploit the game’s features. Also, it is easier for players to recover their data in case they accidentally delete the game. However, this requires you to stay connected to their servers all the time.
How to access Netflix games on Android
Netflix isn't just a film and television streaming service; it allows subscribers to download mobile games, too. If you're not sure where to look for some included games, you can follow these steps.
technewstoday.com
15 Best Horror Games on Switch in 2022
Get ready to sweat profusely with the frightening feeling of someone lurking in the dark. The uncertainty of dwelling on something dark or the grotesque visual creeps trying to snatch you out of the blue makes every second life-threatening. The horror genre has become the staple of entertainment for movies...
Ars Technica
You can finally play Sony’s Spider-Man on PC—but it’s not all good news (yet)
In two days, the 2018 hit game Marvel's Spider-Man will break out of its console exclusivity and land on Windows (Steam, EGS) as arguably Sony's biggest PC port yet. We knew Sony was bullish about selling more games on PC in the current fiscal year, but we didn't expect a critically acclaimed gem like Spider-Man, which previously drove console sales as a PlayStation exclusive, to make the transition.
technewstoday.com
What is Mouse Smoothing? Should You Turn It On or Off on Gaming
On your mouse, there are different polling rates. Based on that, the movement of your mouse will have some delay. A mouse with a lower polling rate will have highly inaccurate mouse cursor movement as its data record latency is high. To avoid this, the computer predicts the next mouse...
PS5 stock – live: PS Direct, Game, Studio and Smyths have consoles in stock – how to buy
Update 9 August: The standalone PS5 disc edition console is in stock at PlayStation Direct. PS5 bundles are also in stock at the BT Shop, Studio, Game, Very, Hughes and Scan. Invitations have also been sent out at Amazon. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April. Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent...
technewstoday.com
How to Connect Airpods to PS5? (Step-By-Step Guide)
If you have Apple’s wireless headphones and the latest PlayStation, it’s only natural to use these devices together. So, you may be wondering: can you connect Airpods to PS5?. The answer is: “Yes, but.” Yes, you can connect Airpods to PS5 or PS4; but you need to use...
