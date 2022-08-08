ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

CNET

Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So

Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Change Mouse Pointer Speed on Windows

A slow mouse speed can slow down your overall speed, and it is very inefficient. You have to constantly raise the mouse and reposition just to reach the corners of your computer screen. A faster mouse pointer is much more practical. Furthermore, some games use the same windows pointer speed...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

Browsers Not Working After Windows Update? Try These Fixes

Windows releases updates every second Tuesday of the month, often referred to as ‘patch Tuesday.’ The cumulative update contains major security updates and possible bug fixes compulsory for all users. However, not all updates are for the best. Some updates can have bugs or corrupted files that may...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
technewstoday.com

How to Unlock Cursor on Laptop?

Many new laptops come with a touch screen feature, but it is still not as convenient as the good old cursor. I, for instance, am so used to using a mouse on my laptop that not having one can seriously hinder my performance. However, the cursor can sometimes get locked....
SOFTWARE
shefinds

Should You Clear Your iPhone Cache? Yes, And Tech Experts Explain How.

Clearing the cache on your iPhone or computer may be one of those things you do out of habit without ever really understanding why you even do it. Conversely, maybe you’re the type of iPhone user who last cleared your cache — oh, never ago. There’s never a better time than now to start developing a better phone maintenance routine — and clearing your cache should be a part of that regimen. If you’ve ever asked yourself: should you clear your iPhone cache? The answer is: absolutely. Here one tech expert explains how to do it.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For Longer Battery Life

Your iPhone was an expensive investment — so why does it seem like its battery lasts all of a few hours before conking out on you just when you need your device most? Poor charging habits could be contributing to a weaker battery, but so can the settings you have enabled, believe it or not. And sometimes disabling a setting or two is all you need to do to make a huge difference in the quality and performance of your phone. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for longer battery life.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

Excel Drop Down List Not Working? Try These Fixes

The Excel Drop Down list is a very handy tool for those who analyze and keep a long record of data. When this stops working, it might be a little difficult for those who need to input data quite fast. The most common reason for Excel dropdown list not working...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

Ethernet Not Working on Ubuntu? Here’s 7 Proven Fixes

When it comes to uninterrupted and fast internet access, Ethernet still remains our favorite. And when the Ethernet fails, it is a struggle to get a comparable internet experience. If you run Ubuntu on your computer and your Ethernet appears to be malfunctioning, there might be several reasons for it....
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

Bluetooth Not Showing in Device Manager? Here’s How to Fix it

Bluetooth within your computer may show different kinds of errors. We usually fix such errors by playing around with the device drivers. However, sometimes Bluetooth won’t even show up in the device manager. In such a case, you may wonder what can be done. This problem generally arises because...
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How to Count Cells With Text in Excel?

You can use functions in MS Excel to count general to specific texts. Excel is one of the best ways to store your data for future reference. Having that said, Excel has made data retrieval easier than ever. You can count numbers, texts, blank spaces, and string values using different functions in MS Excel.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Microsoft makes its 3D emoji library available on GitHub and Figma

Microsoft is making almost all of its refreshed 3D emojis available to customers to build with and on by putting them on GitHub and Figma starting today, August 10. The emojis will be fully customizable through vector files and available across all frameworks, officials said. Microsoft is taking this step in the name of the "democratization of creator experiences."
INTERNET
technewstoday.com

Excel Hyperlink Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It

It isn’t uncommon for hyperlinks in Excel to not work. Excel offers the feature of establishing a link between certain locations on either the web or your device. However, sometimes this tool does not work as you expect. When this happens, you can expect a dialog box alerting you about a broken hyperlink.
SOFTWARE

