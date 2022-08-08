Read full article on original website
Billboard
Back-to-School Laptop Deals: MacBook, HP, Lenovo & More
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Whether you’re heading back to the office, or back to school, it’s a great time to...
Best PC and Laptop Deals
We've gathered the top pre-built desktop and laptop deals you can find.
pocketnow.com
Best deals today: LG Gram 2-in-1 16-inch laptop, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Sony’s A80K BRAVIA XR, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find tons of products on sale, starting with the LG Gram 16T90P 2-in-1 Lightweight Touch Display Laptop, which is currently receiving a 20 percent discount. This model usually sells for $2,000, but the latest $403 savings will let you take one home for $1,597. This convertible version of the LG Gram 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage space, and up to 21 hours of battery life, so you can get all your work done without worrying too much about looking power a power outlet.
Best keyboards for Chromebooks and Chromeboxes 2022
Whether you need it for a Chromebook tablet, or just want a full-size keyboard at your desk, you can get an excellent keyboard for Chrome OS devices of every style and connection type.
makeuseof.com
Google Keep vs. Microsoft OneNote: Which Is Better?
Google and Microsoft are the two biggest office suite providers around. Although they're known for their basic office apps—word processor, presentation, and spreadsheet—they also have other offerings. One such offering is their note-taking app. Google has Keep while Microsoft has OneNote. Let's compare the two and see which...
makeuseof.com
Google Messages vs. Samsung Messages: Which Is the Best Messaging App?
If you own a Samsung device, you might have noticed how it came with two pre-installed messaging apps: Google Messages and Samsung Messages. Flagship Samsung phones have the former set as default, but mid-range and budget Samsung phones opt for the latter. Both apps perform the same function but are...
makeuseof.com
The 8 Best Linux Apps for Downloading and Managing Wallpapers
Your Linux distribution likely comes with numerous wallpapers, but it's no surprise if you don't want to stick to the defaults. Yet searching for wallpapers online can sometimes be time-consuming and lead you to some sketchy-looking corners of the web. Fortunately, there are more than a few Linux apps committed...
makeuseof.com
What Can You Salvage From Your Broken Laptop?
The laptop form factor has dominated the PC industry since its debut in the 1980s, with an estimated 277 million laptops shipped around the world in 2021 alone. While laptops are popular, they are also quite fragile, and this means that many of the world’s laptops end up in the trash after a few short years of use.
makeuseof.com
How to Migrate Windows to an SSD Using Disk Genius
Getting Windows onto a solid state drive (SSD) can really speed things up. Installing a fresh copy of windows on your SSD is quite straightforward, but transferring an existing installation to one is trickier. Migrating your Windows OS from your HDD to your SSD is a delicate process and can...
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Customize Your Mac's Pointer
Believe it or not, there are many ways you can customize your Mac's cursor, also known as pointer. You can change its color, make it big if you can't find it, and even adjust your scrolling speed to whatever feels right for you. Keep reading to find out how to...
makeuseof.com
How to Upgrade to Linux Mint 21 "Vanessa"
A major new version of Linux Mint is now available! Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Linux Mint 21 brings a modest amount of changes and improvements to an already fantastic Linux distribution. While you can always do a clean install, what if you want to avoid backing up all your...
Micron, Western Digital Will Use Chips & Science Money for Memory R&D, New Fabs
As Joe Biden signs Chips and Science into law, Micron and Western Digital prep to establish new R&D and manufacturing operations in the U.S.
makeuseof.com
6 Important Factors to Consider When Choosing a Linux Distro
Linux is a modern operating system that shares many similarities with Unix. Linux is fast, reliable, and very stable. It is also easy to use and is suitable for both home and professional usage. With hundreds of Linux distros available online, it is not always easy to find the perfect...
makeuseof.com
Brave vs. Vivaldi: Which Browser Is Safer and More Private?
If you're considering making a switch to a safe and private browser, you've probably come across Brave and Vivaldi. These two browsers have become quite popular in recent years, especially among people who are proactive about their privacy and security, and are not comfortable with Big Tech collecting their data.
makeuseof.com
Microsoft Just Made Its Emoji Open Source
How are you feeling as an emoji designer? if you think you can do a better job than the big businesses, now's your chance; Microsoft has just open sourced all of its emoji, allowing users and businesses alike to remix them as they please. Microsoft's Emoji Become Open Source. The...
SSDs Are Worse for the Planet Than HDDs: Report
A recent study highlights that the choice between HDD and SSD in terms of carbon footprint isn't as clear-cut as you might think. But the complexity of the calculation means we should be wary.
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Browsers for Streaming Twitch
With tons of options present in the market, it's tough to choose a perfect web browser for streaming Twitch. Some offer full HD support but consume a lot of system resources, whereas others are battery-efficient but don't allow streaming in the highest quality possible. To help you make an ideal...
CNET
Dell XPS 13 Plus Review: This Slim Premium Laptop Isn't Afraid to Shake Things Up
When you open up the XPS 13 Plus, three things will immediately strike you as... unusual. Those design choices make the XPS 13 Plus stand out so much visually, but they also make for an unconventional experience. Not necessarily a bad one, but certainly one that fights years of laptop design muscle memory.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto Tab G62 launch date confirmed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, LTE and 2K display
Flipkart has started teasing the Moto Tab G62, a tablet that looks an awful lot like the Moto Tab G70. According to the retailer, the Moto Tab G62 features a 10.6-inch IPS display that operates at 2K. Presumably, the tablet will offer a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, which would match the Moto Tab G70. Supposedly, the display is also TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified and supports stylus input.
makeuseof.com
Why You Should Update Your Windows PC When a New Version Releases
When a new Windows update version is released, the internet goes wild with reports about all the new features that come with it. As such, many people download the new updates to stay up to date with these new features. However, some may frequently delay their software updates by clicking on Not now or Update later, which is not a good habit to fall into.
