Rowlett, TX

CBS DFW

Anna man sentenced to life in prison for murdering wife

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A jury sentenced an Anna man to life in prison today after finding him guilty of killing his wife last year. Joseph Daniel Enriquez, 55, called 911 on March 12, 2021 and told dispatchers he shot his wife. Anna police responded to the home and found the victim on the bathroom floor with a shotgun wound to the chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Enriquez initially told police that he accidentally pulled the trigger while putting his shotgun away and mentioned several times that it was not loaded. Officers, however, checked the gun and found...
Texas Crime & Safety
Crime & Safety
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Dallas man found guilty of capital murder in the deaths of his two teenage daughters

DALLAS (AP) – A suburban Dallas man who evaded arrest for more than 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in 2008 has been convicted in their deaths. Jurors on Tuesday found 65-year-old Yaser Said guilty of capital murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said. He will receive an automatic life sentence. Prosecutor Lauren Black has said Said is “obsessed with possession and control.” The sisters were found shot to death in a taxi near a Dallas-area hotel on New Year’s Day in 2008. About a week earlier, they and their mother fled their home in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville to escape Said.
wbap.com

Yaser Said Found Guilty of Capital Murder in Deaths of Daughters

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The North Texas father accused of shooting his teenage daughters to death in so-called honor killings testified on Monday in his own defense. Yaser Said is accused of shooting his daughters inside his taxi cab in 2008, but he denies those accusations. He is said to have been angry the girls were dating outside the Muslim faith.
KLTV

Texas jury gets case of man accused of killing his daughters

DALLAS (AP) - Jurors are deliberating in the capital murder trial of a man accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in a taxi in the Dallas area in 2008. Yaser Said evaded arrest for over 12 years following the slayings of his daughters, 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said.
fox4news.com

Shooting injures 10-year-old in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that injured a 10-year-old child Wednesday afternoon. The victim was in a car that was struck by gunfire on Highway 175, near S. Belt Line Road. The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. According to police, someone in a red vehicle shot...
CBS DFW

Father arrested for leaving 5 kids in car without air conditioning

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth father was arrested for allegedly leaving his five children in a parked car with the engine running, but without air conditioning on Aug. 7. Officers said they found Jose Leal, 29, at 8 p.m. in the yard of a home at 3500 block of Littlejohn Ave. They also found the five children, ages 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6 in the car nearby. Several children were either sleeping or passed out when officers pulled them from the car. They immediately placed them inside air conditioned squad cars. Temperatures topped out at 99 degrees on Sunday. Police...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

East Dallas Residents Concerned After Camera Exposes Home Vandals

Neighbors in an East Dallas neighborhood say they're fed up and tired of not feeling safe where they live. Several residents say their home security videos show possibly two people who may be connected to the incidents. "I know I was scared the first several nights to sleep there. Something...
CBS DFW

Dallas salon shooting suspect indicted by grand jury

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A grand jury has returned seven indictments of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for Jeremy Smith, in connection to a hair salon shooting in May. Smith, 37, allegedly fired a gun inside Hair World Salon in Dallas on May 11. There were 13 shots fired at the salon that day. Three witnesses said they were hit by the gunfire and four said they were threatened as a result of the gunfire.He is alleged to have intentionally chosen the salon because of bias or prejudice against Asian Americans, which is a hate crime under Texas law. After reviewing the evidence on Tuesday, the jury found there was sufficient evidence to find probable cause to indict Smith for those crimes. On May 16, Smith was arrested by Dallas police and has since been held on bonds totaling $700,000.
CBS DFW

Driver accused of killing White Settlement teen had 2 DUI convictions

WHITE SETTLEMENT (CBSDFW.COM) - Two Tarrant County high schools were hit with a tragedy just days before students returned to school. And the person police said is responsible, Donald Gruber, 63, was a repeat DUI offender. His pickup truck crashed into a home in White Settlement, killing senior student Katey June Kirkland, 18, and injuring her parents who are both teachers.Katey was a student and her mother teaches at Saginaw High School. Her father, Kevin teaches at Boswell High School. He remains hospitalized with serious injuries.Public records and law enforcement sources said Gruber has faced driving under the influence charges...
