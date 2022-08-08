DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A grand jury has returned seven indictments of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for Jeremy Smith, in connection to a hair salon shooting in May. Smith, 37, allegedly fired a gun inside Hair World Salon in Dallas on May 11. There were 13 shots fired at the salon that day. Three witnesses said they were hit by the gunfire and four said they were threatened as a result of the gunfire.He is alleged to have intentionally chosen the salon because of bias or prejudice against Asian Americans, which is a hate crime under Texas law. After reviewing the evidence on Tuesday, the jury found there was sufficient evidence to find probable cause to indict Smith for those crimes. On May 16, Smith was arrested by Dallas police and has since been held on bonds totaling $700,000.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO