Man suspected in baby formula theft turns himself in to McKinney Police
A man suspected of stealing a package containing baby formula from a home in McKinney has turned himself in stating he had no use for the baby formula.
Anna man sentenced to life in prison for murdering wife
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A jury sentenced an Anna man to life in prison today after finding him guilty of killing his wife last year. Joseph Daniel Enriquez, 55, called 911 on March 12, 2021 and told dispatchers he shot his wife. Anna police responded to the home and found the victim on the bathroom floor with a shotgun wound to the chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Enriquez initially told police that he accidentally pulled the trigger while putting his shotgun away and mentioned several times that it was not loaded. Officers, however, checked the gun and found...
Victim in Fort Worth truck hijacking identified
The victim has now been identified five days after a furniture truck was hijacked in Fort Worth. Investigators say Ivan Rivera-Perez’s body was found in the middle of Reed Street
10-year-old hospitalized after suspect shoots into vehicle, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A 10-year-old has been taken to the hospital after Dallas police said an unknown driver shot into the vehicle the child was in Wednesday afternoon. Dallas police said the incident happened just after 1 p.m. near U.S. 175 and S. Beltline Road. An unknown suspect driving a...
Dallas man found guilty of capital murder in the deaths of his two teenage daughters
DALLAS (AP) – A suburban Dallas man who evaded arrest for more than 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in 2008 has been convicted in their deaths. Jurors on Tuesday found 65-year-old Yaser Said guilty of capital murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said. He will receive an automatic life sentence. Prosecutor Lauren Black has said Said is “obsessed with possession and control.” The sisters were found shot to death in a taxi near a Dallas-area hotel on New Year’s Day in 2008. About a week earlier, they and their mother fled their home in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville to escape Said.
wbap.com
Yaser Said Found Guilty of Capital Murder in Deaths of Daughters
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The North Texas father accused of shooting his teenage daughters to death in so-called honor killings testified on Monday in his own defense. Yaser Said is accused of shooting his daughters inside his taxi cab in 2008, but he denies those accusations. He is said to have been angry the girls were dating outside the Muslim faith.
KLTV
Texas jury gets case of man accused of killing his daughters
DALLAS (AP) - Jurors are deliberating in the capital murder trial of a man accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in a taxi in the Dallas area in 2008. Yaser Said evaded arrest for over 12 years following the slayings of his daughters, 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said.
fox4news.com
Shooting injures 10-year-old in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that injured a 10-year-old child Wednesday afternoon. The victim was in a car that was struck by gunfire on Highway 175, near S. Belt Line Road. The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. According to police, someone in a red vehicle shot...
Man convicted of slaying his 2 teenage daughters near Dallas-area hotel in 2008, prosecutors say
The sisters and their mother fled their home to escape their father. About a week later, they were found shot to death in a taxi near a Dallas-area hotel in 2008.
Baby dies in Rowlett home, one man now facing multiple felony counts
A man is locked up in connection with a baby’s death in Rowlett over the weekend. It all began when a woman called 911 for help, saying her husband was acting strangely and she was very afraid for her baby who was in his care.
WFAA
North Texas father arrested for allegedly leaving five children in hot car
Fort Worth police say they got a call at about 8 p.m. about kids inside a vehicle. According to them, the children were either asleep or passed out.
Investigation underway after fatal ‘fire incident’ at Plano home, officials say
PLANO, Texas — Crews responded to a fatal “fire incident” at a home in Plano Wednesday afternoon, officials say. Around 1 p.m., Plano Fire-Rescue was called to a home in the 1900 block of Gardengrove Court, near Custer Road and West 15 Street. Officials told WFAA that...
Father arrested for leaving 5 kids in car without air conditioning
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth father was arrested for allegedly leaving his five children in a parked car with the engine running, but without air conditioning on Aug. 7. Officers said they found Jose Leal, 29, at 8 p.m. in the yard of a home at 3500 block of Littlejohn Ave. They also found the five children, ages 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6 in the car nearby. Several children were either sleeping or passed out when officers pulled them from the car. They immediately placed them inside air conditioned squad cars. Temperatures topped out at 99 degrees on Sunday. Police...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
East Dallas Residents Concerned After Camera Exposes Home Vandals
Neighbors in an East Dallas neighborhood say they're fed up and tired of not feeling safe where they live. Several residents say their home security videos show possibly two people who may be connected to the incidents. "I know I was scared the first several nights to sleep there. Something...
Officials: Teen girl dead, father injured after pickup truck crashes into their Texas house
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A teen girl has died and her father was injured after a pickup truck crashed into their Texas home on Sunday, officials say. According to the White Settlement Police Department in a news release, just after 6 p.m. a pickup truck that was hauling a flatbed trailer lost control.
WLBT
CAUGHT ON CAM: Repeat catalytic converter theft victim fights would-be thief
DALLAS (KTVT) – Catalytic converter thefts are still rising in north Texas, as thieves target the precious metals inside. But one repeat victim decided to fight back, literally. Clay Hayner’s van had been targeted for its catalytic converter three times over the past year. “For some reason, it’s...
Dallas salon shooting suspect indicted by grand jury
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A grand jury has returned seven indictments of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for Jeremy Smith, in connection to a hair salon shooting in May. Smith, 37, allegedly fired a gun inside Hair World Salon in Dallas on May 11. There were 13 shots fired at the salon that day. Three witnesses said they were hit by the gunfire and four said they were threatened as a result of the gunfire.He is alleged to have intentionally chosen the salon because of bias or prejudice against Asian Americans, which is a hate crime under Texas law. After reviewing the evidence on Tuesday, the jury found there was sufficient evidence to find probable cause to indict Smith for those crimes. On May 16, Smith was arrested by Dallas police and has since been held on bonds totaling $700,000.
WFAA
Infant pronounced dead in hospital; father charged after standoff, Rowlett police say
After the father stopped talking to police, they say they got into the family's garage and found the child. WFAA confirmed that the infant was eight months old.
Driver accused of killing White Settlement teen had 2 DUI convictions
WHITE SETTLEMENT (CBSDFW.COM) - Two Tarrant County high schools were hit with a tragedy just days before students returned to school. And the person police said is responsible, Donald Gruber, 63, was a repeat DUI offender. His pickup truck crashed into a home in White Settlement, killing senior student Katey June Kirkland, 18, and injuring her parents who are both teachers.Katey was a student and her mother teaches at Saginaw High School. Her father, Kevin teaches at Boswell High School. He remains hospitalized with serious injuries.Public records and law enforcement sources said Gruber has faced driving under the influence charges...
Five children recovering, found in hot SUV in Fort Worth
Five children are recovering after being found in a hot SUV in Fort Worth. Police were called to a home on Littlejohn Ave. in southeast Fort Worth at around 10:00 p.m. Sunday night.
