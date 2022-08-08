ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

TheDailyBeast

U.S. Says Half the Troops Russia Sent to Ukraine Are Dead or Injured

The U.S. has estimated that 75,000 Russian troops—half the number Vladimir Putin sent to wage war in Ukraine—have died or been killed, The New York Times reports. The Biden administration has been sharing that figure in secret briefings, the newspaper said, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky provided a similar estimate in a speech this week. Both Russia and Ukraine have kept casualty numbers under wraps as the war has dragged on for months. Morale among under-equipped Russian troops is widely reported to be flagging.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally Doesn't Want to Enter Ukraine War: Report

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is "likely" trying to show support for his top ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, without directly entering the war in Ukraine, according to a U.S. think tank. The Institute for the Study of War said in its July 11 war assessment that Lukashenko is likely backing...
POLITICS
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on "the left" would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump's home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

How long will Russian soldiers hold on in Ukraine?

Gen. George Patton was often referred to as "old blood and guts." Some of his troops would add, "our blood, his guts" to describe his aggressive tactics, but in a manner that only a veteran can truly appreciate. They admired the man who led them from the front. The same...
MILITARY
Newsweek

How Ukraine's Counter-Offensive Could Turn War Against Russia

Ukraine's forces have set the stage for a major counter-offensive they hope will push Russian occupiers out of Kherson in the south, opening a path to Crimea. In recent weeks, Ukrainian artillery teams, special forces, and partisans have laid the groundwork by destroying key Russian hubs, attacking vital railways and bridges.
MILITARY
Energy Industry
BBC

Ukraine war: Blasts rock Russian airbase in annexed Crimea

One person has been killed after blasts rocked a military base in Crimea, the head of the Russia-appointed regional administration there said. Sergei Aksyonov wrote on social media that the blasts had taken place at the Saky military base near Novofedorivka on the peninsula's western coast. Footage circulating on social...
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine power plant shelled again, Zelenskiy rails at Russian 'nuclear terror'

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Sunday that renewed Russian shelling had damaged three radiation sensors and hurt a worker at the Zaporizhzhia power plant, in the second hit in consecutive days on Europe's largest nuclear facility. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called Saturday night's shelling "Russian nuclear terror" that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Russia's tech weakness and latest fighting

Russia is running low on key Western-made components for its hi-tech weapons and military communications, defence experts say, advocating tighter export controls. The Russian military is exhausting those weapons stocks in Ukraine and tighter controls would leave it permanently short, the Royal United Services Institute argues in a new report.
POLITICS

