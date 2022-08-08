Read full article on original website
As Ukraine offensive gains momentum, Russia's 49th Army called 'highly vulnerable': July 28 recap
Ukraine’s offensive is gathering momentum and the occupied southern city of Kherson is virtually cut off from the other territories.
U.S. Says Half the Troops Russia Sent to Ukraine Are Dead or Injured
The U.S. has estimated that 75,000 Russian troops—half the number Vladimir Putin sent to wage war in Ukraine—have died or been killed, The New York Times reports. The Biden administration has been sharing that figure in secret briefings, the newspaper said, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky provided a similar estimate in a speech this week. Both Russia and Ukraine have kept casualty numbers under wraps as the war has dragged on for months. Morale among under-equipped Russian troops is widely reported to be flagging.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Putin's Top Ally Doesn't Want to Enter Ukraine War: Report
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is "likely" trying to show support for his top ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, without directly entering the war in Ukraine, according to a U.S. think tank. The Institute for the Study of War said in its July 11 war assessment that Lukashenko is likely backing...
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty
When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv hits back at Russian calls to ‘hang’ and ‘humiliate’ Azov fighters – as it happened
Ukraine says comments from Russian embassy Twitter account shows Russia ‘is a state sponsor of terrorism’
Russia-Ukraine war latest: Russia ‘doesn’t have the courage’ to admit defeat, says Zelenskiy
Ukrainian authorities confirm rocket strike targeted depot in Nova Kakhovka; representatives from Turkey, Russia and Ukraine to discuss safe passage
Washington Examiner
How long will Russian soldiers hold on in Ukraine?
Gen. George Patton was often referred to as "old blood and guts." Some of his troops would add, "our blood, his guts" to describe his aggressive tactics, but in a manner that only a veteran can truly appreciate. They admired the man who led them from the front. The same...
Ukraine Preparing to Target Russia's Black Sea Fleet With Western Weapons
"We have a permanent threat from the Russian Black Sea fleet," Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov said.
How Ukraine's Counter-Offensive Could Turn War Against Russia
Ukraine's forces have set the stage for a major counter-offensive they hope will push Russian occupiers out of Kherson in the south, opening a path to Crimea. In recent weeks, Ukrainian artillery teams, special forces, and partisans have laid the groundwork by destroying key Russian hubs, attacking vital railways and bridges.
Ukraine reclaims 46 settlements as Putin's troops are forced to give up territory throughout Kherson region amid Kyiv's counter-offensive
Ukraine has recaptured dozens of southern settlements from Russia as Kyiv's forces lay the groundwork for a major counter-attack against Kherson city. Dmytro Butriy, head of the Kherson region, said Kyiv's men have liberated 46 occupied settlements within the last 24 hours, mostly in the north. But at least some...
Turkey Building Drone Factory in Ukraine to Fight Putin's Forces—Ambassador
Diplomat Vasyl Bodnar said that Baykar—the company which builds the Bayraktar TB2 drones—has already bought a plot of land in Ukraine.
Russia is failing in many areas of Ukraine war - UK defence minister
LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Britain's defence minister Ben Wallace said on Friday that Russia was failing in "many areas" in its war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin might seek to change strategy again.
Zelenskyy adviser says Russia must pull troops out of Ukraine before dialogue can take place
A Ukrainian official dismissed former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder's claims that Putin wants a "negotiated solution," saying Wednesday that no dialogue can take place until Russian forces withdraw. "If Moscow wants dialogue, it is up to them," Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tweeted on Wednesday. "First,...
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv says nine Russian planes destroyed in past 24 hours – as it happened
The claim by Ukraine’s general staff of the armed forces comes after widely reported explosions at Russia’s Saki air base
BBC
Ukraine war: Blasts rock Russian airbase in annexed Crimea
One person has been killed after blasts rocked a military base in Crimea, the head of the Russia-appointed regional administration there said. Sergei Aksyonov wrote on social media that the blasts had taken place at the Saky military base near Novofedorivka on the peninsula's western coast. Footage circulating on social...
Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskiy sacks head of state security and prosecutor general – live
President says that staff of both officials in the occupied territories have been ‘working against our state’
Agriculture Online
Ukraine power plant shelled again, Zelenskiy rails at Russian 'nuclear terror'
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Sunday that renewed Russian shelling had damaged three radiation sensors and hurt a worker at the Zaporizhzhia power plant, in the second hit in consecutive days on Europe's largest nuclear facility. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called Saturday night's shelling "Russian nuclear terror" that...
BBC
Ukraine round-up: Russia's tech weakness and latest fighting
Russia is running low on key Western-made components for its hi-tech weapons and military communications, defence experts say, advocating tighter export controls. The Russian military is exhausting those weapons stocks in Ukraine and tighter controls would leave it permanently short, the Royal United Services Institute argues in a new report.
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 4-Wave of shelling hits military, civilian targets in Russia's offensive, Ukraine says
KYIV, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia is attacking scores of civilian and military targets in its bid to establish full control over the east Ukraine regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, with 120 rockets hitting the area around the town of Nikopol overnight, Ukrainian officials said. Dnipropetrovsk governor Valentyn Reznychenko said...
