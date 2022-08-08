Read full article on original website
UPDATE 2-Orsted raises 2022 outlook as poor quarter hits shares
COPENHAGEN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Renewables firm Orsted raised its full-year outlook on Thursday thanks to high power prices, after a disappointing showing in its offshore wind business led to weaker-than-expected second quarter core earnings which knocked its shares. Europe's power crunch, largely the result of the conflict in Ukraine,...
UPDATE 2-Brazil's BRF posts wider-than-forecast 2nd-qtr net loss
SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian pork and poultry processor BRF SA on Wednesday reported a second-quarter net loss of 468 million reais ($91.86 million), wider than the 156.93 million loss forecast by analysts. BRF reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 1.368 billion reais, above...
Brazil's BRF posts Q2 net loss of $91.86 million
SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian pork and poultry processor BRF SA on Wednesday reported net loss of 468 million real ($91.86 million), wider than forecast by analysts, who had predicted 156.93 million loss for the second quarter. According to an earnings statement, BRF had earnings before interest, tax,...
UPDATE 1-Global demand for chicken will rise by 2030, BRF says
SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Global demand for chicken meat will rise 47% by 2030, Lorival Luz, chief executive at Brazilian food processor BRF SA, said at an industry event on Wednesday. Luz said companies in Brazil, the world's biggest chicken exporter, should prepare as changing consumer patterns are...
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble
One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Semiconductor Stocks Pressured Following Nvidia's Q2 Preannouncement
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares traded lower by 7.9% on Monday after the semiconductor giant preannounced just $6.7 billion in revenue for the July quarter, well below the $8.1 billion in revenue analysts were expecting. Several leading semiconductor stocks traded lower in sympathy for Nvidia as investors anticipate a potentially weak quarter in the semi industry.
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
STOCK MARKET NEWS: S&P, Nasdaq lower, GoodRX soars, Take-Two and Turtle Beach tumble
Oil higher as China, US data eases recession concerns. Coverage for this event has ended. Turtle Beach fails to find buyer for company, shares tumble. Turtle Beach is lower in after hours trading. The gaming accessory maker reported second quarter financial results and ended a process that could have ended with the company selling itself.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. Berkshire slowed its stock purchases and buybacks, but posted higher revenue and operating profits. Berkshire paid nearly $900 million to a top executive for his 1% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was a net buyer of stocks,...
UPDATE 1-Tyson Foods beats revenue estimates as chicken prices soar
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc quarterly revenue exceeded analysts' estimates on Monday as prices for its chicken climbed. Still, earnings per share missed analysts' estimates, sending shares lower. Packaged food makers have so far faced little pushback from consumers on price increases forced by surging costs, but analysts...
UPDATE 3-Tyson Foods earning miss sends shares down 10%
(Rewrites with shares falling on earnings miss) Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods shares fell 10% on Monday as the U.S. meat processor reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings and warned of supply constraints and reduced demand for high-priced meat. Tyson said it raised meat prices to offset surging inflation, including $145...
Micron and Nvidia: Buy or Sell After Bearish Updates?
Yesterday it was Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report and today it’s Micron (MU) - Get Micron Technology Inc. Report. Both chipmakers are moving lower on Tuesday following bearish news this week. Shortly before the open on Monday, Nvidia warned that its revenue results in the current quarter...
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 13-16 cents, corn up 5-6 cents, soy up 10-20 cents
CHICAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 13 to 16 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures firming on concerns about...
CBOT soybeans rise on crop condition worries
CHICAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rallied on Tuesday on worsening U.S. crop ratings and concern about further erosion of harvest prospects as hot weather was forecast for dry areas of the western Midwest. * A firmer Brazilian real also underpinned soybean futures as the currency move could serve to steer more global demand to the United States. * CBOT November soybean futures settled up 28-3/4 cents at $14.28-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was $11.10 higher at $410.20 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 0.30 cent to 64.62 cents per lb. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said the soy crop was rated 59% good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from a week ago and in line with market forecasts. * Above-normal temperatures are forecast for dry areas of the western Corn Belt this week, elevating risks that crop conditions may worsen. Much of the soybean crop is in its critical pod setting and filling stage of development. * Traders are positioning ahead of the USDA's monthly supply-and-demand report due on Friday. The agency may update some acreage data following a resurvey of plantings in Minnesota and the Dakotas. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
GRAINS-Corn, wheat futures extend gains on U.S. crop risks
CHICAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and wheat futures rose on Wednesday, as hot, dry weather in parts of the United States and Europe kept attention on harvest risks, while soybeans settled lower after notching contract highs. Traders also adjusted positions ahead of the U.S. Department...
Romanian wheat harvest may drop 18% this year -agriculture minister
BUCHAREST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Romania has finished reaping its wheat crop for the year, and the harvest is 15% to 18% smaller than in 2021, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said on Wednesday. The European Union state, one of the bloc's largest grain exporters, reaped a record grain crop in...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures rise on firm cash prices, tightening supplies
CHICAGO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures climbed to a 3-1/2 month peak on Monday, supported by firm cash market prices and tightening supplies. Falling corn feed prices supported feeder cattle futures, while lean hog contracts also gained and touched the highest level since June 2021.
Malaysia's August 1-10 Palm Oil Exports Seen At 339,669 Tonnes - Amspec Agri
Aug 10 (Reuters) - * MALAYSIA'S AUGUST 1-10 PALM OIL EXPORTS SEEN AT 339,669 TONNES VERSUS JULY 1-10 AT 308,290 TONNES - AMSPEC AGRI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp.
