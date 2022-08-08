Read full article on original website
Japanese Fashion Designer Issey Miyake Dead At 84
Japanese fashion designer and founder of the namesake brand Issey Miyake has died. Issey Miyake was 84 at the time of his passing.
Beyoncé boosts demand for Telfar’s ‘Bushwick Birkin’ bag
Beyoncé’s final words on “Renaissance,” her record-breaking new album? “This Telfar bag imported / Birkins, them s—t’s in storage / I’m in my bag.” And it would appear the superstar’s fashion-forward fans are taking that line seriously: On July 29, the day “Renaissance” dropped, Telfar saw a whopping 85% spike in views on popular luxury resale site The RealReal, the platform confirmed to Page Six Style. Views for the black-owned brand were also up 131% during the weekend of the LP’s release, compared to the same time period in 2021. “In general, we tend to see an immediate boost in demand following major...
Beyoncé puts Birkin bag ‘in storage’ in favour of the Telfar
On the last track of her new album Renaissance, Beyoncé gives listeners a glimpse into her closet. Summer Renaissance details the usual designer labels – Versace, Balenciaga, Givenchy – but then comes a step change. “This Telfar bag imported,” she sings. “Birkins? Them shit’s in storage.”
voguebusiness.com
Copenhagen it-brand Saks Potts goes fur-free and “more mature” in Gen Z rebrand
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Copenhagen brand Saks Potts built a reputation from its colourful 90s-style fur trim coat that contrasted to Scandinavia’s famous muted-tone, minimalist style. Nearly a decade later, the brand is reinventing itself. Fur is out, and a more refined, grown-up aesthetic is in, shaking off the old image. Can designers Catherine Saks and Barbara Potts lure luxury Gen Z shoppers with a whole new look?
Elle
Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George
Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture
One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
Suri Cruise battles the New York heat in a white dress
Suri Cruise was photographed out in New York in a white summer dress. Cruise was photographed walking and talking on the phone as the city battles a dangerous heat wave. RELATED: Suri Cruise looks like a fashionista while out with a friend in New York ...
People
Jane Seymour Wears Gorgeous Custom-Made Hanbok at Son Kris' Traditional Korean Wedding Ceremony
Jane Seymour paid tribute to her new daughter-in-law, Miso, in a sweet way at her son Kris Keach's wedding. The Emmy Award-winning actress, 71, wore a traditional Korean custom-made hanbok for her 26-year-old son's nuptials in Seoul, South Korea, over the weekend. Seymour posed for a family photo as she...
Bride creates dream wedding dress from $24 charity shop gown
A bride shares how she created a stunning wedding gown out of a $24 dress from Goodwill. , says she bought the white dress years before her engagement in 2019. Ms Vandergriff used beads from her mother’s wedding dress and lace fabric to create the unique look for her 2020 wedding.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Keke Palmer Slays In A Neon Prada Gown At ‘Nope’ Italy Premiere
Keke Palmer is still on the press run for her role in the latest Jordan Peele film, “Nope” and was recently spotted on the red carpet giving us glam in a neon Prada gown for the film’s Italy premiere that was everything!. For her look, the actress...
Casting Call: Need people for a Christmas film & a BIG mall scene
Productions in the film and television industry are shooting throughout Georgia, and this page will regularly highlight job opportunities in front of and behind the camera
Issey Miyake, Japan's prince of pleats, dies of cancer aged 84 - media
TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Japanese designer Issey Miyake, famed for his pleated style of clothing that never wrinkles and who produced the signature black turtleneck of friend and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) founder Steve Jobs, has died, media said on Tuesday. He was 84.
Hypebae
Ferragamo Unveils Iggy Sneaker Collection
Italian luxury brand Ferragamo has just revealed its Iggy sneaker collection, presenting a timeless running shoe for all genders in an array of colors. Meticulously crafted with responsible and hi-tech materials, the latest sneaker arrives in a neutral blush and tan color way, alongside a coral and navy option and black and gray iteration. The slender silhouette proves you can have comfort without the bulk as suede and leather inserts, along with a rubber running sole offers an ultra-effective customized stride.
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Got Married
The Sun reported that the 31-year-old musician and 46-year-old filmmaker got married over the weekend in a small, private ceremony in London. The news was later confirmed by E! News. “It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there," a source told the Sun. “Their nearest and...
Saks Off 5th to Sell Preowned Items From Rent the Runway
Saks Off 5th will offload preowned premium and designer fashion from Rent the Runway for as much as 85% off, in a new deal that aims to attract younger “trend devotees” to the discount retailer. More than 60 brands, including Gen Z favorites Ganni and Equipment, will be...
This Cult Italian Eyewear Brand Shuttered in the ’90s. Now an NYC Menswear Shop Is Bringing It Back.
Click here to read the full article. Among eyewear aficionados, it’s widely agreed that the Italian brand F.O.C.A. is responsible for some of the finest shades to ever deflect the sun. However, there’s one small problem with the brand: It ceased operations more than 30 years ago. But now, a new generation is getting the chance to experience the bygone maker, as the menswear label Stòffa has released a collection of deadstock F.O.C.A. sunglasses online and in its NYC store. It’s the end result of a years-long, Indiana Jones-like effort between Stòffa founder Agyesh Madan and Italian eyewear historian Lucio Stramare...
hypebeast.com
Maharishi Aims for the Stars With Its Sky-High FW22 "Experimental Flight" Collection
Best known for its combination of deep-rooted themes across art and history with contemporary streetwear, not one maharishi collection appears to have similar inspirations to another. The London-based brand recently teamed up with legendary New York artist EARSNOT who is the founder of the graffiti crew IRAK. The collection blended EARSNOT’s iconic rainbow prints with baggy and utility-styled garments while adding a slice of New York history to the streets of the U.K.’s capital.
hypebeast.com
Saint Laurent’s Desert Oasis Reflected on the Past for Spring/Summer 2023
Anthony Vaccarello’s climb towards greatness in the menswear market has been a slow and steady approach, often eschewing a ‘race-to-the-finish’ design mentality. For his Spring/Summer 2023 Saint Laurent collection, Vaccarello chose Morocco for the show destination and made a strong mark evoking the sleek ‘70s silhouette of the brand’s founder.
voguebusiness.com
Artsy Scandi brand Holzweiler lures Sequoia funding to expand globally
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Family-owned Norwegian fashion brand Holzweiler said it has secured a majority stake investment from Sequoia Capital China, positioning the Scandi brand for a growth spurt that will include taking on China, the UK and the US. “This marks the beginning of...
