Travel

Page Six

Beyoncé boosts demand for Telfar’s ‘Bushwick Birkin’ bag

Beyoncé’s final words on “Renaissance,” her record-breaking new album? “This Telfar bag imported / Birkins, them s—t’s in storage / I’m in my bag.” And it would appear the superstar’s fashion-forward fans are taking that line seriously: On July 29, the day “Renaissance” dropped, Telfar saw a whopping 85% spike in views on popular luxury resale site The RealReal, the platform confirmed to Page Six Style. Views for the black-owned brand were also up 131% during the weekend of the LP’s release, compared to the same time period in 2021. “In general, we tend to see an immediate boost in demand following major...
BEAUTY & FASHION
voguebusiness.com

Copenhagen it-brand Saks Potts goes fur-free and “more mature” in Gen Z rebrand

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Copenhagen brand Saks Potts built a reputation from its colourful 90s-style fur trim coat that contrasted to Scandinavia’s famous muted-tone, minimalist style. Nearly a decade later, the brand is reinventing itself. Fur is out, and a more refined, grown-up aesthetic is in, shaking off the old image. Can designers Catherine Saks and Barbara Potts lure luxury Gen Z shoppers with a whole new look?
APPAREL
Elle

Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George

Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
CELEBRITIES
Teen Vogue

Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture

One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
THEATER & DANCE
Hypebae

Ferragamo Unveils Iggy Sneaker Collection

Italian luxury brand Ferragamo has just revealed its Iggy sneaker collection, presenting a timeless running shoe for all genders in an array of colors. Meticulously crafted with responsible and hi-tech materials, the latest sneaker arrives in a neutral blush and tan color way, alongside a coral and navy option and black and gray iteration. The slender silhouette proves you can have comfort without the bulk as suede and leather inserts, along with a rubber running sole offers an ultra-effective customized stride.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Glamour

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Got Married

The Sun reported that the 31-year-old musician and 46-year-old filmmaker got married over the weekend in a small, private ceremony in London. The news was later confirmed by E! News. “It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there," a source told the Sun. “Their nearest and...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

This Cult Italian Eyewear Brand Shuttered in the ’90s. Now an NYC Menswear Shop Is Bringing It Back.

Click here to read the full article. Among eyewear aficionados, it’s widely agreed that the Italian brand F.O.C.A. is responsible for some of the finest shades to ever deflect the sun. However, there’s one small problem with the brand: It ceased operations more than 30 years ago. But now, a new generation is getting the chance to experience the bygone maker, as the menswear label Stòffa has released a collection of deadstock F.O.C.A. sunglasses online and in its NYC store. It’s the end result of a years-long, Indiana Jones-like effort between Stòffa founder Agyesh Madan and Italian eyewear historian Lucio Stramare...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

Maharishi Aims for the Stars With Its Sky-High FW22 "Experimental Flight" Collection

Best known for its combination of deep-rooted themes across art and history with contemporary streetwear, not one maharishi collection appears to have similar inspirations to another. The London-based brand recently teamed up with legendary New York artist EARSNOT who is the founder of the graffiti crew IRAK. The collection blended EARSNOT’s iconic rainbow prints with baggy and utility-styled garments while adding a slice of New York history to the streets of the U.K.’s capital.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
voguebusiness.com

Artsy Scandi brand Holzweiler lures Sequoia funding to expand globally

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Family-owned Norwegian fashion brand Holzweiler said it has secured a majority stake investment from Sequoia Capital China, positioning the Scandi brand for a growth spurt that will include taking on China, the UK and the US. “This marks the beginning of...
BUSINESS

