phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspect for Residential Burglary in the 5th District [VIDEO]
On 8-9-22 at approximately 1:00AM at 2XX Paoli St an unknown offender burglarized the residence while the complainant and his family were sleeping. When the complainant noticed the burglary, he reported several items to include his credit cards taken from the property. The complainant reported his credit card was used at Roxy Gas Station. Video Surveillance recovered from 7728 Ridge Ave (Roxy Gas Station) shows a black male offender entering the store at 1:58AM. This male then uses the complainant’s credit card to buy items from the store. The offender is driving what appears to be a black or dark colored Chrysler 300. The offender was last seen driving southbound on Ridge Ave.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspect for Homicide in the 1st District
The Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit is requesting help from the public and media in identifying this individual who is wanted for this homicide. On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at approximately 6:53 P.M., Philadelphia Police responded to the 18XX block of Sigel Street for a person with a gun. A 27-year-old black male victim was located laying on the highway with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and neck. The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:20 P.M. He was identified as Joelil Foy of the 18XX block of Sigel Street. The scene was held, no arrest and no weapon recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with Homicide Detectives. The suspect was driving a 2014 Maserati Pennsylvania tag# LSB-8726.
Police surround stolen FedEx truck in Southwest Philadelphia
Witness told police a man had locked himself inside the FedEx truck.
Trio Of Darby Teens Violating Curfew Had Loaded Ghost Gun, Marijuana, Police Say
A trio of Darby teenagers who were breaking curfew were nabbed with a loaded ghost gun and marijuana, authorities said. Three 17-year-old boys fled when they saw the officers trying to stop them in the area of Noblet Avenue and Tribbett Avenue around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Darby Township police said.
fox29.com
Stolen FedEx truck in West Philadelphia found empty; no injuries reported, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police were called to a possible barricade situation involving a FedEx truck in West Philadelphia. Witnesses reportedly told police a man had locked himself inside a stolen FedEx truck on 47th and Linmore streets beginning around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the man was refusing to come out...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST MAN WITH GHOST GUN IN EDGEMOOR TERRACE.
(Wilmington, DE 19809) Yesterday (Aug 8), while on patrol in the community of Edgemoor Terrace, patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police observed an older model Dodge Shadow traveling on Polk Dr after turning off of Rysing Dr. As the Shadow passed the officers, they saw that the operator was not wearing his seatbelt and then observed that the vehicle was not displaying tags. The vehicle then quickly changed direction and turned onto North Stuyvesant. When the officers activated their emergency equipment the Shadow came to a stop on South Stuyvesant.
Reading murder suspect wanted by police
The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is asking for the public's help with locating a suspect in a July murder.
2 men shot at New Castle, Delaware apartment complex
Police say the shooting happened on the 600 block of Moores Lane in the Colonial Village Apartments complex.
Police investigate mob violence that shook Germantown business owner's family
Zion Cuisine in Germantown is back up and running after a flash mob ransacked the restaurant on Aug. 6. The owner of the Caribbean restaurant says he feared for his family’s life, and the encounter has traumatized his two children.
Police release images of suspect wanted in murder of popular singing group member
Joelill Foy, 26, was shot and killed outside his home on the 1800 block of Sigel Street back on July 27.
Video released of suspect wanted for several burglaries in West Mount Airy
All of the break-ins happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 4.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN OVERLOOK COLONY
(Claymont, DE 19703) Yesterday, Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the West Brandywine Avenue area for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, they found a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremity. The officers rendered medical...
Wilmington Police Investigating West 4th Street Shooting
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 10:26 p.m. Monday, in the 800 block of West 4th Street. Police located a 32-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about...
phl17.com
Man fatally shot in the head inside a Frankford apartment
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Frankford neighborhood that left a man dead. The incident happened on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue just before 9:00 pm. Police say a man believed to be in his late 20s was shot once in the head...
fox29.com
Police looking for homicide suspect after man fatally shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man was shot dead over the weekend in North Philadelphia, and now police say they are looking for the man responsible. Police found 26-year-old Diniar Khayne Camp when responding to reports for a "person with a gun" on the 1900 block of 19th Street early Saturday morning.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Turnpike drug suspect sentenced to 9 years in prison for transporting 400 'bricks' of heroin
A former Philadelphia man was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in federal prison for transporting about 20,000 packets of heroin three years ago when state police stopped him along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mt. Pleasant Township. Cristobal Rosa-Robles, 51, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh by a federal...
Man, 23, shot multiple times at Philadelphia playground
Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest, leg and foot at the McVeigh Playground basketball court.
phillyvoice.com
Philly police officer assaulted his ex-girlfriend while visiting their kids, prosecutors say
A Philadelphia police officer was charged Wednesday for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend on multiple occasions and threatening to kill her in front of their children. Ramon Chaulisant, 33, was placed on administrative duty and had his service weapon confiscated prior to his arrest Friday, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office...
fox29.com
2 men injured in North Philadelphia double shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night. At around 8:39 p.m., police say they responded to North Howard Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities say they found two victims suffering gunshot wounds. The first victim, a...
phillyvoice.com
Man sentenced to prison for illegal firearm possession during 2020 civil unrest in West Philly
A previously convicted felon was sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm during an ATM theft attempt amid the civil unrest in June 2020, U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said on Tuesday. Steven Pennycooke, 36, of Philadelphia, was arrested on June 2, 2020, after...
