Philadelphia, PA

phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspect for Residential Burglary in the 5th District [VIDEO]

On 8-9-22 at approximately 1:00AM at 2XX Paoli St an unknown offender burglarized the residence while the complainant and his family were sleeping. When the complainant noticed the burglary, he reported several items to include his credit cards taken from the property. The complainant reported his credit card was used at Roxy Gas Station. Video Surveillance recovered from 7728 Ridge Ave (Roxy Gas Station) shows a black male offender entering the store at 1:58AM. This male then uses the complainant’s credit card to buy items from the store. The offender is driving what appears to be a black or dark colored Chrysler 300. The offender was last seen driving southbound on Ridge Ave.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspect for Homicide in the 1st District

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit is requesting help from the public and media in identifying this individual who is wanted for this homicide. On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at approximately 6:53 P.M., Philadelphia Police responded to the 18XX block of Sigel Street for a person with a gun. A 27-year-old black male victim was located laying on the highway with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and neck. The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:20 P.M. He was identified as Joelil Foy of the 18XX block of Sigel Street. The scene was held, no arrest and no weapon recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with Homicide Detectives. The suspect was driving a 2014 Maserati Pennsylvania tag# LSB-8726.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST MAN WITH GHOST GUN IN EDGEMOOR TERRACE.

(Wilmington, DE 19809) Yesterday (Aug 8), while on patrol in the community of Edgemoor Terrace, patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police observed an older model Dodge Shadow traveling on Polk Dr after turning off of Rysing Dr. As the Shadow passed the officers, they saw that the operator was not wearing his seatbelt and then observed that the vehicle was not displaying tags. The vehicle then quickly changed direction and turned onto North Stuyvesant. When the officers activated their emergency equipment the Shadow came to a stop on South Stuyvesant.
EDGEMOOR, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN OVERLOOK COLONY

(Claymont, DE 19703) Yesterday, Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the West Brandywine Avenue area for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, they found a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremity. The officers rendered medical...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating West 4th Street Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 10:26 p.m. Monday, in the 800 block of West 4th Street. Police located a 32-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about...
WILMINGTON, DE
phl17.com

Man fatally shot in the head inside a Frankford apartment

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Frankford neighborhood that left a man dead. The incident happened on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue just before 9:00 pm. Police say a man believed to be in his late 20s was shot once in the head...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

2 men injured in North Philadelphia double shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night. At around 8:39 p.m., police say they responded to North Howard Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities say they found two victims suffering gunshot wounds. The first victim, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

