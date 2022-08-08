The Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit is requesting help from the public and media in identifying this individual who is wanted for this homicide. On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at approximately 6:53 P.M., Philadelphia Police responded to the 18XX block of Sigel Street for a person with a gun. A 27-year-old black male victim was located laying on the highway with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and neck. The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:20 P.M. He was identified as Joelil Foy of the 18XX block of Sigel Street. The scene was held, no arrest and no weapon recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with Homicide Detectives. The suspect was driving a 2014 Maserati Pennsylvania tag# LSB-8726.

