Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
ESPN to air 5-part series on South Carolina football
ESPN announced Wednesday that it will air a 4-part all-access series on the Gamecocks after visiting Columbia, South Carolina. That’s set to debut at 7 p.m. Eastern time on ESPNU and is watchable on ESPNU. This will be something to watch as head coach Shane Beamer heads into his...
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
Paris gives the latest on final scholarship spot
South Carolina basketball coach Lamont Paris has one more scholarship at his disposal but with just more than a week before classes start, that free ride is likely to go unused – at least for now. If Paris and his staff can’t find the right person, they know what...
LB Jaden Robinson Flips From South Carolina to Florida
The Gators success recruiting the defensive side of the ball continue with Jaden Robinson flipping from South Carolina.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abccolumbia.com
Shane Beamer wants to see two changes made in college football
While the main topics in college football have revolved around NIL deals and the transfer portal, the second-year head coach said there’s two other ideas he has to improve the sport. “We should be able to play another college team in some sort of scrimmage, exhibition preseason game,” Beamer...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Some of the country’s best golfers are in town this weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some of the country’s best golfers will be in action here in the Midlands starting this Friday. They’ll be playing at Cobblestone Park Golf Club in Blythewood for the South Carolina Women’s Open this weekend. Clarissa Childs is the executive director of the...
The Post and Courier
Gamecocks' Dakereon Joyner steps into world of NIL after bowl-game MVP award
COLUMBIA — Dakereon Joyner was the fashion hit of SEC Media Days, taking his stroll around Atlanta in a peach (not salmon) suit with an open-necked floral shirt straight out of “Miami Vice.”. It went so well that he mentioned the suit might have a return engagement during...
WIS-TV
United for Veterans: WIS partners with Range Fore Hope for Adaptive Golf Tournament
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is partnering with Range Fore Hope for its 5th annual King Fore a Day tournament. More information can be found here. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
IN THIS ARTICLE
coladaily.com
S.C. Women’s Open to showcase top golf talent
There is no need to travel to Augusta, Hilton Head or Charlotte to see some of the country’s best golfers in action. Nearly 60 professional and amateur players from across the state, region and beyond will compete in the S.C. Women’s Open Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14 at Cobblestone Park Golf Club in Blythewood.
WYFF4.com
'I screamed': South Carolina woman reacts to winning big lottery prize
PELZER, S.C. — When an Upstate woman won $200,000 playing the South Carolina Education Lottery, she couldn’t contain her excitement. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) “I screamed,” she said. She was alone in her car parked outside the Stop-A-Minit #27 on Augusta Rd. in...
This Is South Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Harlems Closet Celebrates Their One Year Anniversary
South Carolina premier Sneaker, Clothing and Accessories Buy, Sell and Trade Boutique Is Celebrating Our One Year Anniversary!. Harlem’s Closet will be celebrating our one year Anniversary on August 13th, 2022. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and to experience our one year anniversary festivities firsthand on this day. The event will start at 12:00 P.M. at 514 Gervais Street, Suite B, Columbia, SC 29201.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: From the coast to the Midlands, local band, ‘Britt and Gould’ releases new music
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia based acoustic duo is releasing a new track “Recovered”. The group originally began in Charleston, SC in a band “Ashes of Old Ways” and are still active members. The pair grace the studio with a cover of one of their...
bookriot.com
South Carolina Senator Demands Book Removal; Threatens Public Library Jobs and Funding
“I’m not trying to ban any books. I’m trying to stop an indoctrination campaign against kids. Any person in this county that has children knows full well what I’m talking about,” said South Carolina Senator Josh Kimball in a press conference held yesterday across the street from Spartanburg County Public Library’s main branch. The senator is demanding libraries remove books he deems inappropriate from their collection or face a loss of funding.
SC Attorney General wants investigation into spending practices in Richland One
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina State Attorney General Alan Wilson is urging Governor Henry McMaster to investigate the use of purchase cards in Columbia's Richland County School District One. Wilson's office sent the governor a letter requesting that he use his authority to engage the state's Inspector General to...
Soda City Biz WIRE
The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families Awarded $10,000 Grant by the DreamBee Foundation
Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families has received a $10,000 Educational Grant from the DreamBee Foundation to support the Reality Check curriculum. This innovative curriculum is used in 12 counties across the state and focuses on an interactive approach to teach life skills, targeting young men as they transition to adulthood.
E. & J. Gallo Winery on track to ramp up SC operations this fall
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The nation’s largest winemaker is quickly approaching its target for beginning operations at its massive East Coast hub in Chester County. E. & J. Gallo Winery remains on track to start operations in October at its regional distribution center, which is part of the company’s $423 million first phase of its Fort Lawn project. Erich Kaepp, who leads Gallo’s East Coast operations, said the project’s first manufacturing elements are also on track for an anticipated February 2023 production start.
greenvillejournal.com
Saluda Grade rail trail may be closer than ever to reality
Existing as little more than a dream for the past 20 years, plans to convert the historic Saluda Grade rail line into a trail may be closer to reality than ever before. Plans for a 31-mile trail along the steepest mainline rail route in the U.S. recently got a huge boost with a $5 million appropriation in South Carolina’s state budget and the formation of a partnership between three influential conservation organizations to spearhead the effort.
multifamilybiz.com
Lincoln Avenue Capital Acquires 180-Unit Wyndham Pointe Affordable Housing Community in Columbia, South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC - Lincoln Avenue Capital, a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, announced that it acquired Wyndham Pointe Apartments and will continue to reserve 100% of the units for low-income residents in the Columbia community. "Lincoln Avenue Capital is proud to continue growing our nationwide affordable housing portfolio...
WIS-TV
‘Celebrate a miracle’: John Gray returns after health scare
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Relentless Church Pastor John Gray will return to service Sunday after a health scare in July, according to the church. Pastor Gray’s wife, Aventer, said he was admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) in Alabama with a saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and lung blood clots.
Comments / 0