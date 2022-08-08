ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

saturdaydownsouth.com

ESPN to air 5-part series on South Carolina football

ESPN announced Wednesday that it will air a 4-part all-access series on the Gamecocks after visiting Columbia, South Carolina. That’s set to debut at 7 p.m. Eastern time on ESPNU and is watchable on ESPNU. This will be something to watch as head coach Shane Beamer heads into his...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Paris gives the latest on final scholarship spot

South Carolina basketball coach Lamont Paris has one more scholarship at his disposal but with just more than a week before classes start, that free ride is likely to go unused – at least for now. If Paris and his staff can’t find the right person, they know what...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Shane Beamer wants to see two changes made in college football

While the main topics in college football have revolved around NIL deals and the transfer portal, the second-year head coach said there’s two other ideas he has to improve the sport. “We should be able to play another college team in some sort of scrimmage, exhibition preseason game,” Beamer...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

S.C. Women’s Open to showcase top golf talent

There is no need to travel to Augusta, Hilton Head or Charlotte to see some of the country’s best golfers in action. Nearly 60 professional and amateur players from across the state, region and beyond will compete in the S.C. Women’s Open Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14 at Cobblestone Park Golf Club in Blythewood.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WYFF4.com

'I screamed': South Carolina woman reacts to winning big lottery prize

PELZER, S.C. — When an Upstate woman won $200,000 playing the South Carolina Education Lottery, she couldn’t contain her excitement. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) “I screamed,” she said. She was alone in her car parked outside the Stop-A-Minit #27 on Augusta Rd. in...
PELZER, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Harlems Closet Celebrates Their One Year Anniversary

South Carolina premier Sneaker, Clothing and Accessories Buy, Sell and Trade Boutique Is Celebrating Our One Year Anniversary!. Harlem’s Closet will be celebrating our one year Anniversary on August 13th, 2022. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and to experience our one year anniversary festivities firsthand on this day. The event will start at 12:00 P.M. at 514 Gervais Street, Suite B, Columbia, SC 29201.
COLUMBIA, SC
bookriot.com

South Carolina Senator Demands Book Removal; Threatens Public Library Jobs and Funding

“I’m not trying to ban any books. I’m trying to stop an indoctrination campaign against kids. Any person in this county that has children knows full well what I’m talking about,” said South Carolina Senator Josh Kimball in a press conference held yesterday across the street from Spartanburg County Public Library’s main branch. The senator is demanding libraries remove books he deems inappropriate from their collection or face a loss of funding.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families Awarded $10,000 Grant by the DreamBee Foundation

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families has received a $10,000 Educational Grant from the DreamBee Foundation to support the Reality Check curriculum. This innovative curriculum is used in 12 counties across the state and focuses on an interactive approach to teach life skills, targeting young men as they transition to adulthood.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSOC Charlotte

E. & J. Gallo Winery on track to ramp up SC operations this fall

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The nation’s largest winemaker is quickly approaching its target for beginning operations at its massive East Coast hub in Chester County. E. & J. Gallo Winery remains on track to start operations in October at its regional distribution center, which is part of the company’s $423 million first phase of its Fort Lawn project. Erich Kaepp, who leads Gallo’s East Coast operations, said the project’s first manufacturing elements are also on track for an anticipated February 2023 production start.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Saluda Grade rail trail may be closer than ever to reality

Existing as little more than a dream for the past 20 years, plans to convert the historic Saluda Grade rail line into a trail may be closer to reality than ever before. Plans for a 31-mile trail along the steepest mainline rail route in the U.S. recently got a huge boost with a $5 million appropriation in South Carolina’s state budget and the formation of a partnership between three influential conservation organizations to spearhead the effort.
SALUDA, NC
multifamilybiz.com

Lincoln Avenue Capital Acquires 180-Unit Wyndham Pointe Affordable Housing Community in Columbia, South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC - Lincoln Avenue Capital, a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, announced that it acquired Wyndham Pointe Apartments and will continue to reserve 100% of the units for low-income residents in the Columbia community. "Lincoln Avenue Capital is proud to continue growing our nationwide affordable housing portfolio...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

‘Celebrate a miracle’: John Gray returns after health scare

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Relentless Church Pastor John Gray will return to service Sunday after a health scare in July, according to the church. Pastor Gray’s wife, Aventer, said he was admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) in Alabama with a saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and lung blood clots.
GREENVILLE, SC

