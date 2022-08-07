ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
KGAB AM 650

Overview of the Wyoming Forest Fires

According to Weather Spark, July is the hottest month of the year in Wyoming. This is probably why we have forest fires going on. To date, the state of Wyoming has a total of three forest fires, with 7,653 acres in size combined. Sugarloaf Fire. The Sugarloaf Fire was first...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Trump and Lummis Announce Endorsement of Wyoming Candidates

On Sunday, Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis announced in a guest column for the Cowboy State Daily that she is endorsing several candidates for Wyoming's upcoming Republican primary. Lummis announced her support for Harriet Hageman, who is running for the U.S. House of Representatives, Tara Nethercott, who is running for Secretary...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Record Temperatures Possible Today In SE Wyoming, Neb. Panhandle

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting record to near-record temperatures today across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, according to a post on the agency's website. The weather service posted the following this morning (August 11):. August 11th Morning Update: Another hot day today with a...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
City
Rawlins, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
KGAB AM 650

Step Inside Wyoming’s Haunted Ferris Mansion

Have you heard the stories about the Ferris Mansion in Rawlins, Wyoming? It was built by George Ferris, a prominent Wyoming businessman of his time. He started construction on his home that would overlook Rawlins in 1899. While the home was finished by 1903, Ferris had already tragically passed years earlier in 1900 in a carriage accident.
RAWLINS, WY
KGAB AM 650

Motorcyclist Killed After Driving Off Cliff in Wyoming

A motorcyclist is dead after driving his bike off a cliff in northwest Wyoming, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 11:42 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, near milepost 13 on Wyoming 22 west of Jackson. The patrol says 56-year-old Georgia resident Roger Davis was riding east when he failed...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash on I-80 in Wyoming

One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona resident Kenneth Streeter was headed west...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Gordon
KGAB AM 650

SE Wyoming Communities Face Heat Advisories, 100+ Temps Possible

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for several communities in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle for today, with temperatures expected to crack the 100-degree mark in some places. Communities facing heat advisories include Wheatland, Torrington, and Lusk in Wyoming as well as Scottsbluff,...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Heads Up, Hunters! Antelope Hunt Event Applications Open

Summer is winding down, and August is underway. For many Wyoming residents, that means it's time to start gearing up for their favorite time of year: Hunting Season. Wyoming's famous for one critter in particular - the Cowboy State's legion of pronghorn antelope. Fun fact - the state of Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Had Its 5th Hottest Day Ever in July

July 2022 will go down in the history books as a hot and dry one in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Scottsbluff and Cheyenne recorded their fourth and fifth hottest days of all time on July 18, topping out at a stifling 108 and 99 degrees, respectively.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Increase Efficiency
KGAB AM 650

Someone On Social Media Showed The Two Types Of Wyoming Living

A guy on TikTok made a point that we never really think about or maybe, even people from outside of our state never think about. There are two kinds of Wyoming that you can experience living. There's the nature's beauty Wyoming that most people think about, then there's rural Wyoming, which is most of the state. The content creator points out that he loves both, but just showing it, is something I think we take for granted when we're thinking about "real Wyoming". You hear that a lot from Wyomingites, and it illustrates it pretty well.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Dangerous Heat

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about what it is calling ''dangerous heat'' in parts of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Thursday and Friday. The agency posted this statement on its website:. The main story through Friday will be the very hot temperatures across...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming Loves Beer, But Are We Drinking It The Wrong Way?

One thing I've noticed about Wyoming is that the Cowboy State loves beer. Heck, the University of Wyoming even sings the song "In Heaven There Is No Beer", securing the fact that beer is a Wyoming staple. According to RateBeer.com, there are nearly 40 breweries, brewpubs, and microbreweries in the...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Severe Storms With Strong Winds, Hail Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of severe storms this afternoon (Aug. 6) in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. ''Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is possible this afternoon and evening. An isolated thunderstorm could become strong to severe, particularly in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle where the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal (1 of 5) risk for severe weather. The main threat today is strong, gusty winds, but isolated hail could be possible as well. Stay weather aware later while enjoying your Saturday afternoon and have a way to receive warnings notifications!''
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

I Moved Away From Wyoming Only Find Out There’s a Wyoming in MA

I recently made the move. It took approximately 27 hours inside a U-Haul with an unhappy cat in a carrier, next to me in the passenger seat. Cheyenne, Wyoming to Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The two cities couldn't be any more different in culture. While I thought Wyoming was in my rearview mirror, in more ways than one, I also found out that there's actually a Wyoming in Massachusetts. I mean...wait, what?
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Motorcycle Deaths Are Up 27% in Wyoming, Study Says

According to recent data by QuoteWizard, there were 5,579 motorcycle fatalities in 2020 in the United States, which was the highest number ever recorded. According to the survey, the number does not seem like it will decline. In fact, preliminary estimates indicate that once the 2021 totals are tabulated, motorcycle deaths will pass 6,000.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy