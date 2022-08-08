Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Related
KSDK
Radioactive waste concerns at Jana Elementary School
Coldwater Creek and the radioactive waste dumped there have been threatening neighborhoods since the 1940s. The impacts continue today, even affecting a school.
advantagenews.com
Multiple departments at Madison industrial fire
Multiple fire departments from the Metro East, St. Louis and St. Louis County remain on the scene of a large industrial fire at Interco, a recycling business in Madison, Illinois. The fire broke out late this morning at the facility on Fox Avenue and smoke could be seen for miles around on both sides of the river.
advantagenews.com
Bethalto gets unexpected money to fix sewer line
A 50-year-old deteriorating sewer interceptor will get a new lining thanks to an $8.5 million grant from the American Rescue Plan. Bethalto Mayor Gary Bost says it’s great news since portions of the interceptor were in such disrepair that underground rainwater would infiltrate the line mixing with sewer water that is dispatched to its destination site in Alton.
tncontentexchange.com
Push to rename Wildwood's 'Old Slave Road' resurfaces with resident support
WILDWOOD — Residents of Old Slave Road are once again asking to change the name of their street. The winding lane off Wild Horse Creek Road was given the title when it was redeveloped in 1979, at the site of two plantations where more than 100 were enslaved before the Civil War. Many are buried in an unmarked cemetery still along the road today.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
$1.2 billion redevelopment project planned for Chouteau’s Landing
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The company “Good Development Group” is planning a $1.2 billion mixed-use redevelopment project for an area of south St. Louis known as Chouteau’s Landing. The historic area is roughly south of Chouteau Avenue and between 4th Street and the Mississippi River. “It potentially...
St. Louis leaders condemn downtown loft, ordering management to answer safety issues
ST. LOUIS — Video circulated on social media earlier this year showed hundreds of people taking over a community room at the Ely Walker Lofts, reportedly part of a short-term rental party that overwhelmed the Washington Ave. space. It's the same building where, in March, bullets shattered the front...
advantagenews.com
Wood River Police plan active shooter training
The Wood River police department will hold an Active Shooter Response Training for surrounding police, fire and EMS departments at East Alton Wood River High School Thursday and Friday. The event will force the closure of Whitelaw Ave. near the high school for both days. Wood River Police Chief Brad...
spotonillinois.com
City of Collinsville City Council met July 12
Here is the agenda provided by the council: A. CALL MEETING TO ORDERB. ROLL CALL C. INVOCATION D. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE E. PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITION/PRESENTATIONS F. BUSINESS PRIOR TO PUBLIC INPUT G. COUNCIL DISCUSSION H. SPEAKERS FROM...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
1 employee hospitalized after massive fire engulfs Metro East recycling center
MADISON, Ill. (KMOV) – Nearly 200 first responders are on scene after a five-alarm fire ripped through a Metro East recycling center. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday on Fox Industrial Drive in Madison, Illinois. Heavy black smoke was seen across the area as flames shot out of the Interco building. Workers were inside recycling batteries, Madison Mayor John Hamm III said. A male employee was hospitalized after being burned by the flames. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
Radar shows heavy smoke in Metro East, up to 5,000 feet high
Based on radar projections from FOX2, a radar beam rose up to about 3,500 feet before the noon hour. This smoke plume is reaching "heavy" levels and has the chance of reaching up to 5,000 feet high.
nprillinois.org
Litchfield building collapse investigation continues and Sheriffs win lawsuit |First Listen
A structural engineer visits Litchfield building collapse site on Monday. Annie E. Casey Foundation's Kids Count Data shows Illinois around the middle of the pack for overall children's well being. Buckminster Fuller biography portrays the architect as one who turned his classroom as an incubator. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois'...
KOMU
Landlord tries to force tenants out after flooding, despite the building not being condemned
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Shin-deep water, feces coming up from sewer water and damaged goods. It’s the experience one West End apartment complex is dealing with after the flooding two weeks ago. However, that’s not all. This past weekend, tenants were given a 72-hour notice to leave the property, turn in their keys, sign a release, and never come back.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
St. Peters school remains closed as flood clean up continues
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The rain and flood waters damaged hundreds of homes and businesses across the St. Charles and St. Louis region and many are working to pick up the pieces, including The Center of Autism Education in St. Peters. “It was filled with muck and gunk and...
A website puts a city in Illinois on it’s 10 Haunted Towns List
If you are looking to avoid ghosts and hauntings at all costs then you need to steer clear of this one town in Illinois that made the 10 Haunted Towns in the US list, but what about this town makes it so haunted?. According to the website thediscoverer.com, Alton, Illinois...
KOMU
Honor roll student home for the summer is latest victim of violent crime in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A mother’s pain is turning into a plea after her son was shot and killed after being robbed while taking a nap in his car. Demario Smith was a University City High School honor roll student, he was murdered weeks before his sophomore year at Morehouse College.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Rep. Hoffman Joins Other Leaders In Celebration Of Tyson Food Plant Expansion In Caseyville
CASEYVILLE – State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, joined Gov. J.B. Pritzker and area leaders to celebrate the expansion of Caseyville’s Tyson Foods plant, a move expected to generate hundreds of jobs and bring in millions of dollars of investment to the area. “This expansion project is a boon...
advantagenews.com
ISO ratings means potential savings
With its latest ISO rating of 3 out of 10, the Wood River fire department is in rare company. Fire departments around the country are rated by the Insurance Services Office. A rating of 1 is the best that can be achieved, which is a rarity in this country. The...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Plane lands near school with engine trouble
MADISON — The pilot of a small plane that made an emergency landing on Madison Avenue last Thursday evening cited engine trouble as the reason. “There was no damage to property and no injuries reported,” MPD Captain Kevin Newman said. The plane was safely towed later that evening...
southernillinoisnow.com
July 31st crash claims life of Breese Mater Dei student
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has released details on an early morning July 31st crash that has now claimed the life of a 16-year-old Breese female. Bella Brefeld passed away Friday, August 5th, at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. She was a member of the Breese Mater Dei class of 2024.
advantagenews.com
Body found in vehicle in Upper Alton
Alton Police are investigating the discovery of a body found in a vehicle on an Upper Alton parking lot. Police were called to the Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy parking lot located in the 1,200 block of College Avenue Monday evening just before 6pm. A deceased female was found inside.
Comments / 0