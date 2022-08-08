ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Alton, IL

advantagenews.com

Multiple departments at Madison industrial fire

Multiple fire departments from the Metro East, St. Louis and St. Louis County remain on the scene of a large industrial fire at Interco, a recycling business in Madison, Illinois. The fire broke out late this morning at the facility on Fox Avenue and smoke could be seen for miles around on both sides of the river.
MADISON, IL
advantagenews.com

Bethalto gets unexpected money to fix sewer line

A 50-year-old deteriorating sewer interceptor will get a new lining thanks to an $8.5 million grant from the American Rescue Plan. Bethalto Mayor Gary Bost says it’s great news since portions of the interceptor were in such disrepair that underground rainwater would infiltrate the line mixing with sewer water that is dispatched to its destination site in Alton.
BETHALTO, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Push to rename Wildwood's 'Old Slave Road' resurfaces with resident support

WILDWOOD — Residents of Old Slave Road are once again asking to change the name of their street. The winding lane off Wild Horse Creek Road was given the title when it was redeveloped in 1979, at the site of two plantations where more than 100 were enslaved before the Civil War. Many are buried in an unmarked cemetery still along the road today.
WILDWOOD, MO
East Alton, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
East Alton, IL
KMOV

$1.2 billion redevelopment project planned for Chouteau’s Landing

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The company “Good Development Group” is planning a $1.2 billion mixed-use redevelopment project for an area of south St. Louis known as Chouteau’s Landing. The historic area is roughly south of Chouteau Avenue and between 4th Street and the Mississippi River. “It potentially...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Wood River Police plan active shooter training

The Wood River police department will hold an Active Shooter Response Training for surrounding police, fire and EMS departments at East Alton Wood River High School Thursday and Friday. The event will force the closure of Whitelaw Ave. near the high school for both days. Wood River Police Chief Brad...
WOOD RIVER, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Collinsville City Council met July 12

Here is the agenda provided by the council: A. CALL MEETING TO ORDERB. ROLL CALL C. INVOCATION D. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE E. PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITION/PRESENTATIONS F. BUSINESS PRIOR TO PUBLIC INPUT G. COUNCIL DISCUSSION H. SPEAKERS FROM...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
KFVS12

1 employee hospitalized after massive fire engulfs Metro East recycling center

MADISON, Ill. (KMOV) – Nearly 200 first responders are on scene after a five-alarm fire ripped through a Metro East recycling center. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday on Fox Industrial Drive in Madison, Illinois. Heavy black smoke was seen across the area as flames shot out of the Interco building. Workers were inside recycling batteries, Madison Mayor John Hamm III said. A male employee was hospitalized after being burned by the flames. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
KMOV

St. Peters school remains closed as flood clean up continues

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The rain and flood waters damaged hundreds of homes and businesses across the St. Charles and St. Louis region and many are working to pick up the pieces, including The Center of Autism Education in St. Peters. “It was filled with muck and gunk and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

ISO ratings means potential savings

With its latest ISO rating of 3 out of 10, the Wood River fire department is in rare company. Fire departments around the country are rated by the Insurance Services Office. A rating of 1 is the best that can be achieved, which is a rarity in this country. The...
WOOD RIVER, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

Plane lands near school with engine trouble

MADISON — The pilot of a small plane that made an emergency landing on Madison Avenue last Thursday evening cited engine trouble as the reason. “There was no damage to property and no injuries reported,” MPD Captain Kevin Newman said. The plane was safely towed later that evening...
MADISON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

July 31st crash claims life of Breese Mater Dei student

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has released details on an early morning July 31st crash that has now claimed the life of a 16-year-old Breese female. Bella Brefeld passed away Friday, August 5th, at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. She was a member of the Breese Mater Dei class of 2024.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Body found in vehicle in Upper Alton

Alton Police are investigating the discovery of a body found in a vehicle on an Upper Alton parking lot. Police were called to the Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy parking lot located in the 1,200 block of College Avenue Monday evening just before 6pm. A deceased female was found inside.
ALTON, IL

