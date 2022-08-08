ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimball, MN

Maple Grove County Road 81 Bridge Closes for Construction

Construction crews have started work on the County Road 81 bridge over Elm Creek in Maple Grove. Hennepin County says crews are repairing bridge approaches that carry traffic to the bridge. As a result, County Road 81 eastbound between Fernbrook Lane and Elm Creek Boulevard as well as the Hwy. 610 off-ramp is expected to be closed for about three weeks.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Sartell Making Improvements to Neighborhood Parks

SARTELL -- The city of Sartell has been upgrading multiple park amenities this summer throughout the community. Parks Supervisor Tony Krueger says they've recently installed new playground structures at The Wilds Park and Morningstar Park. He says there are a few criteria they look at before replacing the equipment. We...
SARTELL, MN
Patrol: Excuses for Speeding During July Enforcement Campaign

ST. PAUL -- Law enforcement agencies across the state ticketed nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the extra speed enforcement throughout the month of July included 300 agencies. Thirty-seven agencies reported speeds of 100 miles an hour or more. Some examples of...
FOLEY, MN
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
Delta to end QC service to Twin Cities

Delta Airlines is ending service between Moline and Minneapolis-St. Paul, effective Oct 5, 2022. The Atlanta-based carrier will be ending five of its regional routes in the coming weeks, the latest cities to see service cuts as the industry copes with an ongoing pilot shortage. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a pilot shortage that was already becoming a problem, according to MSN.
MOLINE, IL
Northfield bicyclist killed in crash identified as 14-year-old

The bicyclist killed in a collision with a driver in Northfield last week has been identified as a 14-year-old girl who was on her was to soccer practice at the time. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Melanie Valencia, 14, died from multiple blunt force injuries when she was struck while riding her bike at the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Afton Street on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Minnehaha Falls completely dry as drought continues, but help is on the way

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of Minnesota's most recognizable landmarks is now unrecognizable, as drought conditions have dried the water from Minnehaha Falls.Portions of the Twin Cities continue to enter further into "moderate" and "severe" drought conditions, according to data compiled by the National Weather Service."We are well short of moisture this year, especially since June 1," said climatologist Pete Boulay of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. "This is the time of year where we're evaporating a lot of water."Boulay says that every three days an inch of water is evaporating from Twin Cities lakes and rivers.That, paired with nearly seven fewer...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Horse from west central Minnesota dies from West Nile virus

(Kandiyohi County, MN)--A horse that died in west central Minnesota is the state's first confirmed case of West Nile virus this summer. A vaccine against West Nile virus is available for horses, but this horse in Kandiyohi County was reportedly not vaccinated. Thirty other horses in the same boarding facility were vaccinated.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing

(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
STILLWATER, MN
14-Year-Old Girl Fatally Injured While Riding Her Bike Is Identified

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is identifying a 14-year-old girl who died in the hospital after being hit by a car while riding her bicycle last week. Melanie Valencia was riding her bike Tuesday at the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Afton Street in Northfield when she was struck by a car. Valencia died at Hennepin Healthcare Thursday night from multiple blunt force injuries. The car's driver is cooperating with investigators.
NORTHFIELD, MN
DNR to hold 2 online confiscated equipment auctions

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - August 8, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has scheduled two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment, one on Saturday, Aug. 27 and the other on Saturday, Oct. 1. The auctions, which will be held online, include 316 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment. All of the equipment was confiscated following serious game and fish violations.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sheriff says alcohol likely a factor in Kandiyohi County ATV crash that injured 3

LAKE LILLIAN, Minn. -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said alcohol was likely a factor in an ATV crash that injured three people Saturday night.The sheriff's office said a 30-year-old man was driving a side-by-side ATV with two passengers on Park Avenue in Lake Lillian. Just before 11 p.m., the driver "ran off the end of the city street and rolled the ATV into a corn field," according to the sheriff's office.The driver was hospitalized, but is expected to be OK. His two passengers -- a 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old man -- were treated for minor injuries at the scene.Lake Lillian is about 90 miles west of the Twin Cities, just south of Willmar.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Counselor accused of shooting arrows at kids at Minnesota day camp

(FOX 9) - A counselor at a day camp in Minnetrista, Minnesota, is charged with child endangerment after witnesses say they saw her shooting arrows at children campers. McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, is charged via summons with one count of endangerment to a child that could cause harm or death, a gross misdemeanor, for her alleged role in an archery incident.
MINNETRISTA, MN
