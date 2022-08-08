ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Youngstown Area Jewish Federation stands with Israel following rocket attacks

The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation is standing in solidarity with Israel throughout their Operation Breaking Dawn campaign. According to the release, Youngstown Area Jewish Federation Executive Director of Community Relations and Government Affairs Bonnie Deutsch Burdman is in Israel with a delegation from the United States, on a trip planned before Operation Breaking Dawn and is monitoring the situation.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Morning Rundown

Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Former President Donald Trump says in a lengthy statement that the FBI is conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate. Youngstown Area Jewish Federation stands with Israel following rocket attacks. More than 600 rockets have been fired into Israel, starting Friday...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Canfield, OH
Canfield, OH
DeSantis rally for J.D. Vance moved to Liberty Metroplex

A rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance featuring Florida Governor ron DeSantis has been moved to the Metroplex in Liberty. Party organizers originally said the event would be at the Maronite Center in Youngstown. Those plans had to be scrapped because the church holds its yearly parish festival around that time.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
'Lugnut Louie' remembered by Stoneboro community

A Mercer county community is mourning the death of a local business owner who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday. A small memorial of flowers and messages sit outside Lugnut Customs service station in Stoneboro. Lewis Isenberg turned an old Oldsmobile dealership into a bike ship back in...
STONEBORO, PA
September sentencing set for former Jamestown Fire Chief convicted in shooting

The former chief of the Jamestown, Pennsylvania Volunteer Fire Department will be sentenced late next month for shooting a Greenville man. David Earl Jones, 55, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one first-degree felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily harm, according to Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker.
JAMESTOWN, PA
Florida Gov. DeSantis to rally with J.D. Vance in Youngstown

One of the most well-known republican governors in the country will visit the valley this month to rally voters around Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is holding three Unite & Win rallies across the country, with a stop in Youngstown on August 19. The rally will be held at The Maronite Center with doors opening at 5 p.m. Tickets will be first come, first serve.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
PA Gov. Race: DeSantis/Mastriano Pennsylvania rally appearing to move

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania rally with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano appears to be moving to a new location. According to Turning Point Action, the “Unite and Win Rally” was scheduled to be held at the David Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh on August 19. According to the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Years Ago | August 11th

Vindicator file photo / August 11, 1970 | More than 1,000 people crowd the Grand Ballroom of Youngstown’s Hotel Ohio 52 years ago to hear Cleveland Mayor Carl B. Stokes address the Prince Hall Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio and the Amaranth Grand Chapter Order of Eastern Star of Ohio at their 13 h annual banquet.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Inflation sparks uncertainty for Rockabilly Ruckus

Inflation is still causing major concern for local communities and it continues to take a toll on local festivals and events happening this summer. Our 21 News team spoke with organizers of this weekend's Rockabilly Ruckus on why this may be their last year at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds and result in thousands lost for local charities.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Police: Farrell excavation turns up no evidence of missing Hubbard woman

The Hubbard Police Detective trying to solve the cold case of a woman whose been missing for 45 years tells 21 News that recent efforts to find clues in Pennsylvania did not turn up any evidence contributing to his investigation. Detective Michael Banic said that excavation efforts have concluded on...
HUBBARD, OH
More fighting, more dysfunction at Trumbull Commissioners meeting

The Trumbull County Commissioners met Wednesday to approve contracts and discuss county business, but the meeting quickly diverted into a quarreling match, and accusations flew once again. The sparring between the commissioners continued throughout much of the meeting, a continuation of accusations of concern from earlier in the week, when...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

