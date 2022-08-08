Read full article on original website
Youngstown Area Jewish Federation stands with Israel following rocket attacks
The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation is standing in solidarity with Israel throughout their Operation Breaking Dawn campaign. According to the release, Youngstown Area Jewish Federation Executive Director of Community Relations and Government Affairs Bonnie Deutsch Burdman is in Israel with a delegation from the United States, on a trip planned before Operation Breaking Dawn and is monitoring the situation.
‘When the first bomb fell, the windows started shattering:’ Local Holocaust survivor tells her story
In a new Holocaust testimony series by the Youngstown Area Jewish Foundation, Eva Jacobs recalls what life was like before, during and after World War II.
Morning Rundown
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Former President Donald Trump says in a lengthy statement that the FBI is conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate. Youngstown Area Jewish Federation stands with Israel following rocket attacks. More than 600 rockets have been fired into Israel, starting Friday...
Ohio gets national attention for how gerrymandering Republicans have torched democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s shameful gerrymandering controversy has earned the state unwanted attention with a story in New Yorker magazine, calling the GOP-dominated General Assembly a “center of extremist legislation” that is “radically out of sync with Ohio constituents.”. We’re talking about that story on Today...
DeSantis rally for J.D. Vance moved to Liberty Metroplex
A rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance featuring Florida Governor ron DeSantis has been moved to the Metroplex in Liberty. Party organizers originally said the event would be at the Maronite Center in Youngstown. Those plans had to be scrapped because the church holds its yearly parish festival around that time.
Ohio politicians sound off on the Donald Trump raid without a clue as to the evidence: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Politicians were quick to weigh in with judgment on the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home Monday, either claiming it’s a witch hunt or evidence of criminality -- depending on where they land on the political spectrum. We’re talking about the importance...
Man who led different police agencies on chase sentenced to prison time
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- A Connecticut man who authorities stole a car and collided with a police cruiser was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to up to three years in prison.
'Lugnut Louie' remembered by Stoneboro community
A Mercer county community is mourning the death of a local business owner who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday. A small memorial of flowers and messages sit outside Lugnut Customs service station in Stoneboro. Lewis Isenberg turned an old Oldsmobile dealership into a bike ship back in...
September sentencing set for former Jamestown Fire Chief convicted in shooting
The former chief of the Jamestown, Pennsylvania Volunteer Fire Department will be sentenced late next month for shooting a Greenville man. David Earl Jones, 55, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one first-degree felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily harm, according to Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker.
Florida Gov. DeSantis to rally with J.D. Vance in Youngstown
One of the most well-known republican governors in the country will visit the valley this month to rally voters around Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is holding three Unite & Win rallies across the country, with a stop in Youngstown on August 19. The rally will be held at The Maronite Center with doors opening at 5 p.m. Tickets will be first come, first serve.
PA Gov. Race: DeSantis/Mastriano Pennsylvania rally appearing to move
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania rally with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano appears to be moving to a new location. According to Turning Point Action, the “Unite and Win Rally” was scheduled to be held at the David Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh on August 19. According to the […]
Years Ago | August 11th
Vindicator file photo / August 11, 1970 | More than 1,000 people crowd the Grand Ballroom of Youngstown’s Hotel Ohio 52 years ago to hear Cleveland Mayor Carl B. Stokes address the Prince Hall Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio and the Amaranth Grand Chapter Order of Eastern Star of Ohio at their 13 h annual banquet.
Local JD Vance, Ron DeSantis rally will no longer be happening at Maronite Center
Ohio-based U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance, along with Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis were scheduled to appear in the Mahoning Valley for a rally on Friday, August 12. Now, the fate of that event is unknown. Blue Wolf Tavern & Catering Owner, Joe Rzonsa tells 21 News that conservative organization, Turning...
Youngstown Harley Davidson, Biker Brewhouse to host Fallen Officers Memorial Run
Youngstown Harley Davidson and the Biker Brewhouse are teaming up to host the 2022 Forever on Patrol Fallen Officers Memorial Run on Sunday, August 14. All proceeds will benefit the Fallen Officer dinner that takes place every May bringing the family and friends of officers killed in the line of duty together to honor them.
Inflation sparks uncertainty for Rockabilly Ruckus
Inflation is still causing major concern for local communities and it continues to take a toll on local festivals and events happening this summer. Our 21 News team spoke with organizers of this weekend's Rockabilly Ruckus on why this may be their last year at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds and result in thousands lost for local charities.
Former Lake Milton doctor plans appeal of conviction and 25-year prison sentence
A former Mahoning County physician has filed a notice that he intends to appeal a 25-year prison sentence and a federal judge's refusal to let him withdraw a guilty plea to 54 charges. The attorney representing Martin Escobar filed the notice in connection with the case alleging that the physician...
Humane agents respond to Youngstown home with 14 dogs
Agents found at least six adult dogs and multiple puppies.
Police: Farrell excavation turns up no evidence of missing Hubbard woman
The Hubbard Police Detective trying to solve the cold case of a woman whose been missing for 45 years tells 21 News that recent efforts to find clues in Pennsylvania did not turn up any evidence contributing to his investigation. Detective Michael Banic said that excavation efforts have concluded on...
Poland school board seeks dismissal of grad's lawsuit involving former school resource officer
The Poland Board of Education is asking U.S. District Court Judge Benita Pearson to dismiss a civil lawsuit from a recent Poland High School graduate against a former school resource officer, the school board, and township trustees. The school board has filed a response in court to the civil lawsuit...
More fighting, more dysfunction at Trumbull Commissioners meeting
The Trumbull County Commissioners met Wednesday to approve contracts and discuss county business, but the meeting quickly diverted into a quarreling match, and accusations flew once again. The sparring between the commissioners continued throughout much of the meeting, a continuation of accusations of concern from earlier in the week, when...
