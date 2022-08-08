One of the most well-known republican governors in the country will visit the valley this month to rally voters around Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is holding three Unite & Win rallies across the country, with a stop in Youngstown on August 19. The rally will be held at The Maronite Center with doors opening at 5 p.m. Tickets will be first come, first serve.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO