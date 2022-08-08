Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxlexington.com
Lexington teachers coming full circle on first day back at school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – More than 15 years later, three teachers have returned to Veterans Park Elementary School where they once attended as students. Wednesday was not only the Fayette County students’ first day back, but it was also Makayla Ward’s first day as a special education teacher, Mckenna Boone’s first day as a fifth grade teacher, and Allie Campbell sixth year returning as a Mental Health Specialist.
foxlexington.com
Lexington Humane Society rescues 15 of 4K beagles from mass breeder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Foster families in the Lexington area are eagerly awaiting their new furry friend. According to the Lexington Humane Society following the rescue of 15 Beagles from a facility in Virginia. A team from the Lexington Humane Society will arrive in Lexington with 15 of the approximately 4,000 Beagles rescued from the mass breeding facility.
foxlexington.com
Lexington Humane Society takes in 15 of 4K beagles
According to the Lexington Humane Society following the rescue of 15 Beagles from a facility in Virginia. A team from the Lexington Humane Society will arrive in Lexington with 15 of the approximately 4,000 Beagles rescued from the mass breeding facility.
foxlexington.com
Fayette County School Board approves meal price increase
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Monday night, the Fayette County School Board approved a 65-cent increase in student breakfast prices and a 25-cent increase in student lunch prices for the upcoming school year. The vote at the August 8 specially called meeting was 3-2, with members Stephanie Aschmann Spires and Tom Jones opposing the move.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxlexington.com
Lexington business delivering 800 cases of water to eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Help is on the way in eastern Kentucky, a Lexington-based business is donating more than 800 cases of water to those who will be without it for months. Nearly two weeks after the deadly flooding, many people here in Lexington have stepped in to...
foxlexington.com
Lexington father gunned down walking alongside 2 children
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The July 27 murder of Kendall Berry was shocking in more ways than one. Not only was the Lexington father shot to death before the sun went down, it happened outside busy townhomes while two children walked alongside him. “Nothing. We’ve got nothing. Only...
foxlexington.com
House fire in Lexington leads to death of 1 dog
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Smoke was seen coming from the basement windows of a Lexington home on Wednesday evening. A house fire on the 100 block of Manitoba Lane led to over a dozen first responders working the scene. The cause of the blaze was traced to the...
foxlexington.com
Man arrested in Lexington murder investigation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An arrest has been made in a June shooting death in Lexington. On June 19, Randy Wise was shot and killed in his vehicle on Charles Avenue. The Lexington Police Department said in a news release, that an anonymous tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of 44-year-old DeMonte Cowan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxlexington.com
David Aldrich’s forecast: Fewer storms expected, chances increase Tuesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Fewer storms are expected today, but an increase in showers and storms is anticipated on Tuesday and Wednesday. Because the humidity remains high, the same weather pattern exists, namely, “when it rains, it pours.”. Less humid air and a taste of Autumn arrive...
foxlexington.com
Justin Logan’s forecast: More downpours today, nicer late week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A quasi-stationary boundary draped across the state today will lead to more showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. The rain chances continue this evening but decrease during the overnight hours as the front pushes south. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. for all of our viewing areas with localized flooding possible.
foxlexington.com
Justin Logan’s Forecast: Storms increase
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A cold front working into the Ohio Valley today will lead to increasing scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. I can’t rule out a few strong storms with gusty winds the biggest concern. However, the overall main threat is flooding. All...
foxlexington.com
Nicholasville man fighting to be number one Jiu Jitsu fighter
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Fighting for the number one spot in the world, Rob Nickerson, a local Brazilian Jiu Jitsu athlete has three more chances to reach the top spot, but the Nicholasville black belt said gold medals aren’t the only goal. Nickerson is on a roll,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxlexington.com
UK secondary adjusting to new faces, new opportunities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky football team lost some of its key pieces from last season’s secondary unit, headlined by Yusuf Corker who is now in the NFL at New York Giants training camp. Also losing defensive backs Quandre Mosely and Davonte Robinson, it became clear...
Comments / 0