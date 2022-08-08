Read full article on original website
5-alarm fire at recycling factory near Granite City contained, 1 injured
MADISON COUNTY, Ill — A 5-alarm fire erupted at a factory near Granite City Wednesday morning, injuring one employee. As of Wednesday night, the fire was under control, but firefighters were still monitoring for hotspots into the night. Granite City fire officials told 5 On Your Side the fire...
KMOV
1 employee hospitalized after massive fire engulfs Metro East recycling center
MADISON, Ill. (KMOV) – Nearly 200 first responders are on scene after a five-alarm fire ripped through a Metro East recycling center. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday on Fox Industrial Drive in Madison, Illinois. Heavy black smoke was seen across the area as flames shot out of the Interco building. Workers were inside recycling batteries, Madison Mayor John Hamm III said. A male employee was hospitalized after being burned by the flames. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
Shelter in Place: One injured in Madison, Illinois warehouse fire
A warehouse was on fire in Madison, Illinois Wednesday near the World Wide Technology Raceway. One warehouse employee was injured in the fire and at least two buildings were destroyed.
Building collapses on bridal shower celebration in Litchfield, Illinois
LITCHFIELD, Ill. — More than 20 people were inside a building in Litchfield, Illinois, for a bridal shower Saturday when the building collapsed, leaving several people injured, firefighters said. In a Facebook post, the Litchfield Fire Department said the building on North State Street collapsed just before noon on...
freedom929.com
MARION COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(SALEM) The District 12 Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred late this past Monday morning at around 11:30 on Interstate 57, three miles south of Salem. Involving two semi-trucks, the State Police report 61 year old Matthew Shuman from Flora was northbound hauling crude oil when his semi-truck ran off the roadway, crossed the grass median, and struck the trailer of a southbound FedEx semi driven by 55 year old Mio Drasko from Hoffman Estates. While Shuman was airlifted from the scene to a regional hospital with non-life threatening injuries, he was ticketed for improper lane usage. Drasko declined medical treatment. Amazingly, no crude oil from the semi-trailer was spilled. The southbound lanes of I-57 were closed for nearly three hours.
myradiolink.com
U.S. 45/Third Street between Jefferson Avenue and Washington Street in Effingham to close Aug. 15
EFFINGHAM – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 45/Third Street in Effingham will be closed Aug. 15-22 to reconstruct a section of road between Jefferson Avenue and Washington Street. This improvement is part of the $2.9 million project that includes pavement removal and replacement, patching, resurfacing and...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Plane lands near school with engine trouble
MADISON — The pilot of a small plane that made an emergency landing on Madison Avenue last Thursday evening cited engine trouble as the reason. “There was no damage to property and no injuries reported,” MPD Captain Kevin Newman said. The plane was safely towed later that evening...
advantagenews.com
More roadwork planned for Alton
The Alton City Council Committee of the Whole has approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation to resurface a part of Broadway. The 0.6-miles that run between Monument Street where eastbound traffic from the bridge enters the road to Washington Avenue will undergo a milling and resurfacing.
advantagenews.com
Wood River Police plan active shooter training
The Wood River police department will hold an Active Shooter Response Training for surrounding police, fire and EMS departments at East Alton Wood River High School Thursday and Friday. The event will force the closure of Whitelaw Ave. near the high school for both days. Wood River Police Chief Brad...
advantagenews.com
Body found in vehicle in Upper Alton
Alton Police are investigating the discovery of a body found in a vehicle on an Upper Alton parking lot. Police were called to the Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy parking lot located in the 1,200 block of College Avenue Monday evening just before 6pm. A deceased female was found inside.
nprillinois.org
Litchfield building collapse investigation continues and Sheriffs win lawsuit |First Listen
A structural engineer visits Litchfield building collapse site on Monday. Annie E. Casey Foundation's Kids Count Data shows Illinois around the middle of the pack for overall children's well being. Buckminster Fuller biography portrays the architect as one who turned his classroom as an incubator. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois'...
KOMU
Landlord tries to force tenants out after flooding, despite the building not being condemned
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Shin-deep water, feces coming up from sewer water and damaged goods. It’s the experience one West End apartment complex is dealing with after the flooding two weeks ago. However, that’s not all. This past weekend, tenants were given a 72-hour notice to leave the property, turn in their keys, sign a release, and never come back.
southernillinoisnow.com
July 31st crash claims life of Breese Mater Dei student
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has released details on an early morning July 31st crash that has now claimed the life of a 16-year-old Breese female. Bella Brefeld passed away Friday, August 5th, at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. She was a member of the Breese Mater Dei class of 2024.
City of Assumption honors crash victims
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — Assumption’s mayor and Board of Trustees recently approved a resolution to honor the two teenagers who died in a car crash last month. The resolution creates days of remembrance for Keegan Virden and Connor Rowcliff, who died on July 12 when their car was hit by a truck. They, along with […]
KMBC.com
2-year-old found safe following early morning abduction
ST. LOUIS — An Amber Alert has been cancelled after a young child was found safe,. The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Wednesday morning for a missing 2-year-old girl. The Patrol said someone left Amari Washington, 2, unattended in a car in a parking lot in St....
wmay.com
Crash Near Rochester Critically Injures Six-Year-Old Boy
A six-year-old boy has been critically injured in a crash that also sent his teenage sister to the hospital. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell says the wreck happened Wednesday morning near Rochester. The 17-year-old driver was traveling on Hunter Road and stopped at the intersection with Cardinal Hill Road, then proceeded into the intersection. But she apparently did not see an approaching semi, which collided with her vehicle.
advantagenews.com
Bethalto gets unexpected money to fix sewer line
A 50-year-old deteriorating sewer interceptor will get a new lining thanks to an $8.5 million grant from the American Rescue Plan. Bethalto Mayor Gary Bost says it’s great news since portions of the interceptor were in such disrepair that underground rainwater would infiltrate the line mixing with sewer water that is dispatched to its destination site in Alton.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Crews Work Quickly to Tear Down Old McDill's Irish Pub Building
It was a busy morning as crews showed up to demolish the old location of McDill's Irish Pub in Collinsville. With so much going on in Collinsville, it can be easy to miss some of the events going on around town. Thanks to the insight of the awesome photographers with Collinsville Daily News, we were able to capture the building being torn down from the old location of McDill’s Irish Pub.
FOX2now.com
Ramp closure at 170 SB
ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that has left a highway ramp closed. The crash took place around 6:00 a.m. on the 170 southbound ramp headed to Scudder where a semi-truck was overturned. First responders have completely blocked off the ramp investigating the crash. The injuries and identities of those involved have not been released.
timesnewspapers.com
Vehicle, Body Recovered From Deer Creek Was That Of Webster Groves Man
Friends and family members will gather this weekend to celebrate and remember the life of longtime Webster Groves resident Randal “Randy” Howland. Howland, 62, died last week after his vehicle crashed into Deer Creek. His death was not related to the recent flooding of Deer Creek, but likely caused by a medical condition.
