ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry County, MI

Barry Co. sheriff, others could face charges for taking tabulators

By Jacqueline Francis, Madalyn Buursma
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L1Vn8_0h8uftXX00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf and eight others could face charges in connection to their actions after the 2020 election following an investigation by the Michigan attorney general.

The Republican candidate for state attorney general Matt DePerno is also on the list of people facing potential charges, as first reported by the Detroit News .

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is asking for a special prosecutor to review the case, turning over the findings of her investigation that claim the nine people were involved in a conspiracy to take and tamper with voting machines.

Nessel’s investigation into the 2020 election alleges that high-profile officials, including the Barry County sheriff, were involved in a conspiracy to illegally take and tamper with voting machines.

Barry County clerk: Sheriff’s office took voting machine from township hall

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office had asked the Michigan Attorney General’s office and Michigan State Police to launch an investigation back in February, after they received a tip that an unnamed third party was allowed to access vote tabulator components and technology in Roscommon County.

One of the nine people, Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, had told the clerk at Roscommon County the state House was investigating “election fraud,” Nessel’s petition alleges.

Leaf is accused of convincing a local clerk to turn over a voting machine as part of an investigation into election fraud.

The Barry County clerk previously told News 8 that the Barry County sheriff had taken a Dominion voting tabulator from Irving Township in 2021. She said when the machine was returned, it had a broken security seal.

Last Month, Leaf spoke at a conference in Las Vegas, where he acknowledged his actions were being looking into, showing no signs of backing down.

“Then I found out that investigation is targeting me and I go, ‘oh let’s play ball.’ So we filed a lawsuit,” he said at the conference.

Leaf filed a lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims, saying that Nessel, Benson and MSP were blocking his investigation into unfounded claims of voter fraud during the November 2020 election.

News 8 stopped by Leaf’s home and office and made multiple attempts to contact him but did not hear back.

DePerno, who did not respond to News 8 for comment, denied the allegations during a radio interview Monday.

Sources: Irving Township raided as a part of state investigation

The findings allege DePerno “orchestrated a coordinated plan to gain access to voting tabulators that had been used in Roscommon County and Richfield Township (Roscommon County), Irving Township (Barry County) and Lake City Township (Missaukee County).”

The petition claims DePerno was “present at a hotel room during such ‘testing.'”

The attorney shut down those allegations during an interview on Monday morning on Michigan’s Big Show.

“Her allegation are total garbage,” DePerno said during the radio interview.

DePerno accused Nessel of weaponizing her office for political gain as the two will face off in the November general election.

“She comes out with this nonsense claiming that somehow that I did something illegal and that she’s going to conduct an investigation and that’s a terrible thing for an Attorney General to do against a political opponent,” he said.

Nessel said she has asked for a special prosecutor to step in because of the upcoming election. However, she said there was not a conflict of interest when she opened the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 4

Related
Reason.com

Michigan GOP Attorney General Candidate Under Investigation by His Opponent for 2020 Voting Machine Scheme

The presumptive Republican nominee for Michigan attorney general, Matthew DePerno, is under investigation for meddling with voting equipment after the 2020 election in search of evidence of election fraud. According to a petition for a special prosecutor filed on August 5 by current Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, DePerno and two other people, including state Rep. Daire Rendon (R–Lake City), allegedly "orchestrated a coordinated plan to gain access to voting tabulators" in several Michigan counties. Once they obtained the machines, the trio performed "tests" on them, including running fake ballots through the machines.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Barry County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Richfield Township, MI
County
Barry County, MI
nbc25news.com

Michigan man charged with election fraud

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges related to ballot application forgeries. Nessel says 27-year-old Paul Manni has been charged with nine counts of forging a signature on an absent voter ballot application, five-year felonies; and nine counts of making a false statement on an absent voter ballot application, 90-day misdemeanors.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Nessel
Person
Daire Rendon
Person
Jocelyn Benson
WILX-TV

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office warn residents of familiar phone scam

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people posing as officials with the Sheriff’s Office, who inform residents they have missed jury duty and need to pay a fine over the phone.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Michigan man faces homicide charge after running over woman in parking lot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a southwestern Michigan man has been arrested and charged with first-degree homicide after intentionally running over a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot. Deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office say the woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township...
KALAMAZOO, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
JONESVILLE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Michigan Attorney General#Conflict Of Interest#Election Fraud#Barry Co#Republican#The Detroit News#State#House
WLNS

MSP First District holds second annual safety day

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WLNS) -The Michigan State Police First District held its second annual safety day Tuesday in Dimondale. The free, family-friendly event had more than 20 safety stations Including representatives from the MSP Child and Vulnerable Adult Identification station, MSP’s angel program, the office of school safety, OKAY2SAY and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

JOB ALERT: The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring health care professionals for several fields, offering great pay and benefits. They are also hiring corrections officers and say, each facility operates like a small city. There are needs for a wide array of positions, including plumbers, counselors,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Michigan case preventing abortion-related prosecutions

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may have to testify next week in a hearing that could decide whether Michigan prosecutors are allowed to criminally charge abortion providers under a state law that bans almost all abortions.  Whitmer was served a subpoena Monday issued by David Kallman, an attorney representing prosecutors from Kent and Jackson counties. The prosecutors are among 13 previously sued by Whitmer in a case the governor hopes results in the Michigan Supreme Court finding that the state Constitution...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy