Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Urbanspace’s New York City holiday market is coming to Lincoln Road this winterBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
Tatiana Blades is Miami's Triple Threat: Musician, Entrepreneur, Free ThinkerShe Got Game MediaMiami, FL
islandernews.com
Best places for Mid-Week dining on Key Biscayne
Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up some of the most unique and delicious meal-deals on the island this Wednesday, August 19, 2022. Make it a Sake-Lunch-Wednesday and try one of the delicious options in our new Lunch Menu, starting at $10.99. Open for Indoor and Outdoor Dining, Takeout or...
islandernews.com
Tuesday dining options on Key Biscayne
Enjoy a delicious Tuesday meal from our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants who are preparing some of the best meal-deals on Key Biscayne this August 9, 2022. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, a woman-owned and operated business. We are a unique and healthy restaurant...
Miami New Times
Wine Spectator's 2022 Restaurant Awards Highlight a Growing Number of Miami Establishments
If you’ve ever glimpsed a Wine Spectator award at the entrance to a restaurant and wondered what it really means, you’re probably not alone. As one of the world’s leading authorities on all things wine, the magazine recently unveiled the winners of its 2022 Restaurant Awards, which honor the world’s best restaurants for wine.
tamaractalk.com
New Joint in North Lauderdale Has the “Best Wings in Town”
A new restaurant in North Lauderdale offers much more than finger-licking good wings. KC’s Wing House & Sports Lounge hopes to become the neighborhood hangout spot, with pool tables, entertainment, and a diverse menu. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is held on Thursday, August 18, from 5 to 7 p.m., with...
Treat yourself to a luxury spa day for $109+ during Miami Spa Months
A few weeks ago, my wife and I took a vacation without ever leaving North Beach. Inside seashell-shaped rain showers, we listened to the roar of a tropical thunderstorm, feeling as if we were on a Caribbean island. But we were just a couple miles away from home — at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort in Miami Beach.
Steakhouse showdown: 2 Brazilian churrascarias set their sights on Fort Lauderdale. Who has the mightiest meats?
Brazilian churrascarias — with their rodizio-style bonanza of meat — are taking over the Fort Lauderdale steakhouse scene. Lasso Gaucho, an independent churrascaria created by four veteran steakhouse operators, debuted July 27 at 2457 E. Sunrise Blvd., across the street from The Galleria mall. Two miles south downtown, Fogo de Chão, a long-running international chain, is scheduled to open Aug. ...
communitynewspapers.com
NEW! Live Cuban Show at Havana 1957
A salsa Cuban Live Show, Havana 1957 & Ocean Drive provide the perfect recipe for the ultimate Miami experience. Two hours of live show with singer, musicians & dancers wearing spectacular & eye-catching outfits, a salsa class to learn how to master the dance floor while having fun and Cuban Cuisine, proving what best in town and traditional means to Miami. Just the right ingredients and a fabulous nightlife reason to spend Un Dia en La Habana.
Miami New Times
Rao's to Move Into Loews Miami Beach Hotel UPDATED
Update August 9 at 2:38 p.m.: The Loews Miami Beach Hotel confirmed via email that Rao's would be opening on its property: “The New York City icon, Rao's, is opening inside the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, in early 2023. Loews Hotels & Co and Rao's will be sharing additional details as they become available.”
communitynewspapers.com
Some of Miami Spice’s Hottest Menus in the Miami Area
Menu(s) + Price: LPM will be offering a $60, three-course dinner menu Sunday through Thursday for Miami Spice attendees to try the French-inspired Mediterranean restaurant, with options like the Ratatouille et Féta, the Petits Farcis Niçois, the Bavette aux Chimichurri, the Coquelet au Citron Confit, and more!. Restaurant:...
miamionthecheap.com
Giveaway: Miami half-day boating experience
With endless stretches of beaches, a skyline of glittering buildings, and tons of sandbars and coves to explore, Miami is a great place to see by boat. A boat rental or charter in Miami is one of the best ways to see the waterways around the city. The water is...
theluxurytravelexpert.com
Top 10 best luxury hotels & resorts in Miami
Monday newsletters always feature top 10 travel lists to inspire. Today: Top 10 best luxury hotels & resorts in Miami. While many people visit Miami for its spectacular beaches and world-renowned nightlife, you’ll find that this beautiful destination is home to all of this plus a range of other exciting activities. For example, if you want to immerse yourself in the cultural side of Florida’s coolest cosmopolitan city, don’t hesitate to explore its art galleries, wander past its mind-blowing street art, or get a glimpse of local Art Deco architecture in South Beach’s Art Deco District. You can also check out attractions such as the Miami Zoo, the Miami Seaquarium, and the Philip and Patricia Frost Musem of Science. Miami is also a great base to experience South Florida’s great wilderness with a variety of hikes, scenic drives and guided tours available in Everglades National Park and Big Cypress National Preserve. Here’s my selection of the 10 best luxury hotels & beach resorts in the greater Miami area.
NBC Miami
A Beginner's Guide to Miami Spice 2022: 10 Great Restaurant Deals Near You
Planning the perfect celebration, date, or casual night out just got a whole lot easier— from August 1-September 30, "Miami Spice" promises to provide the opportunity for locals to indulge in high quality meals without having to break the bank. Among participants are some of Miami's most cherished restaurants,...
miamionthecheap.com
Splash In The Pines features wet fun in Pembroke Pines
Soar down an inflatable water slide. Play splashy water games. Splash In The Pines in Pembroke Pines is all about wet fun and it’s free. The event for kids and families is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. August 13, 2022, at West Pines Soccer Park, 350 SW 196th Avenue, Pembroke Pines.
8 cool Airbnbs under 4 hours driving distance from Miami
From cool condos to bungalows with private beaches, here are six Airbnb escapes driving distance from Miami. This unique and artistically inspired rental is located less than two miles south of Downtown and three miles from Municipal Beach. Location: West Palm Beach. Features: Free parking on premises, beach access, washer/dryer...
travelexperta.com
Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort Review
Every year we visit South Florida. It’s become a tradition for us since we visit my family in West Palm Beach for the holidays and then enjoy short trips close by to explore Florida. We’ve been all around West Palm Beach, Palm Beach, Miami, and the Florida Keys, but interestingly enough, we kept skipping right past Fort Lauderdale. So this year I made it my mission to check out what all the fuss is about. And let me tell you, Fort Lauderdale certainly gets a lot of buzz around it. We decided to go with the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort.
WSVN-TV
South Florida couple goes viral on TikTok, now selling exotic fruit online
Who doesn’t love locally grown fresh fruit? But we’re not sure anyone loves it more than a pair of SoFlo influencers! They’ve really found their sweet spot on TikTok, showing their rare and, let’s just say, eye-catching nature’s candy. Deco’s Alex Miranda is locally grown...
nomadlawyer.org
Miami: 7 Spectacular Hidden Gems In Miami You Must Visit.
There are many hidden gems to explore when visiting Miami. From secluded state parks to quirky restaurants to fascinating fan art museums, there are plenty of activities and attractions to please any visitor. Use a Miami packing list to plan your trip, pack your bags, and explore all the hidden...
The Housing Market Slows As Prices Continue To Soar: A Luxury Real Estate Forecast By CEO Of Luxuri Rentals, Jonathan Campau
Few cities have seen as massive growth over the past several years as Miami has. Building on its consistent growth since the 2008 housing crisis, Miami’s real estate market emerged as a major winner since the Covid-19 pandemic. Economic experts are excited about Miami’s real estate market as these trends continue to compound on each other. As many real estate markets dwindle, losing their early pandemic boost, Miami has risen above the pack and secured itself as becometh that is here to stay. Two years removed from the onset of the pandemic and Miami home prices are still rising year...
Sargassum seaweed takes over Miami Beach
Beachgoers have been reporting mounds of seaweed washing up on the shore of South Florida beaches.
Miami New Times
The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week
Enjoy a glass of wine (or two) while listening to Oigo at Lagniappe on Monday night. The solo project of ¡Suénalo! founding member Adrian Gonzalez, Oigo is known for using his vocals, guitar, and loops to make a sensational listening experience. Gonzalez describes his sound as "feel-good folk dub," so it's guaranteed to be an excellent start to your week. 9 p.m. Monday, at Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0108; lagniappehouse.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
