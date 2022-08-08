HBO returns Albany to the Gilded Age

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Filming for the HBO series Gilded Age is in full swing at Washington Park in Albany and will continue until the end of August.

Albany Film Commissioner Deb Goedeke says Washington Park has been transformed with sand-covered roads and horse-drawn carriages. Filming will also take place on a few downtown streets.

The Gilded Age began in 1870 which coincidentally happens to be year Washington Park was established.

Goedeke said 13,000 nights have been booked in area hotels, including 7,000 in Albany.

The film is pumping $165,000 a day into the Capital Region economy, she said. The commissioner also says this is a great employment opportunity for locals looking to make it big in show business.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.