The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
BET

Chrissy Teigen Shares The First Photo Of Her Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are introducing the world to their rainbow baby!. On Monday (Aug. 8), the busy mom took to her Instagram Story with an ultrasound of their little one. At this time, the sex of the baby has yet to be announced, but it is clear the cutie already has a personality. Take a look at how adorable the couple’s baby looks in the womb!
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says

Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
Vogue

Kylie Jenner’s London Looks Take Tourist Chic To A Whole New Level

Every once in a while Kylie Jenner flexes her fashion muscle and stakes her claim as the most trend-conscious Kardashian sister. Usually this happens at Amangiri, where the beauty mogul stages fashion shoot after fashion shoot in the Utah desert. But, this summer, Kylie swapped Canyon Point for Claridge’s, as she journeyed to London to support Travis Scott at one of his first major gigs since the Astroworld tragedy.
Vogue

Tracee Ellis Ross Makes The Case For The Itty-Bitty Logo

A few seasons ago, logomania was all the rage. Around 2016, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Fendi really leaned into their house monograms and plastered them onto just about any piece – including tops, shoes, and of course, bags. Street-style stars and celebrities were walking around looking like walking advertisements for brands, covering themselves head-to-toe in logos that basically proclaimed, “Yes, I can afford all of this!” But in the year 2022, it seems designer logos are going more discreet.
Vogue

In Memory Of Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson’s Riveting Romance

Please respect my privacy at this difficult time, as I mourn the loss of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship. The couple has reportedly broken up after nine months and one irreversible branding of her name on his chest. (Tattoos are cover-able, a la “Wino Forever,” but seriously… what is he going to do about that?) Despite graver threats to humanity, such as our burning planet – or, perhaps, because of them – the Kardashi-son split has left me unmoored.
Vogue

Green Is The New Black For Victoria Beckham

Last year, Victoria Beckham briefly broke the internet with an Instagram post of her wearing a silky green slip from her own line. The picture – captioned “Cheeky Posh!” – showed the former Spice Girl leaning nonchalantly against a bar in an open-back gown from her Resort 2022 collection.
