Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

OK! Magazine

The Housing Market Slows As Prices Continue To Soar: A Luxury Real Estate Forecast By CEO Of Luxuri Rentals, Jonathan Campau

Few cities have seen as massive growth over the past several years as Miami has. Building on its consistent growth since the 2008 housing crisis, Miami’s real estate market emerged as a major winner since the Covid-19 pandemic. Economic experts are excited about Miami’s real estate market as these trends continue to compound on each other. As many real estate markets dwindle, losing their early pandemic boost, Miami has risen above the pack and secured itself as becometh that is here to stay. Two years removed from the onset of the pandemic and Miami home prices are still rising year...
MIAMI, FL
gilaherald.com

Plan for alternating lane restrictions on U.S. Highway 60 near Miami beginning Monday, August 8

Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time. Graphic Courtesy Robert VanBuhler: ADOT’s Pavement Preservation Project along U.S. Highway 60 west of Miami will see one-lane traffic with a pilot car Mondays – Thursdays from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Fridays from 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. There will be some parking restrictions on U.S. 60 in Miami. The project area is along Highway 60 west of the Pinto Bridge and into Miami.
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

2 Florida Restaurants Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.

Two Florida chains were featured on LoveFood's list of the "Most Surprising Drive-Thrus in America." This list highlights drive-thru and drive-in restaurants that bring their own charm and attract customers locally and nationally. The first Florida spot mentioned on the list is Grown! The eatery's focus on organic foods and...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Coral Gables tops list of South Florida’s highest rent communities

Several South Florida communities have some of the highest average rents in the country, according to a recent analysis by Rent.com. Coral Gables has the sixth-highest average monthly rent in the country at $4,310. Other South Florida communities in the top 100 include Fort Lauderdale (20), Miami (33), Doral (37), Boca Raton (49), West Palm Beach (57), Palm Beach Gardens (58), Hialeah (63), Boynton Beach (74), Margate (81) and Hollywood (95).
CORAL GABLES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Steakhouse showdown: 2 Brazilian churrascarias set their sights on Fort Lauderdale. Who has the mightiest meats?

Brazilian churrascarias — with their rodizio-style bonanza of meat — are taking over the Fort Lauderdale steakhouse scene. Lasso Gaucho, an independent churrascaria created by four veteran steakhouse operators, debuted July 27 at 2457 E. Sunrise Blvd., across the street from The Galleria mall. Two miles south downtown, Fogo de Chão, a long-running international chain, is scheduled to open Aug. ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
TheDailyBeast

Pol Blames ‘Race Card’ for Backlash to Island Camp for Miami’s Homeless

With a deeply controversial plan to erect a pilot homeless encampment on a remote barrier island in Miami on the ropes, its chief proponent is accusing opponents of “playing the race card” in an ugly new chapter in a local controversy gone haywire.During a Monday afternoon press conference, Miami Mayor Frances Suarez announced the city’s intention to hold off on pursuing a pilot program to build dozens of “tiny homes” on Virginia Key for at least six months. The “transition zone” program moved forward in a 3-2 vote earlier this month and promptly spurred a furious outcry from every type...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The Progressive Cubanos Behind Cubanos Pa'lante

Cuban flags filled Calle Ocho in July 2021 as Miamians protested in solidarity with those back on the island who were marching over food shortages, blackouts, and lack of access to medicine, among other issues. Amid a sea of Trump hats and conservative political messaging common at Cuban-American protests, Daniela Ferrera stood out. She wore a shirt bearing the logo of Cubanos Pa'lante, a Miami-based group she cofounded to promote progressive ideals and combat political misinformation in the Hispanic community.
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

Citadel Buys Another Property, Now Owns Site Connecting Brickell Avenue To Biscayne Bay

Hedge fund giant Citadel is continuing its acquisition spree in Brickell, where it plans to build a headquarters building. The latest purchase sits in between two properties Citadel has already reportedly acquired, potentially connecting the two. According to the SFBJ, the company’s newest acquisition is a 12-unit apartment building at...
MIAMI, FL
Axios

8 cool Airbnbs under 4 hours driving distance from Miami

From cool condos to bungalows with private beaches, here are six Airbnb escapes driving distance from Miami. This unique and artistically inspired rental is located less than two miles south of Downtown and three miles from Municipal Beach. Location: West Palm Beach. Features: Free parking on premises, beach access, washer/dryer...
MIAMI, FL
Axios

Scoop: Miami mayor eyes White House

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez's political operation is making subtle but significant moves toward a potential White House run, Axios has learned. Why it matters: A presidential bid by Suarez, a Republican, would test his party's acceptance of internal dissent: he's publicly criticized both former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, considered the two clear favorites for the 2024 nomination.
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

Studies Completed For Miami Beach Rapid Transit, People Mover To Design District

Miami-Dade has completed an environmental study for a rapid transit connection between downtown Miami and Miami Beach. The Draft Environmental Assessment is required in order to satisfy the National Environmental Policy Act. The study covers the Beach Corridor Trunkline from the existing Metromover system in Downtown Miami to 5th Street...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Valencia Reserve HOA Sues Over Lawn Killing Virus

Insurance Company Refuses To Pay Out Boynton Beach Community’s Claim Over “Sugarcane Mosaic Virus.” BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Valencia Reserve Homeowners Association, which represents 1060 homes in the “active adult” community on Lyons Road in Boynton Beach, is suing its insurance company […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
islandernews.com

FP&L work means traffic delays on Crandon until school starts

Motorists traveling on Crandon Boulevard for the next seven days will need to exercise caution and patience -- more than usual, anyway -- due to a project being done by Florida Power & Light that helps safeguard the Village of Key Biscayne's power grid. Village officials, along with Miami-Dade County...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
purewow.com

27 Unmissable Things to Do in Miami with Kids

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Struggling to find a roster of fun, unique things to do in Miami with kids? You’ve come to the right...
MIAMI, FL

