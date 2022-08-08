Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Urbanspace’s New York City holiday market is coming to Lincoln Road this winterBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
Tatiana Blades is Miami's Triple Threat: Musician, Entrepreneur, Free ThinkerShe Got Game MediaMiami, FL
Related
The Housing Market Slows As Prices Continue To Soar: A Luxury Real Estate Forecast By CEO Of Luxuri Rentals, Jonathan Campau
Few cities have seen as massive growth over the past several years as Miami has. Building on its consistent growth since the 2008 housing crisis, Miami’s real estate market emerged as a major winner since the Covid-19 pandemic. Economic experts are excited about Miami’s real estate market as these trends continue to compound on each other. As many real estate markets dwindle, losing their early pandemic boost, Miami has risen above the pack and secured itself as becometh that is here to stay. Two years removed from the onset of the pandemic and Miami home prices are still rising year...
gilaherald.com
Plan for alternating lane restrictions on U.S. Highway 60 near Miami beginning Monday, August 8
Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time. Graphic Courtesy Robert VanBuhler: ADOT’s Pavement Preservation Project along U.S. Highway 60 west of Miami will see one-lane traffic with a pilot car Mondays – Thursdays from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Fridays from 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. There will be some parking restrictions on U.S. 60 in Miami. The project area is along Highway 60 west of the Pinto Bridge and into Miami.
islandernews.com
Whole world is watching as Miami’s leads way locally in lowering property tax rate
When Miami Mayor Francis Suarez recently announced that commissioners voted to lower the city's property tax rate by 1.2% -- the lowest level since 1964, when the city began keeping such records -- he called it the "only right thing to do" in the wake of runaway inflation amid a post-pandemic recovery.
iheart.com
2 Florida Restaurants Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.
Two Florida chains were featured on LoveFood's list of the "Most Surprising Drive-Thrus in America." This list highlights drive-thru and drive-in restaurants that bring their own charm and attract customers locally and nationally. The first Florida spot mentioned on the list is Grown! The eatery's focus on organic foods and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Coral Gables tops list of South Florida’s highest rent communities
Several South Florida communities have some of the highest average rents in the country, according to a recent analysis by Rent.com. Coral Gables has the sixth-highest average monthly rent in the country at $4,310. Other South Florida communities in the top 100 include Fort Lauderdale (20), Miami (33), Doral (37), Boca Raton (49), West Palm Beach (57), Palm Beach Gardens (58), Hialeah (63), Boynton Beach (74), Margate (81) and Hollywood (95).
Steakhouse showdown: 2 Brazilian churrascarias set their sights on Fort Lauderdale. Who has the mightiest meats?
Brazilian churrascarias — with their rodizio-style bonanza of meat — are taking over the Fort Lauderdale steakhouse scene. Lasso Gaucho, an independent churrascaria created by four veteran steakhouse operators, debuted July 27 at 2457 E. Sunrise Blvd., across the street from The Galleria mall. Two miles south downtown, Fogo de Chão, a long-running international chain, is scheduled to open Aug. ...
Click10.com
Identical twin brothers selling next-door estates together for $54 million
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. – Two identical twin brothers in Southwest Ranches are making real estate history a family affair. They are teaming up to sell their next door French country-style estates for a total of $54 million. The two homes sit in their own gated compound on 11 acres...
Pol Blames ‘Race Card’ for Backlash to Island Camp for Miami’s Homeless
With a deeply controversial plan to erect a pilot homeless encampment on a remote barrier island in Miami on the ropes, its chief proponent is accusing opponents of “playing the race card” in an ugly new chapter in a local controversy gone haywire.During a Monday afternoon press conference, Miami Mayor Frances Suarez announced the city’s intention to hold off on pursuing a pilot program to build dozens of “tiny homes” on Virginia Key for at least six months. The “transition zone” program moved forward in a 3-2 vote earlier this month and promptly spurred a furious outcry from every type...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Miami New Times
The Progressive Cubanos Behind Cubanos Pa'lante
Cuban flags filled Calle Ocho in July 2021 as Miamians protested in solidarity with those back on the island who were marching over food shortages, blackouts, and lack of access to medicine, among other issues. Amid a sea of Trump hats and conservative political messaging common at Cuban-American protests, Daniela Ferrera stood out. She wore a shirt bearing the logo of Cubanos Pa'lante, a Miami-based group she cofounded to promote progressive ideals and combat political misinformation in the Hispanic community.
thenextmiami.com
Citadel Buys Another Property, Now Owns Site Connecting Brickell Avenue To Biscayne Bay
Hedge fund giant Citadel is continuing its acquisition spree in Brickell, where it plans to build a headquarters building. The latest purchase sits in between two properties Citadel has already reportedly acquired, potentially connecting the two. According to the SFBJ, the company’s newest acquisition is a 12-unit apartment building at...
8 cool Airbnbs under 4 hours driving distance from Miami
From cool condos to bungalows with private beaches, here are six Airbnb escapes driving distance from Miami. This unique and artistically inspired rental is located less than two miles south of Downtown and three miles from Municipal Beach. Location: West Palm Beach. Features: Free parking on premises, beach access, washer/dryer...
Scoop: Miami mayor eyes White House
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez's political operation is making subtle but significant moves toward a potential White House run, Axios has learned. Why it matters: A presidential bid by Suarez, a Republican, would test his party's acceptance of internal dissent: he's publicly criticized both former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, considered the two clear favorites for the 2024 nomination.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thenextmiami.com
Studies Completed For Miami Beach Rapid Transit, People Mover To Design District
Miami-Dade has completed an environmental study for a rapid transit connection between downtown Miami and Miami Beach. The Draft Environmental Assessment is required in order to satisfy the National Environmental Policy Act. The study covers the Beach Corridor Trunkline from the existing Metromover system in Downtown Miami to 5th Street...
Sargassum seaweed takes over Miami Beach
Beachgoers have been reporting mounds of seaweed washing up on the shore of South Florida beaches.
WSVN-TV
79th Street Bridge malfunctioning in North Bay Village, drivers advised to seek alternate route
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drawbridge in Miami-Dade has malfunctioned and is causing a traffic backup along the John F. Kennedy Causeway. According to the North Bay Village Police Department, the 79th Street Bridge has malfunctioned in the down position on Tuesday, at around 5 p.m. Officers will...
tag24.com
Florida judge steps in as Surfside condo owners hit with enormous property tax bills
Surfside, Florida - When a Surfside condominium tower collapsed last year killing 98 people, a wave of sympathy reached all the way to Tallahassee: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and state legislators forgave the unit owners’ tax bills, totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars. Their generosity, however, did not extend...
Valencia Reserve HOA Sues Over Lawn Killing Virus
Insurance Company Refuses To Pay Out Boynton Beach Community’s Claim Over “Sugarcane Mosaic Virus.” BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Valencia Reserve Homeowners Association, which represents 1060 homes in the “active adult” community on Lyons Road in Boynton Beach, is suing its insurance company […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
islandernews.com
FP&L work means traffic delays on Crandon until school starts
Motorists traveling on Crandon Boulevard for the next seven days will need to exercise caution and patience -- more than usual, anyway -- due to a project being done by Florida Power & Light that helps safeguard the Village of Key Biscayne's power grid. Village officials, along with Miami-Dade County...
wlrn.org
Early voting is underway. Here's where you can go to cast your ballot
Florida’s Election Day for the 2022 primaries takes place on Aug. 23, but early voting and vote-by-mail are already underway for residents in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties. Voters can begin to cast their ballots in Broward County from Aug. 13 and in Monroe County from Aug. 15. Those...
purewow.com
27 Unmissable Things to Do in Miami with Kids
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Struggling to find a roster of fun, unique things to do in Miami with kids? You’ve come to the right...
Comments / 1