Precision BioSciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Precision BioSciences DTIL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Precision BioSciences missed estimated earnings by 12.2%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.41.

Revenue was down $64.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 6.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Precision BioSciences's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate -0.55 -0.47 -0.59 -0.44

EPS Actual -0.46 -0.52 -0.19 0.36

Revenue Estimate 6.63M 7.75M 6.02M 13.86M

Revenue Actual 3.32M 6.34M 24.04M 68.81M

