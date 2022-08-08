ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
Jamborees fire up football season

The local high school football teams within the Fort Mill School District will be participating in two jamborees to jump start the 2022 football season. Both Catawba Ridge and Nation Ford will be participating in the third annual Gus Allen Memorial Jamboree at Nation Ford. The jamboree had been known as the Battle at the Ford Jamboree, but was renamed this year in honor of the late Fort Mill High head football coach Gus Allen. Gus Allen is the father of Nation Ford head football coach Michael Allen.
9 days from the start of high school football and FFN

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - With 9 days until the start of high school football, Robinson held a scrimmage on Wednesday night to tune up. The Bulldogs hosted Concord, Hickory Ridge, and West Charlotte. All 4 teams had a great showing on a nice overcast evening in Concord. We are also...
East Tennessee State hires Brenda Mock Brown as women's basketball coach

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. -- East Tennessee State hired Brenda Mock Brown as the Buccaneers' women's basketball coach Monday, one week after announcing Simon Harris was being fired over Title IX issues in his lone season. Interim athletic director Richard Sander announced Brown's new position at a news conference Monday. Brown...
