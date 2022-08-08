Read full article on original website
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
Western North Carolina high school football scrimmage schedule 2022
The high school football regular season begins next week, but fans can get a sneak peek at their teams during scrimmages this week. Some teams will be in action Wednesday in what are sometimes closer to joint practices than scrimmages, with more game-like action more likely to come Friday and Saturday. ...
fortmillprepsports.com
Jamborees fire up football season
The local high school football teams within the Fort Mill School District will be participating in two jamborees to jump start the 2022 football season. Both Catawba Ridge and Nation Ford will be participating in the third annual Gus Allen Memorial Jamboree at Nation Ford. The jamboree had been known as the Battle at the Ford Jamboree, but was renamed this year in honor of the late Fort Mill High head football coach Gus Allen. Gus Allen is the father of Nation Ford head football coach Michael Allen.
NC State DL Savion Jackson on switching to No. 9, talking to Bradley Chubb
NC State defensive lineman Savion Jackson spoke with members of the media Tuesday following NC State practice.
Scotland High grad and ECU commit in battle of his life after having part of leg amputated
Laurinburg, N.C. — Parker Byrd was set to be an incoming freshman on the East Carolina baseball team in the coming months. The Scotland High graduate figured to be entering into what would be a cherished part of his young life in a few weeks, starting classes at the same university he committed to before even playing in a high school game.
Pitt County girls softball falls to California in their Little League World Series opener
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Opening day of the Little League softball World Series here at Stallings Stadium the local girls from here in Pitt County were taking on California and here’s how it all went down. California got things going in the 2nd inning. Pitcher Katie Coldiron helps her...
9 days from the start of high school football and FFN
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - With 9 days until the start of high school football, Robinson held a scrimmage on Wednesday night to tune up. The Bulldogs hosted Concord, Hickory Ridge, and West Charlotte. All 4 teams had a great showing on a nice overcast evening in Concord. We are also...
What Gastonia, Shelby-area high school football teams have biggest home-field advantage?
Jim Sosebee has yet to experience his first night under the lights at Sid Bryson Stadium as Crest football coach. But that hasn’t kept him from getting his fill of the venue. The Chargers’ first-year coach has been a frequent presence this summer. “Welcome to my house, baby...
East Tennessee State hires Brenda Mock Brown as women's basketball coach
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. -- East Tennessee State hired Brenda Mock Brown as the Buccaneers' women's basketball coach Monday, one week after announcing Simon Harris was being fired over Title IX issues in his lone season. Interim athletic director Richard Sander announced Brown's new position at a news conference Monday. Brown...
