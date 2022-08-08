Recap: PowerFleet Q2 Earnings

PowerFleet PWFL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PowerFleet reported an EPS of $0.05.

Revenue was up $1.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PowerFleet's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.09 -0.06 -0.08

EPS Actual -0.06 -0.01 -0.01 0.03

Revenue Estimate 32.12M 31.63M 33.46M 31.01M

Revenue Actual 33.16M 34.42M 29.25M 33.55M

To track all earnings releases for PowerFleet visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.