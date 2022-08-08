Read full article on original website
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has been notified of the upcoming mass layoffs that will coincide with the closure of the Sister Schools of Notre Dame Good Counsel campus in Mankato. In a letter to DEED, SSND says employees were notified of the...
North Mankato urges residents to conserve water
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is encouraging residents to conserve water in light of potential drought conditions. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources notified water suppliers and utilities to conserve water and the city of North Mankato is extending that request. Lower North Mankato residents...
It Might Be Gross But Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot in Minnesota?
If you've ever gone to Foster Arend in Rochester or over to Lake City for a fun day in the water, you've probably had shoes covered in sand. I'm not a huge fan of bringing that in my car and sometimes, I've just taken my flip-flops off and driven my car without shoes on. But, is driving without shoes against the law in Minnesota?
Portion of Highway 15 reduced to one lane
Highs mainly in the 70s to stick around despite a few days still in the 80s as minor rain chances move through the area.
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-10-22 - clipped version
Authorities in Owatonna are informing community members that a convicted level 3 sex offender has moved into the community. Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC's Jared Dean about Tuesday's special primary election. Minnesota Wild Road Tour comes to Mankato.
News - North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site - August 10
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna's Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community. Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act. Congressional candidates regroup after special
Madison Lake, Mankato area to host 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener
MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - With summer still in full swing, there is still plenty of time to enjoy summer outdoor activities. But planning for next summer has already begun, as Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday the location of the 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener. “I feel really strongly about...
This Minnesota City Claims To Be The ‘Miami Of Minnesota’
Minnesota is home to 853 cities and one of them is claiming to be the 'Miami of Minnesota'. Yes, Miami is a major city down in Florida with a population of over 400,000 people. However, one city in the Land of 10,000 lakes claims to be somewhat similar to Miami right here in Minnesota. What city could that be?
Xcel Energy reporting outage impacting some Blue Earth County residents
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Xcel Energy is reporting an outage that could impact voters in Mankato, Good Thunder, and Lake Crystal. The outage was reportedly due to planned maintenance by crews, and Xcel Energy’s Outage Map says that crews estimate all power to be restored by 8 p.m. The...
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 50th Mankato project
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Habitat for Humanity broke ground on its 50th housing project in Mankato Wednesday. The program aims to help provide affordable housing by leading construction projects and home mortgages. Wednesday’s groundbreaking featured the Ruiz family, who will be the residents of the new house. The groundbreaking...
Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move across Iowa, including portions of eastern Iowa. Chicago-based food processing company, Archer Daniels Midlands Co. (ADM), announced in January it had signed a letter of intent with Wolf Carbon Solutions on the 350-mile pipeline that would connect its Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.
2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener Is Where?
With the opening season for all of Minnesota sports, you would think one is just like the other. Unh-uh! Remember, this is Minnesota the Land of 10,000 lakes. One of those 10,000 will be the site of the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener. According to the Minnesota DNR, Governor Tim Walz proudly will cast a line into Madison Lake near Mankato, Minnesota as this long-time tradition continues.
Minnesota’s Crack Down on Speeding Leads to Nearly 19,000 Tickets Last Month
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Law Enforcement from 300 agencies in Minnesota cited nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding during extra speed enforcement during the month of July. The southeast region of the state saw some of the most citations written. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office led greater Minnesota as the agency with the most number of citations written with 196. State Troopers in the Rochester area led the Minnesota State Patrol districts in the number of citations written with 1,353, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
Only Two In Minnesota Do You Know What & Where They Are?
There are two of these iconic structures in all of the United States and they are in two Minnesota towns. Do you know what and where they are?. Today a cold glass of water is only as far as the kitchen sink. There was a time when that wasn't the case.
Opportunities now available for Mankato Public Safety Advisory Committee
Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC's Jared Dean about Tuesday's special primary election. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour came to Mankato on Tuesday. Minnesota Wild Defenseman Matt Dumba to visit River Hills Mall.
Minnesota voters find new polling places
Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC's Jared Dean about Tuesday's special primary election. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour came to Mankato on Tuesday. Minnesota Wild Defenseman Matt Dumba to visit River Hills Mall.
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan to visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion
The vote means the district will get $39.9 million to build a new elementary school on the same campus as the middle and high school. DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato.
The Minnesota Senior Games begin
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Senior Games will begin today. Over the course of four days, the event will feature over 22 competitions including traditional sporting contests. Today’s events include golf, shuffleboard and table tennis at 9 a.m. and archery at 10 a.m. as well as Power walk and...
St. Cloud Lawyer Explains The Law Conflict With Marijuana in MN
A new law in Minnesota that took effect July 1 allows for the selling of some THC products which includes edibles and beverages. Some area cities have imposed or are considering imposing a moratorium on the selling of these edibles and beverages. St. Cloud lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant joined me on WJON. He says federally marijuana products are still illegal which is why only cash is accepted and these businesses don't use banks. Learn about on this new law.
