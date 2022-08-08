ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota

Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
North Mankato urges residents to conserve water

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is encouraging residents to conserve water in light of potential drought conditions. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources notified water suppliers and utilities to conserve water and the city of North Mankato is extending that request. Lower North Mankato residents...
Portion of Highway 15 reduced to one lane

Over the course of four days, the event will feature over 22 competitions including traditional sporting contests.
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-10-22 - clipped version

Authorities in Owatonna are informing community members that a convicted level 3 sex offender has moved into the community.
News - North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site - August 10

Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna's Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community.
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 50th Mankato project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Habitat for Humanity broke ground on its 50th housing project in Mankato Wednesday. The program aims to help provide affordable housing by leading construction projects and home mortgages. Wednesday’s groundbreaking featured the Ruiz family, who will be the residents of the new house. The groundbreaking...
Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move across Iowa, including portions of eastern Iowa. Chicago-based food processing company, Archer Daniels Midlands Co. (ADM), announced in January it had signed a letter of intent with Wolf Carbon Solutions on the 350-mile pipeline that would connect its Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.
2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener Is Where?

With the opening season for all of Minnesota sports, you would think one is just like the other. Unh-uh! Remember, this is Minnesota the Land of 10,000 lakes. One of those 10,000 will be the site of the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener. According to the Minnesota DNR, Governor Tim Walz proudly will cast a line into Madison Lake near Mankato, Minnesota as this long-time tradition continues.
Minnesota’s Crack Down on Speeding Leads to Nearly 19,000 Tickets Last Month

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Law Enforcement from 300 agencies in Minnesota cited nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding during extra speed enforcement during the month of July. The southeast region of the state saw some of the most citations written. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office led greater Minnesota as the agency with the most number of citations written with 196. State Troopers in the Rochester area led the Minnesota State Patrol districts in the number of citations written with 1,353, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
Opportunities now available for Mankato Public Safety Advisory Committee

The Minnesota Wild Road Tour came to Mankato on Tuesday.
Minnesota voters find new polling places

The Minnesota Wild Road Tour continued in Mankato Tuesday evening.
The Minnesota Senior Games begin

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Senior Games will begin today. Over the course of four days, the event will feature over 22 competitions including traditional sporting contests. Today’s events include golf, shuffleboard and table tennis at 9 a.m. and archery at 10 a.m. as well as Power walk and...
St. Cloud Lawyer Explains The Law Conflict With Marijuana in MN

A new law in Minnesota that took effect July 1 allows for the selling of some THC products which includes edibles and beverages. Some area cities have imposed or are considering imposing a moratorium on the selling of these edibles and beverages. St. Cloud lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant joined me on WJON. He says federally marijuana products are still illegal which is why only cash is accepted and these businesses don't use banks. Learn about on this new law.
