ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

FBI helps stop cyberattack targeting Nebraska hospital

DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - There are new warnings from the FBI when it comes to cyberattacks. Omaha agents revealed Wednesday how Nebraska agriculture has been targeted a number of times in the last year. Bad actors taking aim at six different co-ops with the potential to create major damage...
DAVID CITY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsbluff, NE
City
Kearney, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Chadron, NE
State
Nebraska State
Nebraska Examiner

Facebook data used to prosecute Nebraska mother, daughter after alleged abortion

OMAHA — Evidence against a Norfolk, Nebraska, mother and her teen in a case alleging an illegal abortion is opening a new digital front in the national battle over abortion. Police allege in court documents that Celeste Burgess, then 17 years old, told police in April that she had suffered a miscarriage in a bathtub […] The post Facebook data used to prosecute Nebraska mother, daughter after alleged abortion appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NORFOLK, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska Diplomats Name Google as Nebraska Business of the Year

(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Diplomats, a statewide economic development organization, names Google as the state's business of the year. Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development presented the award to Google's Head of Public Policy and External Affairs Dan Harbeke during a banquet in Kearney Tuesday, August 9th. A full list of the award winners from the ceremony can be found here.
NEBRASKA STATE
hubcityradio.com

South Dakota first responders endorse Amendment D

SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- South Dakota’s first responders are joining the campaign to expand Medicaid by supporting the passage of Constitutional Amendment “D”. Amy Marsh is with the state EMS Association. Marsh says Medicaid expansion is critical for health care in rural areas. Marsh says state voters should approve...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
klkntv.com

Nebraska transportation seeks public review for improvement program

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The proposed Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for 2023-26 is now available for public review and comment. Copies of the proposed program will be available in each of the eight district offices and online. The program lists all highway and transit projects that will be using...
NEBRASKA STATE
oilcity.news

Does Liz Cheney have a path to victory in Wyoming?

Despite dismal polls, one statistics maven says ‘yes.’. When Jonathan Schechter came to Jackson Hole as a young university graduate in 1983, one of the mountain community’s leading activists gave him a valuable insight. “The only Wyoming election that matters is the Republican primary,” Bob Morris told him....
WYOMING STATE
North Platte Post

Closures planned during park upgrades in north-central Nebraska, Panhandle

LINCOLN, Neb.-Access to certain areas of parks in north-central Nebraska and the Panhandle will be temporarily closed to make way for improvements. Mike Morava, regional superintendent for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said each of the projects is being started early enough in the fall to be finished before visitation peaks next year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Middle East#The National Guard#Politics State#Politics Governor
JC Post

North America's largest wheat protein plant is in Kansas

PHILLIPSBURG – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday joined Amber Wave, a leader in sustainable agriculture, food ingredients, and low-carbon fuels, to cut the ribbon on a state-of-the-art wheat protein ingredients facility in Phillipsburg that will be the largest wheat protein producer in North America within two years, according to a media release from her office.
KANSAS STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
Country
Qatar
Wake Up Wyoming

Amphibious Water Bombers Stage At Wyoming Airport

This photo was taken by the folks of the Casper/Natrona County International Airport in Wyoming. It's one of several fire-fighting planes of this type that landed there during their regional firefighting excursions. Welcome to the dry season. Fires are popping up here and there and lucky for us very few...
CASPER, WY
KETV.com

Nebraska's ﻿30 state senators who support further restrictions on abortion

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Legislature will not hold a special session toamend the state's abortion laws. In a letter from Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers to Gov. Pete Ricketts, Hilgers noted that 30 state senators supported further restrictions on abortion in the state. Thirty-three votes were needed to overcome a filibuster and pass legislation.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy