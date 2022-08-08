Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
Yardbarker
3 Bruins Prospects to Watch at Rescheduled 2022 WJC
Back in December, Boston Bruins’ highly-touted prospect Fabian Lysell was selected for Team Sweden at the 2022 World Junior Championships. Unfortunately for Lysell and all the other players in the tournament, it was shut down after just four days due to a COVID-19 outbreak. After nearly nine months, the tournament will take place beginning Tuesday in Edmonton.
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Mark Messier approves of Jacob Trouba as captain, plus WJC updates
New York Rangers great Mark Messier is affectionally known on Broadway as ‘The Captain’. The six-time Stanley Cup Champion wore the C on his chest for his entire career with the Blueshirts and slayed the dragon in 1994 to end a 54 year drought. The man knows a...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Sweden Connection Still Delivers the Best Prospects
The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) is one of the most competitive hockey leagues in the world, falling right behind the NHL. This being said, it is the best environment for prospects to round out their game before heading up to the NHL level of play. Other major hockey leagues that serve as a similar stepping stone are the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). So, what makes the SHL stand out, especially regarding Detroit Red Wings prospects?
NHL
Three questions facing Boston Bruins
Marchand, McAvoy injuries, Montgomery's impact as new coach among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Boston Bruins. [Bruins 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can the Bruins revisit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanley Cup Memories, Penguins Core Goes for Four, and More!
Pittsburgh Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff joins 'Penguins Lunch'.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Commentary: 7 Questions Must Be Answered Soon
In this post, I’ll take a look at six questions that remain to be answered by the Toronto Maple Leafs as they work to build a roster for the 2022-23 regular season. Question One: Will Losing Jack Campbell and Ilya Mikheyev Prove Problematic. Maple Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas...
Yardbarker
Ranking the Penguins Stanley Cup Winning Teams
The Pittsburgh Penguins have won the Stanley Cup five times in the franchise's history. With all-time greats like Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and many more filling up their winning lineups, how do they stack up against each other? Here is the definitive ranking of the five Stanley Cup winning teams.
The Hockey Writers
Today in Hockey History: Aug. 8
Aug. 8 hasn’t traditionally been a busy day when it comes to hockey. Having said that, it did see a few new captains named and an under-the-radar signing by the Los Angeles Kings that became huge during the 1979-80 season. There were also a pair of Hall of Famers born, including a legend in Montreal.
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Panthers Prospects Named to 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship Rosters
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today the five prospects who have been named to rosters to compete in the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship from Tuesday, Aug. 9 to Saturday, Aug. 20 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. Panthers prospects participating in the World...
Yardbarker
Sabres sign forward Riley Sheahan to one-year, $950K contract
The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Riley Sheahan to a one-year, two-way contract, the club announced Wednesday. Sheahan, 30, scored four goals and 17 points in 69 games with the Seattle Kraken during the 2021-22 season. His new deal carries a $950,000 NHL cap hit. The 6-foot-2, 216-pound center previously...
Hurricanes re-sign Martin Necas via two-year, $6M contract
As Chip Alexander noted for The News & Observer, Carolina Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell said last Thursday that a deal with restricted free-agent forward Martin Necas was "going to get done" ahead of preseason training camp. Waddell was spot-on with that assessment. Per the NHL's website and...
Detroit Red Wings Sign Jake Walman
The arbitration period is over for the 2022 offseason. Jake Walman, who was the final hearing scheduled, has settled his case with the Detroit Red Wings after exchanging figures yesterday. The two sides have agreed to a one-year, one-way, $1.05MM contract according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Walman had filed for $1.75MM, while the Red Wings had filed for a two-way, $775K contract.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Flyers extend affiliation with the Reading Royals
The Reading Royals have been the ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers since 2014 and will continue to be so through 2023-2024. The extension with the Flyers will include an option for the 2024-2025 season. The Royals will begin their 2022-2023 season on October 21st against the Newfoundland Growlers. Brief...
Yardbarker
Top "On-Ice" Duo in Penguins History
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been lucky to have four of the greatest players in NHL history play for their team over the past 38 years. The four franchise cornerstones split into two separate eras of Penguins hockey but account for five Stanley Cup Championships. The Penguins drafted Mario Lemieux in...
NHL
Inside look at Boston Bruins
Bergeron, Krejci return to give new coach Montgomery spark with key players out to start season. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Boston Bruins. When Jim Montgomery fills out his first lineup as coach of...
The Hockey Writers
Lightning & Penguins on Different Paths Since Consecutive Cups
On June 11, 2017, the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. The roster was filled with future Hall of Famers, such as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, and a 22-year-old Jake Guentzel, who was playing in his first NHL season. Meanwhile, Kris Letang, Olli Maatta and Ian Cole fueled their defense.
Comments / 0