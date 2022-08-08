ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Yardbarker

3 Bruins Prospects to Watch at Rescheduled 2022 WJC

Back in December, Boston Bruins’ highly-touted prospect Fabian Lysell was selected for Team Sweden at the 2022 World Junior Championships. Unfortunately for Lysell and all the other players in the tournament, it was shut down after just four days due to a COVID-19 outbreak. After nearly nine months, the tournament will take place beginning Tuesday in Edmonton.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Sweden Connection Still Delivers the Best Prospects

The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) is one of the most competitive hockey leagues in the world, falling right behind the NHL. This being said, it is the best environment for prospects to round out their game before heading up to the NHL level of play. Other major hockey leagues that serve as a similar stepping stone are the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). So, what makes the SHL stand out, especially regarding Detroit Red Wings prospects?
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Three questions facing Boston Bruins

Marchand, McAvoy injuries, Montgomery's impact as new coach among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Boston Bruins. [Bruins 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can the Bruins revisit...
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Commentary: 7 Questions Must Be Answered Soon

In this post, I’ll take a look at six questions that remain to be answered by the Toronto Maple Leafs as they work to build a roster for the 2022-23 regular season. Question One: Will Losing Jack Campbell and Ilya Mikheyev Prove Problematic. Maple Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas...
NHL
Yardbarker

Ranking the Penguins Stanley Cup Winning Teams

The Pittsburgh Penguins have won the Stanley Cup five times in the franchise's history. With all-time greats like Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and many more filling up their winning lineups, how do they stack up against each other? Here is the definitive ranking of the five Stanley Cup winning teams.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Today in Hockey History: Aug. 8

Aug. 8 hasn’t traditionally been a busy day when it comes to hockey. Having said that, it did see a few new captains named and an under-the-radar signing by the Los Angeles Kings that became huge during the 1979-80 season. There were also a pair of Hall of Famers born, including a legend in Montreal.
NHL
NHL

Panthers Prospects Named to 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship Rosters

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today the five prospects who have been named to rosters to compete in the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship from Tuesday, Aug. 9 to Saturday, Aug. 20 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. Panthers prospects participating in the World...
SUNRISE, FL
Yardbarker

Sabres sign forward Riley Sheahan to one-year, $950K contract

The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Riley Sheahan to a one-year, two-way contract, the club announced Wednesday. Sheahan, 30, scored four goals and 17 points in 69 games with the Seattle Kraken during the 2021-22 season. His new deal carries a $950,000 NHL cap hit. The 6-foot-2, 216-pound center previously...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Hurricanes re-sign Martin Necas via two-year, $6M contract

As Chip Alexander noted for The News & Observer, Carolina Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell said last Thursday that a deal with restricted free-agent forward Martin Necas was "going to get done" ahead of preseason training camp. Waddell was spot-on with that assessment. Per the NHL's website and...
RALEIGH, NC
Pro Hockey Rumors

Detroit Red Wings Sign Jake Walman

The arbitration period is over for the 2022 offseason. Jake Walman, who was the final hearing scheduled, has settled his case with the Detroit Red Wings after exchanging figures yesterday. The two sides have agreed to a one-year, one-way, $1.05MM contract according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Walman had filed for $1.75MM, while the Red Wings had filed for a two-way, $775K contract.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Flyers extend affiliation with the Reading Royals

The Reading Royals have been the ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers since 2014 and will continue to be so through 2023-2024. The extension with the Flyers will include an option for the 2024-2025 season. The Royals will begin their 2022-2023 season on October 21st against the Newfoundland Growlers. Brief...
READING, PA
Yardbarker

Top "On-Ice" Duo in Penguins History

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been lucky to have four of the greatest players in NHL history play for their team over the past 38 years. The four franchise cornerstones split into two separate eras of Penguins hockey but account for five Stanley Cup Championships. The Penguins drafted Mario Lemieux in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Inside look at Boston Bruins

Bergeron, Krejci return to give new coach Montgomery spark with key players out to start season. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Boston Bruins. When Jim Montgomery fills out his first lineup as coach of...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Lightning & Penguins on Different Paths Since Consecutive Cups

On June 11, 2017, the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. The roster was filled with future Hall of Famers, such as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, and a 22-year-old Jake Guentzel, who was playing in his first NHL season. Meanwhile, Kris Letang, Olli Maatta and Ian Cole fueled their defense.
PITTSBURGH, PA

