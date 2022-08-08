Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and ReturnedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Related
keranews.org
He's photographed the overlooked in Oak Cliff and Dallas. Now his photos sell for thousands
As a photographer, Don Thomas II, known as Tortellini, looks at the often overlooked -- like North Texans who are homeless. Or Oak Cliff's hard-working residents. His photos now sell for thousands, but three years ago, Tortellini didn't even have a camera. Didn't know how to use one. And the...
dallasexpress.com
Second Suspect in Dallas Double Murder Still at Large
Dallas police recently identified a second suspect in June’s double homicide at a Northeast apartment, but the man remains at large and is being sought by police. The investigation into the murders took a twist on Friday, August 5, when police identified a second suspect allegedly connected to the June murder of a couple. Police alleged Infant Johnson, 23, shot and killed the victims.
Dallas Parents Flock To Schools That Pull Students From Both Rich And Poor Parts Of Town
Wesley Williams works on a project at Solar Prep for Boys, one of the popular “Transformation Schools” offered by the Dallas school district. (Photo by Nitashia Johnson for The Hechinger Report) This story was produced by The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit, independent news organization focused on inequality and...
dmagazine.com
Dallas’ Mobile Food Revolution Is Finally In Gear
For years, Dallas’ government fought a stubborn war against food trucks, trailers, and carts. Food trailers were allowed to operate only at special events and had to get separate permits for each event. Food trucks pulled up to a limited number of locations, such as Klyde Warren Park, and had to drive to their commissary kitchens every single day. Mobile kitchens were forbidden from cooking raw chicken or fish, unless it was breaded, frozen, and deep-fried.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yes, It’s Hot Enough! What’s the Highest Temp on Record in Texas?
We’re all feeling the heat this summer. Although we finally did break our streak of 100-degree temperatures in Central Texas, we also just entered the hottest month of the year. We do have a chance for some rain this week, but the heat isn't going anywhere for a while....
dallasexpress.com
Man Fatally Shot by Dallas Police
In one night, a man allegedly selling drugs fled Dallas police, returned to the scene, resisted arrest, and was fatally shot by an officer who tried to detain him. On July 27, officers were investigating drug complaints outside the LBJ Food Mart in the 13000 block of Jupiter Road, according to the Dallas Police Department.
It was a deadly weekend on North Texas roads
A man is dead from a fiery crash in east Dallas over the weekend. The victim was driving on East Grand Avenue near Tenison Park when he veered over a curb and crashed into a tree and a light pole.
State Fair of Texas 2022 Food Finalists Prove, You Can Deep Fry Anything
I can feel my blood slowing down just thinking about eating these. Back in 2019, I went to my very first State Fair of Texas. If you have never been, I highly recommend it. Plenty of things to see, I loved playing the games, and of course the countless rides. However, the one thing you have to do at the State Fair of Texas is eat.
RELATED PEOPLE
MedPage Today
Texas Spine Surgeon Defends Himself Against 'Dr. Death' Comparisons
Anil Kesani, MD, a spine surgeon in Fort Worth, Texas, publicly pushed back against a malpractice claim that led to him being branded as "Dr. Death 2.0," by the media, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Kesani is embroiled in an ongoing lawsuit brought by Lesa Swanson in 2019. She...
Dallas salon shooting suspect indicted by grand jury
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A grand jury has returned seven indictments of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for Jeremy Smith, in connection to a hair salon shooting in May. Smith, 37, allegedly fired a gun inside Hair World Salon in Dallas on May 11. There were 13 shots fired at the salon that day. Three witnesses said they were hit by the gunfire and four said they were threatened as a result of the gunfire.He is alleged to have intentionally chosen the salon because of bias or prejudice against Asian Americans, which is a hate crime under Texas law. After reviewing the evidence on Tuesday, the jury found there was sufficient evidence to find probable cause to indict Smith for those crimes. On May 16, Smith was arrested by Dallas police and has since been held on bonds totaling $700,000.
fox4news.com
DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers
DALLAS, Texas - As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board. The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.
fox4news.com
Remarkable coincidence helps Dallas man get his lost ring back
After a Dallas man lost his wedding ring on a Florida beach he assumed it was gone forever. But in a rare coincidence, the woman who found it is also from North Texas and was determined to see it returned to its owner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dmagazine.com
Dallas Summer Reading Series: Beneath the Lamar Street Sears
The Receiving Clerk inhaled through a slurp of pencil-infused Irish, savored the retro-olfaction of shaved cedar, and found its spice less strident than at first pour—fairly complex, really, the cedar wood was; she savored again the lithophone-like brittle crockery note of No. 2/HB pencil lead, and the lingering finish—bitter chocolate, she thought, or, no, it’s got that aching bite of good Emmental cheese!—the lingering finish of aged yellow pencil lacquer, the blend predominantly Sears brand, she’d bet anything, the kind she’d just dumped out of the pencil jar—
dallasexpress.com
City Approves West Dallas Development Subsidy
West Dallas will receive more funding for a new low-income rental development, thanks to a recent unanimous vote by the Dallas City Council. The city council voted unanimously on June 22 to approve funds for the Builders of Hope Community Development Corporation’s (BOHCDC) Trinity West Villas project, with construction set to begin in the coming months. The City of Dallas announced the vote on July 25 in a press release.
Victim in Fort Worth truck hijacking identified
The victim has now been identified five days after a furniture truck was hijacked in Fort Worth. Investigators say Ivan Rivera-Perez’s body was found in the middle of Reed Street
Dallas Facing Topo Chico Shortage
The restaurant industry throughout the country is facing a shortage of the popular beverage Topo Chico.Megan Bucknall/Unsplash. As the high temperatures continue to bear down on North Texas, Dallas residents are having to face a shortage of the popular ice cold beverage Topo Chico mineral water. Dallas News reports that local bars and restaurants are having a difficult time finding the drink from Mexico.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Field Street
On August 7, 2022, at approximately 4:23 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a stabbing in the 200 block of S. Field Street. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, an adult male, had been stabbed in the chest. Officers started CPR and the victim was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire and Rescue where he died.
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger': How Jacqueline Durand aims to inspire
COPPELL, Texas — If you type the name Jacqueline Durand into a Google search, you’ll find multiple news articles like, “Texas college student loses her ears, nose and lips after being attacked by dogs.”. But those articles don’t tell you about who she is on the inside....
High-speed police chase in Dallas County ends in arrest
A suspect is in custody after leading police on a wild chase in Mesquite and northeast Dallas. Officers tried to pull over a stolen car on I-30 in Mesquite, but the driver refused to stop.
Possible accidental shooting kills teen in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A teenager was killed in an Arlington apartment Saturday night after a shotgun being handled by another person in the unit went off.On August 6 just before 11:45 p.m., Arlington police responded to a possible shooting call from an apartment complex in the 800 block of E. Sanford Street. When they arrived, officers found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound lying on the floor inside one of the units.The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.The 911 caller, who lives in the apartment, told police that he, the victim, and four other males were hanging out at his unit. One of the other males was handling a shotgun when it discharged and struck the victim.Police said that "several" individuals have been detained for questioning, and criminal charges could be filed depending on the outcome of the investigation. It is unknown if the incident was accidental or intentional.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Krystallyne Holly at (817) 459-5935. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.
Comments / 0