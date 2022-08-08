Hi Mimi! Let’s start with the basics: Who are you? What do you do?. I am a Bahamian-made but Miami-bred woman who loves God and loves people. In 2020 I founded the Courageous Creatives Leadership Collective, a safe space for the next generation of Creative Leaders. From the success of that project, I was asked to do the same kind of work for adult professionals. In January of 2021, The Empowerment Via Education (E.V.E) Consulting Firm was born. I’m a former MDCPS teacher turned social entrepreneur who combines her passion for leadership development and social justice initiatives to empower multiple generations of people.

