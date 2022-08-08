Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Urbanspace’s New York City holiday market is coming to Lincoln Road this winterBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
Tatiana Blades is Miami's Triple Threat: Musician, Entrepreneur, Free ThinkerShe Got Game MediaMiami, FL
Related
QSR magazine
Miami Food Hall The Lincoln Eatery Opens First Barbecue Concept
The Lincoln Eatery, Miami’s No.1 food hall, as recently listed by the Miami New Times, announces the grand opening of its first barbecue concept, BBQ & Craft Company. As the first barbecue hotspot in Miami Beach, the concept will be serving up traditional BBQ items featuring pulled pork, beef brisket, chicken wings, ribs and more.
communitynewspapers.com
NEW! Live Cuban Show at Havana 1957
A salsa Cuban Live Show, Havana 1957 & Ocean Drive provide the perfect recipe for the ultimate Miami experience. Two hours of live show with singer, musicians & dancers wearing spectacular & eye-catching outfits, a salsa class to learn how to master the dance floor while having fun and Cuban Cuisine, proving what best in town and traditional means to Miami. Just the right ingredients and a fabulous nightlife reason to spend Un Dia en La Habana.
Steakhouse showdown: 2 Brazilian churrascarias set their sights on Fort Lauderdale. Who has the mightiest meats?
Brazilian churrascarias — with their rodizio-style bonanza of meat — are taking over the Fort Lauderdale steakhouse scene. Lasso Gaucho, an independent churrascaria created by four veteran steakhouse operators, debuted July 27 at 2457 E. Sunrise Blvd., across the street from The Galleria mall. Two miles south downtown, Fogo de Chão, a long-running international chain, is scheduled to open Aug. ...
Miami Hurricanes unveil renovated Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Locker Room
On Sunday, Miami’s players were introduced to their renovated locker room, named after UM alum, former wrestler and movie star Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson. The locker room features leather seats, custom nameplates that include pictures and hometowns and more. “Compared to the locker room we had last, compared to that, it’s completely different,” linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. said. “I could spend ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nomadlawyer.org
Miami: 7 Spectacular Hidden Gems In Miami You Must Visit.
There are many hidden gems to explore when visiting Miami. From secluded state parks to quirky restaurants to fascinating fan art museums, there are plenty of activities and attractions to please any visitor. Use a Miami packing list to plan your trip, pack your bags, and explore all the hidden...
communitynewspapers.com
More than 100 Homestead kids get free swimming lessons thanks to Kiwanis
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Thanks to the Kiwanis Club of Homestead-South Dade (HomesteadKiwanis.org), one of South Florida’s most active community service organizations, 130 youngsters from Touching Miami with Love (TouchingMiamiWithLove.org) are receiving free swimming lessons this summer at Roby George Park in Homestead. “With the frequency of childhood drowning...
communitynewspapers.com
Miami Hospitality Expert, Steve Turk, Launches Biscayne ☕️ Coffee: 10% sales donated to the Biscayne Bay Foundation
Turk Hospitality Ventures Announces the Launch of Biscayne Coffee, An Eco-Friendly Coffee Brand Dedicated to Preserving Biscayne Bay, in Miami, Florida. A new sustainable, locally roasted coffee brand will donate 10% of sales to the Biscayne Bay Foundation, in an effort to preserve Biscayne Bay and the wildlife that inhabit it.
purewow.com
27 Unmissable Things to Do in Miami with Kids
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Struggling to find a roster of fun, unique things to do in Miami with kids? You’ve come to the right...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thenewtropic.com
Meet Miriam ‘Mimi’ King, former MDCPS teacher and founder of The Empowerment Via Education (E.V.E) Consulting Firm
Hi Mimi! Let’s start with the basics: Who are you? What do you do?. I am a Bahamian-made but Miami-bred woman who loves God and loves people. In 2020 I founded the Courageous Creatives Leadership Collective, a safe space for the next generation of Creative Leaders. From the success of that project, I was asked to do the same kind of work for adult professionals. In January of 2021, The Empowerment Via Education (E.V.E) Consulting Firm was born. I’m a former MDCPS teacher turned social entrepreneur who combines her passion for leadership development and social justice initiatives to empower multiple generations of people.
2 Florida Restaurants Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.
LoveFood has the scoop on the best drive-thrus and drive-ins in the country.
WSVN-TV
Dallas woman finds wedding ring on Fort Lauderdale beach, returns to man who also lives in Texas
(WSVN) - A man vacationed in South Florida when he lost his wedding ring and the person who returned his jewelry was also from Texas and vacationed in the same area. “It has diamonds at the top and then silver around it, then gold for the majority of the ring,” said Christopher Ramirez.
communitynewspapers.com
Florida Small Business Development Center at FIU named 2022 Center of the Year
The Florida Small Business Development Center (FSBDC) at FIU Business has been recognized as the Florida SBDC Network Center of the Year for 2022. In 2021 the FSBDC assisted 2,050 clients, providing over 20,660 consulting hours. FSBDC at FIU consultants also led the state network in access to capital and business launches.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
South Florida couple goes viral on TikTok, now selling exotic fruit online
Who doesn’t love locally grown fresh fruit? But we’re not sure anyone loves it more than a pair of SoFlo influencers! They’ve really found their sweet spot on TikTok, showing their rare and, let’s just say, eye-catching nature’s candy. Deco’s Alex Miranda is locally grown...
communitynewspapers.com
Some of Miami Spice’s Hottest Menus in the Miami Area
Menu(s) + Price: LPM will be offering a $60, three-course dinner menu Sunday through Thursday for Miami Spice attendees to try the French-inspired Mediterranean restaurant, with options like the Ratatouille et Féta, the Petits Farcis Niçois, the Bavette aux Chimichurri, the Coquelet au Citron Confit, and more!. Restaurant:...
communitynewspapers.com
SMDCAC to present ‘Piano Legends’ featuring Zach Bartholomew Trio
Showcasing compositions and arrangements from some of the most influential piano trios in the history of jazz and American music, South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC) welcomes to the stage “Piano Legends: The Music of Cole, Peterson, Evans, Jamal, Hancock, Glasper” featuring the Zach Bartholomew Trio, on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 8:30 p.m.
fox13news.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise. Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.
Click10.com
Identical twin brothers selling next-door estates together for $54 million
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. – Two identical twin brothers in Southwest Ranches are making real estate history a family affair. They are teaming up to sell their next door French country-style estates for a total of $54 million. The two homes sit in their own gated compound on 11 acres...
Click10.com
First of rescued beagles head to forever homes in South Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The first two of the beagles rescued from a medical research facility head to their South Florida forever homes. Two happy dog owners picked up their pets at the Humane Society of Broward County on Monday morning. The pups are part of a group of...
Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week
State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
Click10.com
Former Hurricanes, Dolphins star Frank Gore facing assault charge
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Authorities in New Jersey announced well-known football player Frank Gore is facing criminal charges. Gore, who starred for the University of Miami Hurricanes and in the NFL for several teams, including the Miami Dolphins, was charged by Atlantic City police, the department confirmed in a release.
Comments / 0