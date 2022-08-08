ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QSR magazine

Miami Food Hall The Lincoln Eatery Opens First Barbecue Concept

The Lincoln Eatery, Miami’s No.1 food hall, as recently listed by the Miami New Times, announces the grand opening of its first barbecue concept, BBQ & Craft Company. As the first barbecue hotspot in Miami Beach, the concept will be serving up traditional BBQ items featuring pulled pork, beef brisket, chicken wings, ribs and more.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

NEW! Live Cuban Show at Havana 1957

A salsa Cuban Live Show, Havana 1957 & Ocean Drive provide the perfect recipe for the ultimate Miami experience. Two hours of live show with singer, musicians & dancers wearing spectacular & eye-catching outfits, a salsa class to learn how to master the dance floor while having fun and Cuban Cuisine, proving what best in town and traditional means to Miami. Just the right ingredients and a fabulous nightlife reason to spend Un Dia en La Habana.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Steakhouse showdown: 2 Brazilian churrascarias set their sights on Fort Lauderdale. Who has the mightiest meats?

Brazilian churrascarias — with their rodizio-style bonanza of meat — are taking over the Fort Lauderdale steakhouse scene. Lasso Gaucho, an independent churrascaria created by four veteran steakhouse operators, debuted July 27 at 2457 E. Sunrise Blvd., across the street from The Galleria mall. Two miles south downtown, Fogo de Chão, a long-running international chain, is scheduled to open Aug. ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Miami Hurricanes unveil renovated Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Locker Room

On Sunday, Miami’s players were introduced to their renovated locker room, named after UM alum, former wrestler and movie star Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson. The locker room features leather seats, custom nameplates that include pictures and hometowns and more. “Compared to the locker room we had last, compared to that, it’s completely different,” linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. said. “I could spend ...
MIAMI, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Miami: 7 Spectacular Hidden Gems In Miami You Must Visit.

There are many hidden gems to explore when visiting Miami. From secluded state parks to quirky restaurants to fascinating fan art museums, there are plenty of activities and attractions to please any visitor. Use a Miami packing list to plan your trip, pack your bags, and explore all the hidden...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

More than 100 Homestead kids get free swimming lessons thanks to Kiwanis

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Thanks to the Kiwanis Club of Homestead-South Dade (HomesteadKiwanis.org), one of South Florida’s most active community service organizations, 130 youngsters from Touching Miami with Love (TouchingMiamiWithLove.org) are receiving free swimming lessons this summer at Roby George Park in Homestead. “With the frequency of childhood drowning...
HOMESTEAD, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Miami Hospitality Expert, Steve Turk, Launches Biscayne ☕️ Coffee: 10% sales donated to the Biscayne Bay Foundation

Turk Hospitality Ventures Announces the Launch of Biscayne Coffee, An Eco-Friendly Coffee Brand Dedicated to Preserving Biscayne Bay, in Miami, Florida. A new sustainable, locally roasted coffee brand will donate 10% of sales to the Biscayne Bay Foundation, in an effort to preserve Biscayne Bay and the wildlife that inhabit it.
MIAMI, FL
purewow.com

27 Unmissable Things to Do in Miami with Kids

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Struggling to find a roster of fun, unique things to do in Miami with kids? You’ve come to the right...
MIAMI, FL
thenewtropic.com

Meet Miriam ‘Mimi’ King, former MDCPS teacher and founder of The Empowerment Via Education (E.V.E) Consulting Firm

Hi Mimi! Let’s start with the basics: Who are you? What do you do?. I am a Bahamian-made but Miami-bred woman who loves God and loves people. In 2020 I founded the Courageous Creatives Leadership Collective, a safe space for the next generation of Creative Leaders. From the success of that project, I was asked to do the same kind of work for adult professionals. In January of 2021, The Empowerment Via Education (E.V.E) Consulting Firm was born. I’m a former MDCPS teacher turned social entrepreneur who combines her passion for leadership development and social justice initiatives to empower multiple generations of people.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Some of Miami Spice’s Hottest Menus in the Miami Area

Menu(s) + Price: LPM will be offering a $60, three-course dinner menu Sunday through Thursday for Miami Spice attendees to try the French-inspired Mediterranean restaurant, with options like the Ratatouille et Féta, the Petits Farcis Niçois, the Bavette aux Chimichurri, the Coquelet au Citron Confit, and more!. Restaurant:...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

SMDCAC to present ‘Piano Legends’ featuring Zach Bartholomew Trio

Showcasing compositions and arrangements from some of the most influential piano trios in the history of jazz and American music, South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC) welcomes to the stage “Piano Legends: The Music of Cole, Peterson, Evans, Jamal, Hancock, Glasper” featuring the Zach Bartholomew Trio, on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 8:30 p.m.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise. Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week

State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Former Hurricanes, Dolphins star Frank Gore facing assault charge

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Authorities in New Jersey announced well-known football player Frank Gore is facing criminal charges. Gore, who starred for the University of Miami Hurricanes and in the NFL for several teams, including the Miami Dolphins, was charged by Atlantic City police, the department confirmed in a release.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

