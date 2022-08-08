New menu at Acqualina Resort’s Beachfront Costa Grill flourishes with floridian and mediterranean flavors

Read full article on original website
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Urbanspace’s New York City holiday market is coming to Lincoln Road this winterBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
Tatiana Blades is Miami's Triple Threat: Musician, Entrepreneur, Free ThinkerShe Got Game MediaMiami, FL
tamaractalk.com
New Joint in North Lauderdale Has the “Best Wings in Town”
A new restaurant in North Lauderdale offers much more than finger-licking good wings. KC’s Wing House & Sports Lounge hopes to become the neighborhood hangout spot, with pool tables, entertainment, and a diverse menu. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is held on Thursday, August 18, from 5 to 7 p.m., with...
communitynewspapers.com
NEW! Live Cuban Show at Havana 1957
A salsa Cuban Live Show, Havana 1957 & Ocean Drive provide the perfect recipe for the ultimate Miami experience. Two hours of live show with singer, musicians & dancers wearing spectacular & eye-catching outfits, a salsa class to learn how to master the dance floor while having fun and Cuban Cuisine, proving what best in town and traditional means to Miami. Just the right ingredients and a fabulous nightlife reason to spend Un Dia en La Habana.
Iconic NYC eatery Rao’s is expanding to Miami Beach
Famed Italian eatery Rao’s is expanding to Miami Beach. The iconic New York City restaurant will open a new location at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel early next year. The impossible-to-get-into Italian hotspot will be the first new permanent location outside of its hallowed East Harlem home and its Hollywood outpost. The restaurant’s meatball maestro, executive chef Dino Gatto, is said to have been in talks to bring Rao’s to Miami Beach for months to join the city’s hopping hospitality scene and cater to local power players and out-of-town New Yorkers. A spokesperson for Loews Hotels confirms to Page Six, “The New York City...
Treat yourself to a luxury spa day for $109+ during Miami Spa Months
A few weeks ago, my wife and I took a vacation without ever leaving North Beach. Inside seashell-shaped rain showers, we listened to the roar of a tropical thunderstorm, feeling as if we were on a Caribbean island. But we were just a couple miles away from home — at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort in Miami Beach.
QSR magazine
Miami Food Hall The Lincoln Eatery Opens First Barbecue Concept
The Lincoln Eatery, Miami’s No.1 food hall, as recently listed by the Miami New Times, announces the grand opening of its first barbecue concept, BBQ & Craft Company. As the first barbecue hotspot in Miami Beach, the concept will be serving up traditional BBQ items featuring pulled pork, beef brisket, chicken wings, ribs and more.
Steakhouse showdown: 2 Brazilian churrascarias set their sights on Fort Lauderdale. Who has the mightiest meats?
Brazilian churrascarias — with their rodizio-style bonanza of meat — are taking over the Fort Lauderdale steakhouse scene. Lasso Gaucho, an independent churrascaria created by four veteran steakhouse operators, debuted July 27 at 2457 E. Sunrise Blvd., across the street from The Galleria mall. Two miles south downtown, Fogo de Chão, a long-running international chain, is scheduled to open Aug. ...
communitynewspapers.com
Some of Miami Spice’s Hottest Menus in the Miami Area
Menu(s) + Price: LPM will be offering a $60, three-course dinner menu Sunday through Thursday for Miami Spice attendees to try the French-inspired Mediterranean restaurant, with options like the Ratatouille et Féta, the Petits Farcis Niçois, the Bavette aux Chimichurri, the Coquelet au Citron Confit, and more!. Restaurant:...
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort Lauderdale
Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil, is set to open its first Fort Lauderdale location next week. On Friday, August 19, the newest South Florida Fogo will officially open at 201 E. Las Olas Boulevard at the corner of Southeast Third Avenue as part of the 1.4 million-square-foot mixed-use office, residential, and retail community.
Sargassum seaweed takes over Miami Beach
Beachgoers have been reporting mounds of seaweed washing up on the shore of South Florida beaches.
Joe's Pizza Wynwood
Joe's is an NYC pizza institution, and what our friends over in New York have called "thin-crust royalty." And, like so many New Yorkers, they now have a second home in Miami. Joe's slice shop is located in Wynwood, and its reputation is deserved. They make a deliciously uncomplicated New York slice. It's big, foldable, and hangs off a paper plate like a teen who outgrew their bed. Joe’s is also efficient. You can stop in and, even if they're busy, be holding a slice in a matter of minutes. They do whole pies too, and topping options are pretty simple. Stick to a classic cheese or pepperoni, and you'll be happy. There's counter seating and a few tables inside, but you can also easily eat a slice while walking around Wynwood.
nomadlawyer.org
Miami: 7 Spectacular Hidden Gems In Miami You Must Visit.
There are many hidden gems to explore when visiting Miami. From secluded state parks to quirky restaurants to fascinating fan art museums, there are plenty of activities and attractions to please any visitor. Use a Miami packing list to plan your trip, pack your bags, and explore all the hidden...
NBC Miami
A Beginner's Guide to Miami Spice 2022: 10 Great Restaurant Deals Near You
Planning the perfect celebration, date, or casual night out just got a whole lot easier— from August 1-September 30, "Miami Spice" promises to provide the opportunity for locals to indulge in high quality meals without having to break the bank. Among participants are some of Miami's most cherished restaurants,...
communitynewspapers.com
Miami Hospitality Expert, Steve Turk, Launches Biscayne ☕️ Coffee: 10% sales donated to the Biscayne Bay Foundation
Turk Hospitality Ventures Announces the Launch of Biscayne Coffee, An Eco-Friendly Coffee Brand Dedicated to Preserving Biscayne Bay, in Miami, Florida. A new sustainable, locally roasted coffee brand will donate 10% of sales to the Biscayne Bay Foundation, in an effort to preserve Biscayne Bay and the wildlife that inhabit it.
travelexperta.com
Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort Review
Every year we visit South Florida. It’s become a tradition for us since we visit my family in West Palm Beach for the holidays and then enjoy short trips close by to explore Florida. We’ve been all around West Palm Beach, Palm Beach, Miami, and the Florida Keys, but interestingly enough, we kept skipping right past Fort Lauderdale. So this year I made it my mission to check out what all the fuss is about. And let me tell you, Fort Lauderdale certainly gets a lot of buzz around it. We decided to go with the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort.
2 Florida Restaurants Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.
LoveFood has the scoop on the best drive-thrus and drive-ins in the country.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Enjoy Tapas & Small Plates in Miami
Miami is home to hot weather and hotter nightlife. It’s a bustling tourist spot and is full of adventure. An equally endearing trait of this city, in addition to its gorgeous atmosphere and buzzing nightlife, is its culture. One thing that’s reflective of Miami’s rich culture is its food,...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Italian Food in Miami
Miami is a vibrant city in South Florida, celebrated for its nightlife and Atlantic coast beaches. Known as “The Magic City,” Miami is a diverse metropolis where people from all over the world live and vacation. It is the second-most populous city in Florida and a tourism hub...
Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week
State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
NBC Miami
Pan Am Globe Officially Placed at Permanent Location in Downtown Miami
An iconic part of Miami's history is now at its new permanent location. The Pan Am Globe was officially unveiled at the Miami Worldcenter during a ribbon-cutting event that was attended by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and City Commissioner Christine King. The globe, the giant, vividly colorful sphere depicting the...
Three Smart Cookies Gain 20,000 Instagram Followers in One Year
Among thousands of Crumbl cookies fans, three in Parkland have taken it to a new level. Mallory Biederman, 14, Blake Biederman, 12, and Ethan Klein, 14, have gained a considerable following on Instagram, promoting the Nation’s Fastest-growing Gourmet Cookie Company. When Crumbl Cookies opened in Coral Springs in November...
