New menu at Acqualina Resort’s Beachfront Costa Grill flourishes with floridian and mediterranean flavors

Joe's is an NYC pizza institution, and what our friends over in New York have called "thin-crust royalty." And, like so many New Yorkers, they now have a second home in Miami. Joe's slice shop is located in Wynwood, and its reputation is deserved. They make a deliciously uncomplicated New York slice. It's big, foldable, and hangs off a paper plate like a teen who outgrew their bed. Joe’s is also efficient. You can stop in and, even if they're busy, be holding a slice in a matter of minutes. They do whole pies too, and topping options are pretty simple. Stick to a classic cheese or pepperoni, and you'll be happy. There's counter seating and a few tables inside, but you can also easily eat a slice while walking around Wynwood.

