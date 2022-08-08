Read full article on original website
Related
Doritos Just Launched Two Classic Condiment-Like Flavors
From Superbowl commercials featuring celebrities like Matthew McConaughey, Mindy Kaling, and Jimmy Kimmel to partnerships with fast food chains like Taco Bell, Doritos arguably is one of the recognizable and beloved brands in the snack world. The Frito Lay company started in 1955 after Frito Lay struck a partnership with Disney to open a Mexican restaurant, "Casa de Fritos," at their California theme park (via Snack History). After a salesman saw the restaurant throwing out stale tortillas, they recommended the company avoid waste by turning the tortillas into deep-fried, seasoned chips. Frito Lay saw how popular these snacks were, decided to mass-produce them, and the Dorito chip was born.
Wendy's is adding a sweet new treat for breakfast
Wendy's is adding a new menu item that includes some back-to-school nostalgia.
McDonald's Brings Back a Beloved Breakfast Classic
For weeks McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report had a Tweet pinned to the top of its Twitter feed that simply said "bring back..." It was an invite for fans to share which menu favorites from the past they wanted to see return. Some of the responses were, of...
CNET
National Ice Cream Day 2022: Free Ice Cream, Sweet Deals From Baskin-Robbins, Carvel, Cold Stone
National Ice Cream Day is July 17. And if you're a fan of the frozen dessert then it's your day too, because ice cream shops and manufacturers are offering giveaways, discounts and other goodies to celebrate. President Ronald Reagan inaugurated the celebration in 1984, designating July as National Ice Cream...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Whiskey World’s Ridiculous New Trend Is Aging Rye and Bourbon on Moving Trains and Boats
Click here to read the full article. Sometimes it feels like the American whiskey industry is constantly looking for a new gimmick to help convince you to buy a particular bottle. And these days, that can mean transporting barrels of booze by ship, truck and now railroad to tell a story and, hopefully, actually affect the flavor… but it’s best to take all of this with a grain of salt. Wyoming’s Brush Creek Distillery is trying to tell a specific story with its new Railroad Rye, but perhaps the tale is more exciting than the whiskey itself. This a decent bottle...
Thrillist
A Brewery Will Pay You $10,000 to Watch the Sunset with a Returning Fan-Favorite Beer
Unless you're from Wisconsin, you probably associate Leinenkugel's with its summery beers. For the most part, we're talking about Summer Shandy. While it's not a Leinie's shandy, the Sunset Wheat falls into that summertime-classic category as well. It hasn't been part of the brewery's repertoire in recent years, despite having a small but loyal following. It's a summer-loving beer that isn’t as sweet as a shandy. Now, Leinenkugel's has announced that it is bringing the beer back into the fold for the first time since 2019.
Thrillist
Wendy's Is Adding French Toast Sticks to Its Breakfast Menus Nationwide
Wendy's breakfast menu erupted onto the fast food scene in 2020 with near-instant success, but just because the Frosty-ccino and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit have captured hearts and taste buds alike, doesn't mean there isn't room for new favorites. Especially when the new favorite is Homestyle French Toast Sticks. The...
The Chick-Fil-A-Inspired Aldi Sauces Are Back And Instagram Is Divided
Chick-fil-A may be best known for its chicken, but its dipping sauces are just as popular. After all, what is a chicken tender without sauce to dunk it in? The brand's sauces have become so popular that Chick-fil-A recently released their more popular flavors in stores, including its signature and Polynesian flavors. And while many aren't sure exactly what ingredients the company's signature sauce holds, it doesn't stop copycats from turning up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yankodesign.com
This Keurig-style appliance dispenses shaved-ice desserts and slushies on demand!
Designed for kitchen and frozen-appliance brand Crownful, the Slush Machine is a rather memorable, iconic-looking device that’s simple on the eyes and simple to use too. Looking almost like an inverted ice cone, the machine shaves ice on demand, dispensing fine slush into the vessel below to make frozen desserts, slushies, or to just upgrade your iced tea or iced-coffee game!
Meet Cocktail Enthusiast And Traveler Camille Wilson, “The Cocktail Snob”
Cocktail blogger and travel enthusiast Camille Wilson doesn’t have a special story about her Instagram handle, The Cocktail Snob. It came to her like an epiphany when she was walking to work one day. Her passion for cocktails as someone who makes them, drinks them, and writes about them, launched her into an exciting world. She’s collaborated with top brands such as Jameson, Absolut, and Perrier, with more on the horizon.
Popculture
Jack in the Box Brings Back Spicy and Sweet Menu Items
Jack in the Box is giving fans plenty to celebrate as it expands its menu with the re-launch of two fan-favorite items. Following previous runs on the menu, and after their subsequent retirements, both the Spicy Chicken Strips and French Toast Sticks are officially returning to Jack in the Box locations nationwide.
Red Robin Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Fall Milkshake
During the height of the pandemic, many fast food restaurants had to scale down their menu offerings. According to Market Watch, Red Robin removed over 50 items from its menu and those items will not be returning. Even though Taco Bell only cut 13 items from its menu, taking away the Mexican pizza caused quite a stir with fans, and not in a good way (via Insider). In order to combat the disappointment from lost menu items, these companies have adjusted by building hype around limited-time only (LTO) menu items.
Baskin-Robbins Launches Two New Ways to “Seize the Yay” with a Blast of Cold Brew and New Flavor Inspired by Favorite Childhood Treat
CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- This August, Baskin-Robbins is launching two new ways to “Seize the Yay” during the final days of summer and beyond. Debuting August 1, Cold Brew is being added to the beverage menu for the first time with the OREO ® ‘n Cold Brew Blast* – a new take on Baskin-Robbins’ beloved Cappuccino Blast ®. Alongside this sweet new sip, Baskin-Robbins is continuing to innovate new flavors with the launch of Frosted Strawberry Toaster Treat, a Flavor of the Month designed to capture the nostalgia of back-to-school sweetness. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005216/en/ Frosted Strawberry Toaster Treat (Photo: Business Wire)
Thrillist
Heinz Is Launching New Chef-Inspired Condiments to Upgrade Your Cooking
Heinz has more up its sleeve than just a bottle of ketchup, even if that ketchup is the GOAT. The food manufacturing company is launching an entire line of chef-inspired condiments to upgrade your cooking. The Heinz 57 condiment collection includes crunch sauces and infused honey in several flavors and...
Thrillist
S'mores Bourbon Has Arrived for Your Boozy Late-Summer Campfires
Whiskey is coming to your late-summer campfire like a swarm of mosquitos. Hotel Tango Distillery has released 'Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon. It's the distillery's attempt to meld bourbon and s'mores. It's not distilled in a way that evokes a hint of marshmallows. This is instead a flavored whiskey that brings the sweet, slightly smokey profile of s'mores right into the spirit.
Proud to Pumpkin at Dunkin’: Introducing Smooth Pumpkin Sippin’, Limited-Time Bakery Line-Up and Brand-New Dunkin’ Refresher
Fall isn’t just a season, it’s a lifestyle, and Dunkin’ is bringing everything go-getters need to conquer it with totally new sips and returning fan favorites. Officially launching on August 17, Dunkin’s Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, pumpkin bakery line-up, and Maple Sugar Bacon are all returning alongside two brand-new items to fall hard for – the Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee.
Homemade vanilla milkshakes
Don't let the summer end, before making delightful homemade milkshakes! You can prepare this recipe with homemade vanilla ice cream or store purchased vanilla ice cream (or any other flavored ice cream that you prefer). I am making it with homemade vanilla cream since it's what I have on hand.
Thrillist
Tito's Trolls Hard Seltzer, Makes Empty Cans to Fill with 'Your Own Better Seltzers'
Tito's thinks you should retire your White Claw habit and drink something better, which basically means anything with vodka. The distiller is going so far as to release its own "canned beverage" in an obvious trolling at popular hard seltzer brands. The only difference? "The Tito's in a Can" is...
WestfairOnline
White Plains, NY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT
Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.https://westfaironline.com
Comments / 0