Brent Venables Reveals What Really Happened With Cale Gundy

Longtime Oklahoma Sooners assistant coach Cale Gundy stepped down from his position on Sunday night. Gundy, who has been a part of the Sooners program since his playing days in the early 1990s, admitted that he said a word he should "never say" during a team meeting with players. The...
‘The word I said was shameful and hurtful’: Longtime Oklahoma football coach Cale Gundy shockingly resigns after film session controversy

Cale Gundy played his college football at Oklahoma and was an assistant coach for the Sooners since 1999, holding a variety of titles. But late Sunday night, Gundy resigned from the program after an incident in a film session. Gundy took to social media with a lengthy post explaining what happened, saying he read aloud […] The post ‘The word I said was shameful and hurtful’: Longtime Oklahoma football coach Cale Gundy shockingly resigns after film session controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
