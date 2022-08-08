Read full article on original website
Related
Why did Cale Gundy resign from the University of Oklahoma?
CALE Gundy has had a stellar football career at the University of Oklahoma as a player and a coach. Unfortunately, he had to resign from his post as the assistant coach due to some comments he made. Why did Cale Gundy resign from the University of Oklahoma?. On Sunday 7...
Former Oklahoma standout Gabe Ikard adds more detail on Cale Gundy resignation
Late Sunday night, longtime Oklahoma Sooners staffer Cale Gundy resigned. In a statement that Gundy released, he admitted to using “one particular word,” which he was “horrified” about. This happened when he took a player’s iPad and read aloud what was on the screen. Oklahoma...
Oklahoma's Brent Venables Offers Another Response to Clarify Cale Gundy Resignation
Venables' latest statement, issued Monday afternoon, runs counter to Gundy's original portrayal of the controversial meeting and subsequent fallout.
Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy repeats 'shameful' word at team meeting, resigns
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Cale Gundy, a longtime assistant football coach at Oklahoma, saw a "shameful" word on the screen of a player's iPad, read it out loud at a team meeting and resigned from the program, he announced on social media. Gundy announced his resignation late Sunday on Twitter....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brent Venables Reveals What Really Happened With Cale Gundy
Longtime Oklahoma Sooners assistant coach Cale Gundy stepped down from his position on Sunday night. Gundy, who has been a part of the Sooners program since his playing days in the early 1990s, admitted that he said a word he should "never say" during a team meeting with players. The...
‘The word I said was shameful and hurtful’: Longtime Oklahoma football coach Cale Gundy shockingly resigns after film session controversy
Cale Gundy played his college football at Oklahoma and was an assistant coach for the Sooners since 1999, holding a variety of titles. But late Sunday night, Gundy resigned from the program after an incident in a film session. Gundy took to social media with a lengthy post explaining what happened, saying he read aloud […] The post ‘The word I said was shameful and hurtful’: Longtime Oklahoma football coach Cale Gundy shockingly resigns after film session controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
COMMENTARY: Brent Venables' Actions Are Backing up His Words at Oklahoma
In accepting Cale Gundy's resignation this weekend, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables reinforced that no one person is bigger than OU's program.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jadon Haselwood: Feels More Appreciated by Hogs Than Sooners
Transfer from OU "not throwing shade," but likes his situation better in Fayetteville.
Former Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy used a word white people can never say | Opinion
Former Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy resigned after reading an offensive racial term off the iPad of a player. Gundy should have known better.
Three Oklahoma Commits Feature in Preseason SI99
SI All-American's preseason SI99 debuted for the 2023 class on Tuesday, and there was plenty of Oklahoma flavor.
FOX Sports
Big 12: Oklahoma the new Clemson, Baylor & Oklahoma State won't repeat | Number One Ranked Show
RJ Young breaks down how the Oklahoma Sooners will look like the Clemson Tigers under the Brent Venables regime. RJ also wonders if Oklahoma State and Baylor can repeat the same success they had las season, if Kansas can build on their win against Texas, who the best quarterback in the league is, and is Texas finally back?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma QB pledge and Elite 11 MVP, should be higher than No. 99 in SI99: Making the case
Sports Illustrated released its SI99 rankings Tuesday, listing the top 99 football prospects in America for the class of 2023. These lists are always subjective and fluid, particularly during the football season, so I imagine there will be some tweaks over the coming weeks. But one ranking stuck ...
Comments / 0