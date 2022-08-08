ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, IL

wjol.com

Eastbound I-80 to Get New Split-lane Configuration

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, a stage change is scheduled to take place on eastbound I-80 beginning, weather permitting, Wednesday, Aug. 17. To prepare for the next stage of the project, starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, a lane closure will take place on eastbound I-80, between Chicago and Briggs streets.
NEW LENOX, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Brookfield mulls noise ordinance after music complaints

Outdoor dining has become more popular since the COVID-19 pandemic, and some local restaurants have started to offer live or recorded music outdoors to attract and entertain diners. But with music often comes complaints. Now, just a month after two residents complained at a recent village board meeting about loud...
BROOKFIELD, IL
rtands.com

Double freight rail line in Illinois will be reduced to one

CSX believes it is time to let go. There have been two track lines running through Forest Park, Ill., for over a century. Trains on the route move along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway, curve north over Des Plaines Avenue before continuing on to River Forest. CSX, however, is pulling up one of the tracks.
FOREST PARK, IL
City
Tinley Park, IL
City
Lockport, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
City
Orland Park, IL
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Woodfield Mall lands new retail and restaurant tenants

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg has landed some new retail and restaurant tenants. Abercrombie & Fitch and its affiliated lingerie brand Gilly Hicks will open before the holiday shopping season. The Daily Herald reports both stores will be located next to Express in the lower level of Woodfield’s Grand Court. Falafil East Mediterranean Kitchen and Byrd’s Hot Chicken are among the new restaurants being added to the upper-level Dining Pavilion.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
bhhschicago.com

8536 River Grove Avenue

Come and tour this charming three bedroom, two bath River Grove home! Features include spacious living areas, cozy family room, and large yard perfect for family and entertaining. Full side cement drive way, two car garage and shed for plenty of parking and storage. Enjoy this home's convenient location - walk to Metra, River Grove School and the beautiful forest preserve! *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care/snow removal. 12 month lease required.* Please contact co-listing agent for information.
RIVER GROVE, IL
Q985

One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool

Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
CHICAGO, IL
wcsjnews.com

Space for Cars To See and Be Seen on Cruise Night

After having to turn down between thirty to forty cars, last month, due to space constraints, the Morris Cruise Night Committee hopes to accommodate all potential interested participants this weekend. Herb Wyeth said they’ve sought out sixty extra spaces that they’ll block off early, as reserved, for anticipated car show participants.
MORRIS, IL
freepressnewspapers.com

Goodrich Park equipment to remain off limits in Braidwood

Goodrich park on Maple Street has sat idle throughout the spring and summer, unable to play host to neighborhood children who hope to play on the park equipment. Members of the Braidwood Park District Board of Commissioners said unfortunately, things don’t look to get better any time soon. The...
BRAIDWOOD, IL
Forest Park Review

CSX removing one of two rail linesthrough Forest Park

For well over 100 years, there has been double main line of railroad tracks running through Forest Park. The right-of-way is owned and operated by the CSX Railroad and it runs along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway. It then curves north to cross Des Plaines Avenue on a trestle and continues north into River Forest. Last week, the CSX began retiring one of the tracks that runs through Forest Park.
FOREST PARK, IL
Cars
northernpublicradio.org

Filling the gap - Naperville woman founded a niche magazine

A Naperville woman saw the need for a specific type of publication in her community, so she created it. Naperville already has media outlets that cater to its residents, but Ashley South wanted to find a unique way to highlight the community. South is the founder and editor & chief...
NAPERVILLE, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Aurora Opens Three New Downtown Restaurants in One Day

The City of Aurora welcomes three new eateries to downtown Aurora. Back-to-back ribbon cutting were held this past weekend to celebrate the opening of Alice's Corner, Kathryn's Place, and Craft Urban Aurora. The city's first Bolivian restaurant and the only authentic full-service Bolivian restaurant in the state, Alice's Corner, is...
AURORA, IL
wlip.com

Man Lands Plane on Lake County Roadway After Engine Trouble

(Libertyville, IL) A man was able to walk away, after landing his small plane on Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville. The small plane was on its way to Campbell Airport in Grayslake on Friday night, when the pilot experienced engine trouble. After failed attempts to restart the engine, the man was able to touch down on Route 21, without hitting any obstructions or vehicles. The plane was later towed to Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling. The pilot has not been identified, he was not injured during the incident.
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

New Illinois solar power farm to help power Chicago airports

CHICAGO - State officials on Monday announced plans for Illinois’ biggest-ever solar power facility. "By 2025, hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans will get their energy needs met by an entirely renewable energy source," Gov. JB Pritzker said. The facility will be built in central Illinois, nearly 200 miles south...
CHICAGO, IL

