(Bloomington, MN) — There are charges against the three people who police in Bloomington say helped last week’s Mall of America shooter escape. Prosecutors filed charges yesterday against the assistant manager at the local Best Western by the mall, her cousin, and her boyfriend. The charges say the three hid the shooter after the shooting, and then lied to police. Investigators say the suspected shooter, who they’ve named as 21-year-old Shamar Lark, remains on the loose. The three suspects charged yesterday are due in court later today.

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO