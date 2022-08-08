Read full article on original website
City of North Mankato Encourages Water Conservation Measures
North Mankato, Minn. The City of North Mankato is encouraging water conservation measures, following a letter received by the DNR notifying water suppliers and utilities the state is in the drought watch phase. Based upon the request from the DNR to complete water reduction strategies, the City requests residents put...
Apply to Join the Public Safety Advisory Committee
City of Mankato says consider applying to the Public Safety Advisory Committee to get involved in local government. Individuals interested in joining this Mankato Committee are encouraged to apply online by Tuesday, August 23; however, applications are accepted anytime. Members of the Public Safety Advisory Committee are proactively involved in...
Update: Victims of Mapleton Bike Crash Released From Hospital
The following is an update to the motor vehicle crash on Friday near Mapleton involving bicyclists. The following individuals sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. Those that were transported to hospitals have been released and are expected to recover. • 13-year-old Nora Caven of rural Mankato – serious injury...
Charges Against Three In Mall Of America Shooting
(Bloomington, MN) — There are charges against the three people who police in Bloomington say helped last week’s Mall of America shooter escape. Prosecutors filed charges yesterday against the assistant manager at the local Best Western by the mall, her cousin, and her boyfriend. The charges say the three hid the shooter after the shooting, and then lied to police. Investigators say the suspected shooter, who they’ve named as 21-year-old Shamar Lark, remains on the loose. The three suspects charged yesterday are due in court later today.
ICYMI: Splash Pad Opens At Fallenstein Park
Over the weekend the Splash Pad opened at Fallenstein Park in North Mankato. It is free and open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
