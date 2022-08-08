ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Missing Kenton Co. woman found dead

The search for a woman who walked away from an Independence nursing home ended Wednesday with the discovery of her body. Sherry Moore, 67, was found dead in the woods near Regency Manor in Independence, the facility from which she walked away last week. On Tuesday, Kenton County Police reiterated...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Police: Suspect wanted for car, residence break-ins in Pendleton

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a string of car break-ins in Pendleton. According to police, a man broke into a multi-family condo building in the 400-block of Reading Road. The suspect also broke into the vehicles that were parked inside the building’s garage that is shared by the residents.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

1 dead after overnight house fire in Ripley

RIPLEY, Ohio — A woman has died after a house fire overnight in Brown County. Officials say the woman was found on the front porch when first responders got to the scene. The fire, authorities say, started just after 1 a.m. and the house was fully engulfed in flames.
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Driver of stolen car leads police on chase, crashes into another vehicle in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — A police chase of a stolen vehicle led to a crash with entrapment Wednesday night. According to Sergeant Ryan Purpura of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a little after 7 p.m. a stolen Jeep fled the scene after police attempted to stop it on I-75. The vehicle turned into the Franklin Walmart parking lot and drove around the building, before hitting another car, police said.
FRANKLIN, OH
WLWT 5

Police officer, suspect injured in shootout in eastern Indiana

RICHMOND, Ind. — An eastern Indiana police officer and a suspect were both seriously injured in a shootout Wednesday evening, authorities said. The female Richmond Police Department Officer and the suspect were both taken to a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, officials said. Richmond Police Chief Mike Britt said Indiana...
RICHMOND, IN
WLWT 5

Crews extinguished a vehicle fire on I-71/75 in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — 7:00 p.m. The vehicle fire has been cleared and all lanes have reopened. The two right lanes remain blocked on I-71/75 in Covington after an earlier vehicle fire. Tow trucks are in the process of removing the vehicle from the roadway. There is no timetable for...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

1 dead, 1 in custody after fatal hit-and-run in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Troopers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Butler County. Officials say around 9 p.m., Donald Williams, 62, was driving a motorized bicycle south on Roosevelt Ave. Authorities say Dominique Tarrance, 24, was driving a PT Cruiser north on Roosevelt Ave. when they attempted to make...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Firefighters battling blaze on Wayne Avenue in Woodlawn

CINCINNATI — Fire crews are on scene of a structure fire on Wayne Avenue in Woodlawn, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Hamilton County dispatch was able to confirm that there is a working fire on the 10,000 block...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Three men indicted in connection to Kings Island crime spree

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Three Cincinnati men have been indicted in Warren County concerning a crime spree at Kings Island. Last month, multiple guests at the park reported having items stolen, such as cellphones, gift cards, credit cards and cash. They were swiped from people's cars and also the property bins people use before they hop on rides.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Woman arrested after 6-year-old caught drinking alcohol inside gas station

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A six-year-old Butler County boy was caught drinking alcohol, not once but twice in two different locations on the same night. Victoria Hampton, 26, of Hanover Township, was arrested and charged with child endangering and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Court records state the child was in her care. It's not clear if she is the child's mother.
WKRC

Driver pleads guilty to hitting, killing a tow truck driver

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man has admitted to hitting and killing a tow truck driver in 2021. Mahamadou Maiga pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular manslaughter Monday. Glenn Ewing was working as a tow truck driver for AAA when he was struck while outside of his vehicle in West Price Hill on July 4.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Numerous drugs found in 3-year-old’s system after overdose

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are facing child endangerment charges after a 3-year-old girl overdosed on numerous drugs. The young girl allegedly ingested drugs and then overdosed while she was in the care of Tristian Shepherd and Amy McGuire, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. It...
WARREN COUNTY, OH

