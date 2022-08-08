Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
linknky.com
Missing Kenton Co. woman found dead
The search for a woman who walked away from an Independence nursing home ended Wednesday with the discovery of her body. Sherry Moore, 67, was found dead in the woods near Regency Manor in Independence, the facility from which she walked away last week. On Tuesday, Kenton County Police reiterated...
WLWT 5
Police: Suspect wanted for car, residence break-ins in Pendleton
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a string of car break-ins in Pendleton. According to police, a man broke into a multi-family condo building in the 400-block of Reading Road. The suspect also broke into the vehicles that were parked inside the building’s garage that is shared by the residents.
WLWT 5
1 dead after overnight house fire in Ripley
RIPLEY, Ohio — A woman has died after a house fire overnight in Brown County. Officials say the woman was found on the front porch when first responders got to the scene. The fire, authorities say, started just after 1 a.m. and the house was fully engulfed in flames.
WLWT 5
Driver of stolen car leads police on chase, crashes into another vehicle in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — A police chase of a stolen vehicle led to a crash with entrapment Wednesday night. According to Sergeant Ryan Purpura of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a little after 7 p.m. a stolen Jeep fled the scene after police attempted to stop it on I-75. The vehicle turned into the Franklin Walmart parking lot and drove around the building, before hitting another car, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Police officer, suspect injured in shootout in eastern Indiana
RICHMOND, Ind. — An eastern Indiana police officer and a suspect were both seriously injured in a shootout Wednesday evening, authorities said. The female Richmond Police Department Officer and the suspect were both taken to a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, officials said. Richmond Police Chief Mike Britt said Indiana...
WLWT 5
Crews extinguished a vehicle fire on I-71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — 7:00 p.m. The vehicle fire has been cleared and all lanes have reopened. The two right lanes remain blocked on I-71/75 in Covington after an earlier vehicle fire. Tow trucks are in the process of removing the vehicle from the roadway. There is no timetable for...
WLWT 5
Man hospitalized after being found shot in senior care facility parking lot
CINCINNATI — A man has been taken to the hospital after being found shot in the parking lot of a senior care facility. Officials say the man, who is not a resident of the Judson Care Center, was found and discovered by District 3 police around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
WLWT 5
1 dead, 1 in custody after fatal hit-and-run in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Troopers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Butler County. Officials say around 9 p.m., Donald Williams, 62, was driving a motorized bicycle south on Roosevelt Ave. Authorities say Dominique Tarrance, 24, was driving a PT Cruiser north on Roosevelt Ave. when they attempted to make...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Firefighters battling blaze on Wayne Avenue in Woodlawn
CINCINNATI — Fire crews are on scene of a structure fire on Wayne Avenue in Woodlawn, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Hamilton County dispatch was able to confirm that there is a working fire on the 10,000 block...
newsnet5
Neighbors in Columbia Twp. upset after bullet from nearby resident landed in yard, just missing 3 children
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Stoneridge Estates in Columbia Township is a scenic, quiet, and nature-filled neighborhood. “We moved here 10 years ago for the quiet and the nature and the big yard, so our kids could play,” said Mark Heinrich, a resident. But the past couple of years,...
Man arrested after fatal hit-skip crash in Middletown
After the crash, OSHP said that the 24-year-old fled the scene but was later arrested by Middletown police. He is facing charges of aggravated homicide, stopping after an accident and driving under suspension.
WLWT 5
Three men indicted in connection to Kings Island crime spree
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Three Cincinnati men have been indicted in Warren County concerning a crime spree at Kings Island. Last month, multiple guests at the park reported having items stolen, such as cellphones, gift cards, credit cards and cash. They were swiped from people's cars and also the property bins people use before they hop on rides.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
New information released in last month's medical helicopter crash in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — New information has been released about a medical helicopter crash that happened in Butler County last month. The medical helicopter was responding to a fatal crash when it hit some wires and crashed near the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board released their preliminary report...
WLWT 5
Woman arrested after 6-year-old caught drinking alcohol inside gas station
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A six-year-old Butler County boy was caught drinking alcohol, not once but twice in two different locations on the same night. Victoria Hampton, 26, of Hanover Township, was arrested and charged with child endangering and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Court records state the child was in her care. It's not clear if she is the child's mother.
WLWT 5
Court docs: 3 men accused of stealing from Kings Island now facing felony charges
MASON, Ohio — Three men accused of stealing from Kings Island are now facing felony charges, court documents state. According to court documents, Quentario Dye, Lamont Johnson and Branden Fantroy stole from the park on July 6. Johnson is also accused of giving them a fake name and Dye...
Postal employee arrested following theft investigation in Preble County
PREBLE COUNTY — An area postal employee was arrested following a months-long theft investigation in Preble County. Deputies began an investigation in late May of 2022 after receiving complaints that mail was possibly being opened and money/gift cards being removed before it was delivered to homes in the Eldorado area, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.
WKRC
Driver pleads guilty to hitting, killing a tow truck driver
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man has admitted to hitting and killing a tow truck driver in 2021. Mahamadou Maiga pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular manslaughter Monday. Glenn Ewing was working as a tow truck driver for AAA when he was struck while outside of his vehicle in West Price Hill on July 4.
Fox 19
Numerous drugs found in 3-year-old’s system after overdose
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are facing child endangerment charges after a 3-year-old girl overdosed on numerous drugs. The young girl allegedly ingested drugs and then overdosed while she was in the care of Tristian Shepherd and Amy McGuire, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. It...
Cincinnati: Shooting Outside A Senior Care Home
Cincinnati: Shooting Outside A Senior Care Home
WLWT 5
New security video reveals new details in Over-the-Rhine shooting that left 9 wounded
CINCINNATI — New security video is revealing new details of a shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left nine people injured. The video taken from inside Urban Transit Shop shows a barrage of gunfire then a six-second gap and another barrage of gunfire. At least 22 shots are fired. An exact...
Comments / 0