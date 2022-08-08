Read full article on original website
Mechanics facing charges after accused of intentionally damaging customer’s car
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Two mechanics from a well-known dealership are facing charges tonight, accused of intentionally damaging at least one customer’s car. Jacob Ciarkowski and Aaron Eager are facing summary charges for criminal mischief and unlawful activities. State police are investigating and are worried there could be more...
Springdale Township woman accused of stealing more than $40K from place of employment
SPRINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Springdale Township woman is charged with buying gift cards, food and other items with someone else’s money. It appears this was an act of revenge. The woman confessed to police that she used her company credit card to steal more than $40,000. She...
explore venango
Oil City Woman Accused of Stealing Nearly $10,000 from Widow’s Bank Account
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police have filed felony charges against an Oil City woman accused of stealing a recent widow’s identity and transferring nearly $10,000.00 from the woman’s bank account to her own. April Marie Lee, 42, of Oil City, was arraigned Monday on the following...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Scottdale man found in North Huntingdon motel after removing ankle bracelet
A Scottdale man who was free on bail on drug and gun charges is accused of cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet and hiding out in a North Huntingdon motel, according to court papers. Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputies tracked Donald M. Young, 46, over several days before apprehending him Friday....
Mercer County man resentenced in murder case
A Mercer County man who won an appeal in his murder conviction was resentenced Tuesday.
977rocks.com
Renfrew Man Facing Charges After Leading Police On Chase
A Renfrew man is facing a number of charges after leading police on a chase in southern Butler County yesterday. According to a criminal complaint, 26-year-old David Johnston is accused of stealing a vehicle and fleeing police. It started around 7:30 yesterday morning, when state police received a call that...
Man accused of assaulting victim with a gun
A witness found the victim bleeding from the head.
Pair arrested with gun, almost 10 pounds of marijuana
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- An Austintown man who was arrested early Sunday in a car with almost 10 pounds of marijuana inside is free on $50,000 bond while a woman who was with him is still in the jail on the same bond.
FBI investigating three bank burglaries in local counties
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The FBI is now investigating after burglaries at three federal credit unions in Allegheny and Beaver Counties on the same night. Our sources tell Channel 11, around 12:01 a.m. Saturday, a suspect or multiple suspects cut the power at the outside meter of the Tri Valley Federal Credit Union in Scott Township. The suspects then removed the meter from the outside panel and two of the four contact points were cut, cutting power to the building.
wbut.com
Police Searching For Suspected Walmart Thief
Butler Township Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole items from Walmart. The incident happened last Friday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. Police describe the woman with blonde hair and wearing a striped dress. It’s not known what items the woman stole. Police say if you have any...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High-speed motorcycle chase results in probation and house arrest sentence
A Scottdale man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in connection with a high-speed motorcycle chase last summer that police said reached speeds in excess of 107 mph. Cameron Scott Ulery, 27, told a Westmoreland County judge he fled from police after leaving Live! Casino Pittsburgh at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield because he was drunk and was operating his motorcycle without a valid license, registration and insurance.
explore venango
State Police Release Details on Knox Gunfire Incident
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details regarding an incident involving gunfire that caused a stretch of State Route 338 to be shut down on Monday morning. According to PSP Clarion, troopers initiated an investigation into a reported assault after receiving calls of multiple gunshots...
Crawford County man points loaded AR-15 at helicopter, gets arrested
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County man was arrested for pointing a loaded AR-15 at a helicopter. A Pennsylvania State Police report said the 25-year-old Cambridge Springs man pointed the loaded rifle at a helicopter at about 11:28 a.m. on Aug. 5. The helicopter was inspecting power lines for Penelec (FirstEnergy) above the residence on Skeltontown […]
Meadville mayor faces charges for allegedly committing welfare fraud
The Mayor of Meadville, Jaime Kinder, is facing charges for allegedly committing welfare fraud in 2019. According to Magisterial Judge Sam Pendolino’s office, Mayor Kinder was charged on August 8. Kinder is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on September 22. The defendant allegedly unlawfully obtained Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. According to the criminal […]
Mother of teen fatally shot in Uptown mourns her son: 'I held his hand the whole time'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teenage football player had his whole future ahead of him until he became a victim of gun violence.Alex Kowalyk's mother Vanessa is speaking out and calling for change. She describes her son as a good kid. She said Alex didn't do drugs and adored his younger sister. She said they had just moved from McKeesport to Shadyside for a better life the very day he was killed. He was on life support for 13 hours before he passed away. "I held his hand the whole time and I didn't leave him for a minute," she said. "I was there...
WFMJ.com
Police: Farrell excavation turns up no evidence of missing Hubbard woman
The Hubbard Police Detective trying to solve the cold case of a woman whose been missing for 45 years tells 21 News that recent efforts to find clues in Pennsylvania did not turn up any evidence contributing to his investigation. Detective Michael Banic said that excavation efforts have concluded on...
explore venango
First-Degree Murder Added to Charges Against Oil City Man Accused of Murdering Woman
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – First-degree murder has been added to the charges against an Oil City man accused of killing a woman and then putting her body inside a 55-gallon drum at his Mineral Street residence in March. (Photo by Jacob Deemer.) During a pre-trial conference at 10:00...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
6th suspect arrested in New Kensington homicide; 1 remains at large
One of two teens still at large and charged in the shooting death of a man last month in New Kensington was arrested Monday. U.S. marshals apprehended Elijah Rashad Gary, 18, on Ella Street in Wilkinsburg without incident, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said. Gary is one of seven...
wtae.com
2 arrested after attempted ATM robbery on North Shore
Police are investigating an attempted robbery of an ATM on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. The incident happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning on the 400 block of North Shore Drive. Police said officers saw two people near an ATM with a heavy duty chain and signs the machine had been tampered with.
butlerradio.com
Brighton Rehab Charged With Fraud
A Beaver County nursing home that gained notoriety for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic is now facing healthcare fraud charges. Brighton Rehab was one of two Western PA nursing homes that allegedly had senior administration using two separate schemes in order to make extra money off of federal programs.
