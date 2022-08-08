ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team

Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
ClutchPoints

MLB odds: Braves vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/9/2022

The Boston Red Sox host the Atlanta Braves for Game 1 of a short 2-game series! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Red Sox prediction and pick. The Braves are coming off three losses in a row to the New York Mets. That was a tough 5-game series for them, as the Braves had a good shot of gaining ground on the Mets in the NL East Division. Atlanta is now seven games behind the Mets and is the top Wild Card team by three games over the Philadelphia Phillies. As for Boston, they continue to struggle and the news around the team got even worse when they found out starter Chris Sale is undergoing season-ending wrist surgery. The Red Sox are heading in the wrong direction and it doesn’t seem like the bus driver will turn the bus around.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Riley's big night lifts Braves over Red Sox 9-7 in 11

BOSTON (AP) — Austin Riley had a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Riley also hit his 30th home run of the season, a towering, two-run shot over the Green Monster, and an RBI triple to help Atlanta snap its first three-game losing streak of the year.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal

The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Greg Maddux
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal

In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#Yankees#The New York Mets
FOX Sports

Donaldson leads Yankees against the Mariners after 4-hit game

New York Yankees (70-39, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-51, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-4, 3.56 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 170 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (5-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -132, Mariners +111; over/under is 7...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Astros start 3-game series against the Rangers

Texas Rangers (48-60, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (70-40, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (9-2, 2.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (10-4, 3.62 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -178, Rangers +151; over/under is 8 runs.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

The MLB Player From Every Team Most Likely to Be Traded in 2022-23 Offseason

You know what they say: When one trade season door closes in Major League Baseball, another one opens. OK, fine. Nobody says that. But since the reopening of the trade market for the 2022-23 offseason will be here before you know it, we've gotten a head start on speculating on a trade candidate for every MLB team.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Top Prospect Vaughn Grissom Called Up by Braves; Orlando Arcia Put on IL

The Atlanta Braves called up top prospect Vaughn Grissom on Wednesday and placed Orlando Arcia on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring. Grissom has amassed 14 home runs and 67 RBI with High-A Rome and Double-A Mississippi, where he was called up from. The 6'3", 210-pound shortstop...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Bleacher Report

Al Avila Fired as Tigers GM, EVP After Nearly 22 Years with Organization

The Detroit Tigers announced Wednesday that they have "parted ways" with executive vice president and general manager Al Avila, who spent nearly 22 years with the organization. "Once I decided to make a change, I sat down with Al and thanked him for his nearly 22 years of service to...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Red Sox legend Dennis Eckersley retiring from NESN broadcast booth

Boston Red Sox games on NESN will be a bit less colorful next season. Dennis Eckersley will retire from the NESN broadcast booth at the end of the 2022 season, the Baseball Hall of Famer and charismatic TV analyst told The Boston Globe's Chad Finn. Eckersley's last NESN broadcast alongside play-by-play man Dave O'Brien will be Oct. 5, the Red Sox' regular-season finale.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy