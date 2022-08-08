Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Roger Maris' son doesn't want Aaron Judge to break father's AL home run record
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is having a historic season so far. So historic that he has a chance to break Roger Maris' single-season franchise home run record this season -- which also happens to be the American League single-season home run mark. However, Roger Maris' son, Kevin Maris,...
NBC Sports
Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team
Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB・
Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. and teammates trolled Mets fans during weekend series
While the Braves lost their weekend series against the Mets, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Eddie Rosario had some fun at the expense of New York baseball fans. You have to hand it to Acuña and Co., they’re enjoying their one time around the sun as World Series champions. Whether that time period lasts longer will be dependent on how they finish the season.
Boomer and Gio's one big concern for Mets come playoff time
The Mets seem to be firing on all cylinders after dominating the Braves, but Boomer and Gio still have one big concern for the team come playoff time.
MLB odds: Braves vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/9/2022
The Boston Red Sox host the Atlanta Braves for Game 1 of a short 2-game series! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Red Sox prediction and pick. The Braves are coming off three losses in a row to the New York Mets. That was a tough 5-game series for them, as the Braves had a good shot of gaining ground on the Mets in the NL East Division. Atlanta is now seven games behind the Mets and is the top Wild Card team by three games over the Philadelphia Phillies. As for Boston, they continue to struggle and the news around the team got even worse when they found out starter Chris Sale is undergoing season-ending wrist surgery. The Red Sox are heading in the wrong direction and it doesn’t seem like the bus driver will turn the bus around.
Red Sox announcer and Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley to retire from NESN after the 2022 season
After 20 years as a Red Sox broadcaster, Eckersley says he is retiring to spend more time with his family.
FOX Sports
Riley's big night lifts Braves over Red Sox 9-7 in 11
BOSTON (AP) — Austin Riley had a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Riley also hit his 30th home run of the season, a towering, two-run shot over the Green Monster, and an RBI triple to help Atlanta snap its first three-game losing streak of the year.
NBC Sports
Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal
The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
Dodgers: LA Signs Former Angels' Top Prospect to Minor League Deal
The Dodgers have signed Jahmai Jones to a minor league deal hoping to burn the Angels.
FOX Sports
How Padres, Dodgers, Yankees, other contenders look one week after deadline
It has been one (1) week since the MLB Trade Deadline passed. dozens of players don new uniforms, with some finding more success in their new digs than others. In turn, the vibes — and placement in the standings — of several aspiring postseason teams have already shifted dramatically.
Boston Red Sox schedule, roster and 2022 predictions
The 2022 Boston Red Sox schedule is out and expectations are high for the upcoming season. We’ll provide updated game
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal
In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
FOX Sports
Donaldson leads Yankees against the Mariners after 4-hit game
New York Yankees (70-39, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-51, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-4, 3.56 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 170 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (5-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -132, Mariners +111; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Astros start 3-game series against the Rangers
Texas Rangers (48-60, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (70-40, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (9-2, 2.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (10-4, 3.62 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -178, Rangers +151; over/under is 8 runs.
Bleacher Report
The MLB Player From Every Team Most Likely to Be Traded in 2022-23 Offseason
You know what they say: When one trade season door closes in Major League Baseball, another one opens. OK, fine. Nobody says that. But since the reopening of the trade market for the 2022-23 offseason will be here before you know it, we've gotten a head start on speculating on a trade candidate for every MLB team.
MLB・
Bleacher Report
Top Prospect Vaughn Grissom Called Up by Braves; Orlando Arcia Put on IL
The Atlanta Braves called up top prospect Vaughn Grissom on Wednesday and placed Orlando Arcia on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring. Grissom has amassed 14 home runs and 67 RBI with High-A Rome and Double-A Mississippi, where he was called up from. The 6'3", 210-pound shortstop...
Here are the Cubs, Reds Field of Dreams Game uniforms
The Cubs and Reds will be dressed for the occasion when they square off in Dyersville, Iowa, at the Field of Dreams Game on Thursday. MLB has unveiled the two clubs' uniforms for the unique matchup, both of which are throwbacks to the early 20th century. The Cubs first wore...
Bleacher Report
Al Avila Fired as Tigers GM, EVP After Nearly 22 Years with Organization
The Detroit Tigers announced Wednesday that they have "parted ways" with executive vice president and general manager Al Avila, who spent nearly 22 years with the organization. "Once I decided to make a change, I sat down with Al and thanked him for his nearly 22 years of service to...
NBC Sports
Red Sox legend Dennis Eckersley retiring from NESN broadcast booth
Boston Red Sox games on NESN will be a bit less colorful next season. Dennis Eckersley will retire from the NESN broadcast booth at the end of the 2022 season, the Baseball Hall of Famer and charismatic TV analyst told The Boston Globe's Chad Finn. Eckersley's last NESN broadcast alongside play-by-play man Dave O'Brien will be Oct. 5, the Red Sox' regular-season finale.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Orioles, Braves Among Picks Ready for Huge Cash)
My favorite song of all-time is Int'l Players Anthem by UGK feat. Outkast. I love how each of the four verses by Andre 3000, Pimp C, Bun B, and Big Boi stand alone individually, yet join forces to create a true masterpiece. With a 15-game MLB slate today, I hope...
