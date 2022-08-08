The Boston Red Sox host the Atlanta Braves for Game 1 of a short 2-game series! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Red Sox prediction and pick. The Braves are coming off three losses in a row to the New York Mets. That was a tough 5-game series for them, as the Braves had a good shot of gaining ground on the Mets in the NL East Division. Atlanta is now seven games behind the Mets and is the top Wild Card team by three games over the Philadelphia Phillies. As for Boston, they continue to struggle and the news around the team got even worse when they found out starter Chris Sale is undergoing season-ending wrist surgery. The Red Sox are heading in the wrong direction and it doesn’t seem like the bus driver will turn the bus around.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO