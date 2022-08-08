Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
977rocks.com
Farm Show Rolls On; WBUT Broadcasting Live
The Butler Farm Show rolls on today. Gates officially open at 8:30 a.m. and ride times are bumped up today to a 1 p.m. start. Highlighting this evening is the truck and tractor pull, which begins at 7 p.m. Also WBUT 1050 AM and 97.3 FM will be on-site from...
wtae.com
Butler Farm Show underway in Butler County
BUTLER, Pa. — The 74th annual Butler Farm Show is underway in Butler County, continuing through Aug. 13. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 photojournalist Cary Toaso visited the showgrounds on Route 68 to give viewers a look at this year's fair. Watch the video above. Visitors can see animals and...
Western Pennsylvania pop-up farmers market help serve WIC clients
Families enrolled in the federal Women, Infants, and Children program can access pop-up farmers markets at Adagio Health’s five western Pennsylvania WIC offices this summer. The health and social services provider runs the stations daily in partnership with farms throughout the region. WIC serves low-income pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Penn Brewery Sold to Local Businessman, as Current Owners Plan to Retire
It’s the end of an era for a local brewery, but when one door closes, another opens. Penn Brewery has been brewing classic lagers and German beer styles in Pittsburgh since 1986, making it the oldest and largest brewery in Pittsburgh and one of the oldest craft breweries in the U.S. But its owners, Sandy Cindrich, Corey Little and Linda Nyman, announced this week via social media that they plan to sell the business to Pittsburgh-based businessman and owner of Arkham Realty Stefan Nitsch. Cindrich, Little and Nyman plan to retire.
Seven fire departments battle Lawrence County fire
Crews were called to the 1100 block of Line Avenue shortly before 6 a.m.
WFMJ.com
West Middlesex girl advances to drive, chip & putt regionals
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. --Kate Sowers has advanced to the sub regionals of the drive, chip & putt contest. She's in the 14-15 age bracket and finished second in the sub regionals at Westfield Country Club. The top two in each age bracket move on. Her next competition is September 10...
explore venango
Venango County Fair Underway
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Fair is in full swing at the county fairgrounds in Franklin. It will run through Sunday, August 14. There is something for everyone at the fair – from livestock to musical entertainment to demolition derbies and more. The cost is $7...
wtae.com
Fire tears through home in Lawrence County
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — The Red Cross was helping people who were forced out of their home following a fire in Ellwood City, Lawrence County. The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a house on Hazen Avenue. A neighbor said one person who was inside the house...
68th Lawrence County Fair to take place Aug. 15-20
HICKORY TWP. − The 68th annual Lawrence County Fair will be held Aug. 15-20 at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds at 464 Midway Road. Daily entertainment during the week will include carnival rides and food, farm/barn animals, Dynamo Dog canine show, Hitchin Post Pony Rides, with free rides on Aug. 15, balloon art, hula hoopers, and more by Dragonfly Balloons, Brunon’s Blazak’s Royal Bengal Tigers Show, and helicopter rides by Spiker Helicopter Wednesday through Saturday.
Residents want local park’s pool restored
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) - New Castle residents want to bring back the Cascade Park Pool.
kidsburgh.org
8 family events in Pittsburgh this weekend, from the Big Day Aht to the Asian Lantern Festival
Photo above courtesy of Venture Outdoors. These final weeks of the summer are filled with cool family events in Pittsburgh and the surrounding area. Check out what’s on tap for this weekend. Beginning Friday, Aug. 12: Asian Lantern Festival at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, 6:30 p.m. The...
butlerradio.com
Local COVID Hospitalizations Drop; CDC Lists Butler Co. As High Transmission
There’s been a slight drop in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID at Butler Memorial Hospital. Officials say they were treating 16 patients for COVID, with one person in the ICU as of Monday. However, the hospital also noted that three people died due to COVID over the...
977rocks.com
Disc Golf Tournament To Come To Butler County
Look around Butler County any weekend and you’ll find hundreds of golfers hitting the links. In about a month though, a new tournament will bring many disc golfers to the area. The first ever Butler County Disc Golf Classic will take place in North Boundary Park in Cranberry Township...
977rocks.com
SRU To Require 1st And 2nd Year Students To Live On Campus
Beginning next fall, first and second year full-time students at Slippery Rock University must live in University housing and purchase a meal plan. According to officials with the SRU’s Department of Student Affairs and Office of Housing and Residence Life, research proves that living on campus allows for better grades and improved retention.
977rocks.com
Gas Prices Continue To Tumble
Gas prices dropped once again both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, dropped by 11 cents over the past week to settle at $4.41 per gallon.
977rocks.com
One Person Flown To AGH After Clay Twp. Accident
One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a crash this morning in Clay Township. The single vehicle accident happened just after 11 a.m. on West Sunbury Road just past the intersection with Mahood Road. Dispatchers say a car went off the road, through a guardrail, and ended up...
Dive Bar & Grille ownership buys former Rum Runners site in Ross in plan to move restaurant
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Clint Kuskie measures the distance from his original location for Dive Bar & Grille in Wexford and his new one in Ross in the measure of time, estimating the new restaurant at 3385 Babcock Boulevard is a 12 or 14 minute drive if you make the traffic lights.
American Airlines announces cuts, impacting hundreds of flights out of Pittsburgh this fall
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — American Airlines announced it’s reducing its flight schedule this holiday season by cutting almost a third of its outgoing flights this November out of Pittsburgh. Some passengers are really disappointed. “I do a lot of traveling during the holidays. I do a lot of...
977rocks.com
Foxburg Mixer Returns Wednesday
There’s still time to register for an opportunity for networking to be held later this week in neighboring Clarion County. The Annual Foxburg Mixer is planned for Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foxburg Wine Cellars. Those planning to attend will be able to enjoy networking in...
WFMJ.com
Gas reported as low as $3.29 in Valley
The price of regular gasoline is being reported as low as $3.29 a gallon at a couple of gas stations in the Valley. As of Tuesday morning, the website gasbuddy.com reported the lowest prices at two BP stations in Howland and Warren. According to AAA, the average price of gas...
