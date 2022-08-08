ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
977rocks.com

Farm Show Rolls On; WBUT Broadcasting Live

The Butler Farm Show rolls on today. Gates officially open at 8:30 a.m. and ride times are bumped up today to a 1 p.m. start. Highlighting this evening is the truck and tractor pull, which begins at 7 p.m. Also WBUT 1050 AM and 97.3 FM will be on-site from...
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

Butler Farm Show underway in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. — The 74th annual Butler Farm Show is underway in Butler County, continuing through Aug. 13. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 photojournalist Cary Toaso visited the showgrounds on Route 68 to give viewers a look at this year's fair. Watch the video above. Visitors can see animals and...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WITF

Western Pennsylvania pop-up farmers market help serve WIC clients

Families enrolled in the federal Women, Infants, and Children program can access pop-up farmers markets at Adagio Health’s five western Pennsylvania WIC offices this summer. The health and social services provider runs the stations daily in partnership with farms throughout the region. WIC serves low-income pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Penn Brewery Sold to Local Businessman, as Current Owners Plan to Retire

It’s the end of an era for a local brewery, but when one door closes, another opens. Penn Brewery has been brewing classic lagers and German beer styles in Pittsburgh since 1986, making it the oldest and largest brewery in Pittsburgh and one of the oldest craft breweries in the U.S. But its owners, Sandy Cindrich, Corey Little and Linda Nyman, announced this week via social media that they plan to sell the business to Pittsburgh-based businessman and owner of Arkham Realty Stefan Nitsch. Cindrich, Little and Nyman plan to retire.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Butler, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Butler, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Butler, PA
Industry
WFMJ.com

West Middlesex girl advances to drive, chip & putt regionals

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. --Kate Sowers has advanced to the sub regionals of the drive, chip & putt contest. She's in the 14-15 age bracket and finished second in the sub regionals at Westfield Country Club. The top two in each age bracket move on. Her next competition is September 10...
WEST MIDDLESEX, PA
explore venango

Venango County Fair Underway

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Fair is in full swing at the county fairgrounds in Franklin. It will run through Sunday, August 14. There is something for everyone at the fair – from livestock to musical entertainment to demolition derbies and more. The cost is $7...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Fire tears through home in Lawrence County

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — The Red Cross was helping people who were forced out of their home following a fire in Ellwood City, Lawrence County. The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a house on Hazen Avenue. A neighbor said one person who was inside the house...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Butler Farm Show Begins#The Butler Farm Show#The Farm Show#Butlerradio Com
Ellwood City Ledger

68th Lawrence County Fair to take place Aug. 15-20

HICKORY TWP. − The 68th annual Lawrence County Fair will be held Aug. 15-20 at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds at 464 Midway Road. Daily entertainment during the week will include carnival rides and food, farm/barn animals, Dynamo Dog canine show, Hitchin Post Pony Rides, with free rides on Aug. 15, balloon art, hula hoopers, and more by Dragonfly Balloons, Brunon’s Blazak’s Royal Bengal Tigers Show, and helicopter rides by Spiker Helicopter Wednesday through Saturday.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
977rocks.com

Disc Golf Tournament To Come To Butler County

Look around Butler County any weekend and you’ll find hundreds of golfers hitting the links. In about a month though, a new tournament will bring many disc golfers to the area. The first ever Butler County Disc Golf Classic will take place in North Boundary Park in Cranberry Township...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
977rocks.com

SRU To Require 1st And 2nd Year Students To Live On Campus

Beginning next fall, first and second year full-time students at Slippery Rock University must live in University housing and purchase a meal plan. According to officials with the SRU’s Department of Student Affairs and Office of Housing and Residence Life, research proves that living on campus allows for better grades and improved retention.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
977rocks.com

Gas Prices Continue To Tumble

Gas prices dropped once again both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, dropped by 11 cents over the past week to settle at $4.41 per gallon.
BUTLER, PA
977rocks.com

One Person Flown To AGH After Clay Twp. Accident

One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a crash this morning in Clay Township. The single vehicle accident happened just after 11 a.m. on West Sunbury Road just past the intersection with Mahood Road. Dispatchers say a car went off the road, through a guardrail, and ended up...
PITTSBURGH, PA
977rocks.com

Foxburg Mixer Returns Wednesday

There’s still time to register for an opportunity for networking to be held later this week in neighboring Clarion County. The Annual Foxburg Mixer is planned for Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foxburg Wine Cellars. Those planning to attend will be able to enjoy networking in...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Gas reported as low as $3.29 in Valley

The price of regular gasoline is being reported as low as $3.29 a gallon at a couple of gas stations in the Valley. As of Tuesday morning, the website gasbuddy.com reported the lowest prices at two BP stations in Howland and Warren. According to AAA, the average price of gas...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy