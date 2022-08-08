BALTIMORE -- More than a dozen teenagers have been murdered in Baltimore so far in 2022, according to Baltimore police.WJZ reviewed data released from the department over a period of a few days and found that since July 29, at least eight teenagers have been shot in Baltimore and at least four of those victims died. Katrina Armwood is the founder of the non-profit The Honesty Foundation and lives in the Edmondson Village, a neighborhood that has experienced the death of at least four teenagers in the last year. The latest tragedy came Saturday when 15-year-old Nykayia Strawder was...

