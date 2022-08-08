Albemarle To $440? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
- Oppenheimer boosted Albemarle Corporation ALB price target from $368 to $440. However, Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Albemarle shares rose 1.5% to $241.56 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan cut the price target on Ball Corporation BALL from $80 to $58. JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas also downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Ball shares fell 0.3% to $56.18 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc cut Five Below, Inc. FIVE price target from $210 to $190. However, Keybanc analyst Bradley Thomas maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Five Below shares rose 0.7% to close at $138.56 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. raised Wingstop Inc. WING price target from $140 to $150. However, Cowen & Co. analyst Andrew Charles maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Wingstop shares rose 3.4% to close at $134.13 on Friday.
- Oppenheimer raised Cigna Corporation CI price target from $310 to $320. However, Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Cigna rose 0.8% to $284.15 in pre-market trading.
- Needham cut Momentive Global Inc. MNTV price target from $19 to $11. However, Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald maintained the stock with a Buy. Momentive Global shares dropped 3% to $7.41 in pre-market trading.
