ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Albemarle To $440? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ta8xl_0h8uVNRh00
  • Oppenheimer boosted Albemarle Corporation ALB price target from $368 to $440. However, Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Albemarle shares rose 1.5% to $241.56 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target on Ball Corporation BALL from $80 to $58. JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas also downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Ball shares fell 0.3% to $56.18 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut Five Below, Inc. FIVE price target from $210 to $190. However, Keybanc analyst Bradley Thomas maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Five Below shares rose 0.7% to close at $138.56 on Friday.
  • Cowen & Co. raised Wingstop Inc. WING price target from $140 to $150. However, Cowen & Co. analyst Andrew Charles maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Wingstop shares rose 3.4% to close at $134.13 on Friday.
  • Oppenheimer raised Cigna Corporation CI price target from $310 to $320. However, Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Cigna rose 0.8% to $284.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham cut Momentive Global Inc. MNTV price target from $19 to $11. However, Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald maintained the stock with a Buy. Momentive Global shares dropped 3% to $7.41 in pre-market trading.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
STOCKS
Benzinga

DigitalOcean Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DigitalOcean Holdings beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was up $30.07 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Ball Corporation#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Oppenheimer#Albemarle Corporation Alb#Jp Morgan#Keybanc#Cowen Co#Wingstop Inc#Cigna Corporation Ci#Momentive Global Inc
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now

DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Much Tesla Stock Does Elon Musk Own After Latest Sale?

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk sold millions of shares of the electric vehicle company he heads. Here’s a look at how many shares of Tesla stock Musk owns after the sale and how much they’re worth. What Happened: New SEC filings...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Amazon Receives FDA Warning Letter For OTC Mole Removal Products

The FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research released a warning letter sent to Amazon Inc's AMZN CEO Andy Jassy for selling mole removal products over-the-counter. The letter explains that the company is responsible for "introducing, delivering, or causing the introduction or delivery into interstate commerce of products that are unapproved new drugs."
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends.
MARKETS
Benzinga

5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%

The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Aug 8, 2022

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Friday in a volatile trading session as a stronger-than-expected jobs report reignited fears that the Fed would continue to aggressively increase interest rates in a bid to control rising inflation. The S&P and Nasdaq ended in negative territory. However, the Dow managed to close in the green.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
68K+
Followers
157K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy