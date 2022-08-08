Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: 12-year-old Maleah Madley
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Police say Maleah Madley was last seen near Peace Avenue Northwest at about 10 p.m. on August 9. She is described as a 12-year-old White, female, 5′2″ and 125 pounds. Police said she...
Corydon Times-Republican
Crash survivors work to recover after accident
MUSCATINE — Allyson Magnison does not like to drive and says she doesn’t drive - ever. She is afraid of cars. At age 22, she just recently got a learner's permit. She claims to be able to drive just fine in town, but it’s the highways that make her nervous. Magnison does not like the cars flying past her at high rates of speed. Whenever she needs to go somewhere, she will invariably be in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle rather than in the driver’s seat.
KWQC
Police: Man arrested in connection to 2019 Davenport robbery
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A second person was arrested Tuesday in connection to a 2019 robbery in Davenport. Gordon L. Skinner, 33, was arrested on a first-degree robbery charge, a Class B Felony. Punishable by 25 years in prison. According to court records, 30-year-old Lindsey N. Berhenke pleaded guilty to...
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCJJ
OWI suspect accused of trying to bribe Iowa City Police
A drunk driving suspect faces charges that he tried to bribe Iowa City Police. 25-year-old Alexander Regennitter of 14th Avenue in Coralville was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 3:45 Wednesday morning. Police say just after 2am Regennitter had been squealing the tires of his monocycle as he raced up-and-down the area of the intersection of Clinton and Burlington Streets.
KCJJ
One person transported to UIHC after Washington County accident
A one-vehicle accident in Washington County has sent the driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to Washington County dispatch records, the rollover accident occurred just before 5:30 Tuesday night on 315th Street near its intersection with Highway 1, north of Brighton. The person who called in the accident reported the driver was still inside the vehicle and unresponsive, but breathing.
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Gunshot victim dead after skate park incident
UPDATE: (August 10, 2022 – 10:10 a.m.) According to a release, the Davenport Police Department responded to the Davenport Skate Park at 905 West River Drive in reference to reports of a subject that had been shot in the parking lot. Responding officers found a 19-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medic EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment, where he later died. Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was self-inflicted.
KCRG.com
Driver charged in Cedar Rapids vehicle vs protester incident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 24th at approximately 7:17 pm, a person taking part in a downtown protest near the courthouse was reportedly struck by a truck in the area of 8th Avenue and 2nd Street SE. Now, weeks after the incident, Cedar Rapids Police have officially charged the driver.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
Police respond to Davenport home Monday night
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to a home at the 5100 block of North Brown Street late Monday. According to police, officers had a search warrant for the home in relation to an ongoing investigation. No arrests were made during the search. A TV6 crew on the scene...
KCJJ
North Liberty man accused of assaulting deputy after reckless driving incident
A North Liberty man faces charges that he assaulted a Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy after a reckless driving incident Tuesday night. Deputies were dispatched to Potter Street in Tiffin just after 5:45pm for a driver hitting curbs and driving through yards. Officers located that suspect’s 2017 Nissan Frontier at a nearby residence. The driver, identified as 45-year-old Lucky Coleman of Westlake Road, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, but refused to leave the steps of the house to conduct field sobriety testing.
Police identify 2 critically injured in rollover crash on Highway 61
A 14 and 22-year-old are hospitalized with critical injuries after a rollover crash Friday afternoon, Aug. 5 on U.S. Highway 61 in Eldridge. The Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call at about 2 p.m. Friday regarding a crash on Highway 61 in the area of Mile Marker 124.5 in Eldridge, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
KBUR
Fort Madison area boy hospitalized after incident at pool
Fort Madison, IA- A Fort Madison area boy was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa city following an incident at the Fort Madison pool. The Pen City Current reports that emergency crews responded to the pool at about 2:15 PM Saturday when the boy was being pulled from the pool by an adult.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs2iowa.com
Coralville man dies saving 8-year-old in Iowa River
A 42-year-old man from Coralville died Friday jumping into the Iowa River in rural Johnson County and saving the life of an 8-year-old, Johnson County Sheriff's Office said. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday when the child started struggling in the river near 6051 River Junction Road Southeast. Wegayewu...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man recycles derecho debris into trees
Fans break down what makes the 'Field of Dreams' game unique. "Probably gonna be one of those games that the national anthem kicks off and you shed a tear. Just joy and knowing like you're seeing something that may never happen again." No Field of Dreams game in 2023. Updated:...
Five People and Pets Rescued on the Wapsipinicon River
It was a weekend where a little bit of rain could do a whole lot of damage. Several people and their pets had to be rescued from the Wapsipinicon River after water swept all their supplies away. KCRG reports that the incident happened at around 7:45 on Sunday morning. The...
KCJJ
City High staffer dies while saving drowning child near River Junction
A City High employee has lost his life saving a child from drowning in the Iowa River near Lone Tree. According to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a possible drowning at the River Junction Access on River Junction Rd SE just after 6pm Friday. Arriving officers learned an eight-year-old child had been rescued from the river. Bystanders performed CPR, and the child was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
KCRG.com
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
KCRG.com
Man gives derecho destroyed trees new life
The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. The storm produced estimated wind gusts up to 140 miles per hour in Cedar Rapids, and caused more than 11 billion dollars in damage. Our Town: Marengo wind turbines...
KCRG.com
Hy-Vee dietitian gives tips on kid-friendly lunch boxes
Cedar Rapids police search for road rage suspects with shots fired. Police say it happened at the corner of Underwood Avenue and Burdette {bur-det} Drive Southwest about 4:30 pm Monday afternoon. Driver charged in vehicle vs protester incident. Updated: 2 hours ago. It happened back in June - the day...
KCJJ
Armed, wanted subject arrested during North Liberty traffic stop
An armed, wanted subject was arrested Monday night in North Liberty. 32-year-old Jacky Mabikulu of West Benton Street in Iowa City was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Kansas Avenue near Penn Street just before 10:15pm. Mabikulu was wanted on warrant out of Linn County. Police say a...
Comments / 0