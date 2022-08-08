Read full article on original website
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Taiwan says Chinese threat ‘not decreased’ even after end of military drills
Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen warned on Thursday that the threat from China has not decreased despite the end of China’s military drills and that the island nation will not escalate or provoke any conflicts.After China started military drills around Taiwan including firing several missiles toward the island nation, US secretary of state Antony Blinken slammed China’s military exercises, saying there was no justification for Beijing’s “extreme disproportionate and escalatory” response.The statement came after US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s historic but highly controversial trip to Taiwan. Ms Pelosi pledged full support from America for Taiwan and said that China will...
House Speaker Pelosi: China Cannot Isolate Taiwan
Washington — China’s military drills, threats and cuts in some bilateral cooperation in reaction to U.S. lawmakers' visit to Taiwan is an attempt to establish a "new normal" in the Taiwan Strait, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Wednesday. Pelosi said the delegation of congressional members that...
China Repeats Military Threats, Drops Promise Not to Send Troops
China on Wednesday repeated its military threats against Taiwan. The country also withdrew a promise not to send troops or administrators to Taiwan if it controls the island. China stated the policy in a document called "The Taiwan Question and China's Reunification in the New Era.” The document came after nearly a week of missile firings and military exercises around the island in reaction to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.
Sri Lanka Seeks Delay in Chinese Ship Visit
Mumbai, India — Sri Lanka has asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese satellite tracking ship that has raised security concerns in India. Controversy over the ship’s planned arrival close to Indian shores erupted late last month after New Delhi said that it carefully monitors developments affecting its economic and security interests with reference to the Chinese ship.
Kim Jong Un flees North Korean flooding to holiday on his 180ft superyacht in secluded bay while his population battles food shortages
Kim Jong Un is celebrating another holiday on his custom-built mega-yacht at a secluded bay where he grew up, new satellite images appear to show. The North Korean dictator's 180ft (55m) pool yacht was spotted at the Hodo Peninsula, north of his family home at Wonsan, accompanied by a 60ft (18m) boat.
Race for Semiconductors Influences Taiwan Conflict
New delhi — China has blocked many of Taiwan’s exports in retaliation for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan on August 2, but certain goods including semiconductors and high-tech products have been spared because of China’s reliance on those products from Taiwan, experts say.
In Taiwan, China’s Threats Create More Distrust Toward Beijing
The Chinese military is extending provocative exercises around Taiwan, days after the drills were scheduled to end. China says it is demonstrating the ability to blockade or invade the self-ruled island, which Beijing claims as its own. But Taiwanese residents are not impressed, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Taipei.
Australia Seeks a More 'Potent' Defense Force as Taiwan Tensions Escalate
Australia says its defense force must be "as potent as possible" as China intensifies its military drills near Taiwan. Speaking on Tuesday, Australian Defense Minister and acting Prime Minister, Richard Marles, said Beijing’s military buildup was of "enormous" concern and has shaped the strategic circumstances of the region. Tensions...
South African Minister Accuses West of ‘Bullying’ On Ukraine
Pretoria, South Africa — South African Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor accused the West of sometimes taking a patronizing and bullying attitude toward Africa, as she hosted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the first leg of his Africa visit. Pandor made it clear that South Africa has different views from the U.S. on Ukraine, China, and Israel and the Palestinians.
In Solomon Islands, Some Wary of Beijing-backed Construction
HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS — On the main street of Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands, the Chinese presence is noticeable — some people on the street, some characters on the signs and at almost every cashier’s counter. Locals say almost all of the grocery stores and convenience...
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 10
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 11:40 p.m.: Estonia summoned the Russian ambassador and formally protested about the violation of its airspace by a Russian helicopter on Tuesday, the foreign ministry said, Reuters reported.
VOA Interview: Belarusian Opposition Leader Tsikhanouskaya
Vilnius, Lithuania — Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya discussed the future of the opposition movement with VOA’s Eastern Europe bureau chief Myroslava Gongadze on Monday. On August 9, 2020, Tsikhanouskaya was the opposition candidate in a disputed presidential election in which President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory. The widely...
VOA Interview: Lithuania President Gitanas Nauseda
Vilnius, Lithuania — Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda discussed the challenges for his country caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year with VOA's Eastern Europe Bureau Chief Myroslava Gongadze on Tuesday in Vilnius. "Nothing less than democracy and the world order is at stake in that war," Nauseda...
Projects from Aditya Assarat, Wang Qi, Le Bao And Jailed Myanmar Producer Ma Aeint In Busan’s Asian Project Market Line-up
Click here to read the full article. Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) has announced the 29 projects selected for this year’s Asian Project Market (APM), a core strand of the festival’s industry activities, including new works from Thailand’s Aditya Assarat, China’s Wang Qi, Vietnam’s Le Bao and Myanmar’s Maung Sun, whose producer Ma Aeint is currently in prison in Yangon. Ma Aeint, who previously produced Maung Sun’s award-winning Money Has Four Legs, was recently sentenced to three years in jail with hard labour by Myanmar’s military junta, which took over the country in a brutal coup in early 2021. She was...
Pakistan Urged to Stop Crackdown on TV News Station
ISLAMABAD — Police in Pakistan have arrested a senior executive of a popular mainstream television news channel following the suspension of the station’s broadcast for airing “seditious” content, moves critics denounced as an attempt to stifle media freedom. ARY News, critical of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s...
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: What is Putin’s goal?
The governor of Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region says Russian forces struck the area overnight, resulting in civilian deaths. Plus, Lithuania’s President says his country feels safe, but is aware of the risks posed by Russia in a VOA interview.
US Urged to Prioritize Human Rights Ahead of Blinken’s Visit to Rwanda
Kigali, Rwanda — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken headed for Rwanda Wednesday after meeting with Democratic Republic of Congo leaders to discuss tensions and human rights challenges in Africa’s Great Lakes region. Blinken arrived in Kigali on Wednesday evening for what the State Department said are continuing...
At 75, Pakistan has moved far from the secular and democratic vision of its founder, Mohammad Ali Jinnah
This month marks the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence and of its Partition from British India in a devastating process that uprooted more than 15 million people and resulted in 1 million to 2 million dead. Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs – communities that had coexisted for hundreds of years – all participated in the sectarian violence. Countless people have borne the scars from these events over multiple generations.
Russia’s threats to shut down Jewish Agency raise alarm bells for those who remember the past
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 sparked a surge of refugees fleeing the war zone, but political repression and economic uncertainty have also prompted emigration from Russia itself. Among the emigrants are Russian Jews, 16,000 of whom have left for Israel in the nearly six months since the war’s start. Now, Russia’s Justice Ministry is threatening the organization that helps the emigrants leave. A Moscow court held a preliminary hearing on July 28, 2022, about the ministry’s application to dissolve the Russian branch of the Jewish Agency for Israel. The Jewish Agency, a nonprofit with government ties that is older than...
