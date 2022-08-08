Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen warned on Thursday that the threat from China has not decreased despite the end of China’s military drills and that the island nation will not escalate or provoke any conflicts.After China started military drills around Taiwan including firing several missiles toward the island nation, US secretary of state Antony Blinken slammed China’s military exercises, saying there was no justification for Beijing’s “extreme disproportionate and escalatory” response.The statement came after US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s historic but highly controversial trip to Taiwan. Ms Pelosi pledged full support from America for Taiwan and said that China will...

POLITICS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO