Good Samaritan shot trying to stop robbery at Upper West Side smoke shop

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for four men they say robbed a convenience store and shot a customer inside who was trying to intervene.

It happened shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, near the corner of 71st Street and Broadway.

As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports, yellow crime scene tape surrounds the convenience and smoke shop, where police say four men robbed the business and shot a good Samaritan trying to stop them.

We're hearing the group managed to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash and cannabis oil.

"I would've tried to help too. It could've been me, God forbid," said Roger Reyes.

Reyes told Westbrook he works down the street from the Lincoln Convenience Store on 71st Street and Broadway. As he described what he would have done if he was put in that situation, Reyes and an area resident noted this is now the second time the store was robbed since Friday.

"It tells you where the city is heading right now. It's like you've got to mind your business," Reyes said.

"These things are becoming more frequent," said Upper West Side resident Eric Zivitz.

Police sources say as cannabis products become more prevalent across the city, cops are seeing an increase in robberies targeting these types of stores.

Just last week, the NYPD released surveillance footage from a similar situation, where they say three men stole $3,000 from a Lower East Side store and $2,400 worth of CBD products. Those suspects are also still on the run.

Meanwhile, detectives have been going in and out of the Upper West Side shop all Monday morning, combing through evidence and speaking with store employees in hopes it'll lead to bringing the criminals to justice.

"I may have intervened if that were me. But yeah, it's crazy, and to shoot somebody, to be the victim of it when you're trying to help is terrible. I hope he heals," said Upper West Side resident Darren Turnstile.

The 29-year-old good Samaritan is expected to be OK, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.