Belfast City Council has agreed to submit an official bid to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year if the city is shortlisted on Friday.A two-stage process is under way to select the host city in the UK, Eurovision runners up, after it was decided the event cannot be held in war-torn Ukraine following the Russian invasion.On Wednesday night, Belfast City Council’s City Growth & Regeneration Committee discussed the issue and decided to support a full bid if Belfast makes the shortlist.Belfast has submitted an expression of interest for #Eurovision2023, and tonight the proposal to support a full bid, if...

