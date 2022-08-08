Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Marko Arnautovic: Manchester United end interest in Bologna striker
Manchester United have ended their interest in Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic. New United boss Erik ten Hag was considering a move for the 33-year-old Austria forward, whom he worked with at Dutch side FC Twente. But is understood United pulled out because of a combination of Bologna's growing transfer fee...
BBC
Varane scores in Halifax friendly
Raphael Varane was among the goalscorers as Manchester United beat National League Halifax 5-1 in a friendly on Monday behind closed doors. Despite indications before the match that Cristiano Ronaldo would play some part in the game, set up by manager Erik ten Hag for the players who did not start Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton, the 37-year-old played no part.
SB Nation
AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit
If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
BBC
Football tweets of the weekend: A dry sense of humour & Haaland in good company
The Premier League is back - and the Twitter admins are back on form. We're only a few days into the new season but already Fulham have aimed a not-so-subtle dig at Jurgen Klopp, Erik ten Hag has not had a very nice welcome to the Premier League, and the Erling Haaland hype train is in full motion.
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
'That is not United, that’s not how they do their business'
The situation with Marko Arnautovic highlighted flaws in Manchester United's transfer policy as a whole, according to former Premier League defender Stephen Kelly. Boss Erik ten Hag was considering a move for the 33-year-old only for United to end their interest. Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast:...
Home Office grants baby stranded in Jamaica leave to come to UK
Home Office does U-turn and grants baby visa 24 hours after Guardian revealed family’s plight
BBC
Dafydd Wigley: Welsh independence less likely if Scotland stays
An independent Wales is "less likely" to come about if Scotland does not vote to leave the UK first, a former Plaid Cymru leader has said. Lord Dafydd Wigley said if Scotland again voted "no" to independence, there would be a "greater focus" on a redesigned United Kingdom. He was...
BBC
Eurovision UK host city: Turin's advice to song-contest organisers
Mohamad El Zein still talks about how "colourful and diverse" Turin was in May. One of 650 Eurovision Song Contest volunteers in the Italian industrial city - with numerous events for locals and tourists outside of the arena - the 29-year-old says: "From 06:00 to 03:00 it was venue, party, venue, party."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Sporting CP Preparing New Contract Offer For Matheus Nunes Amid Rumours Liverpool Are Preparing Bid For Midfielder
Sporting CP are preparing an offer to extend the contract of midfielder, Matheus Nunes, amid interest from Liverpool according to a report.
Belfast to submit official bid to host Eurovision if shortlisted
Belfast City Council has agreed to submit an official bid to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year if the city is shortlisted on Friday.A two-stage process is under way to select the host city in the UK, Eurovision runners up, after it was decided the event cannot be held in war-torn Ukraine following the Russian invasion.On Wednesday night, Belfast City Council’s City Growth & Regeneration Committee discussed the issue and decided to support a full bid if Belfast makes the shortlist.Belfast has submitted an expression of interest for #Eurovision2023, and tonight the proposal to support a full bid, if...
BBC
Issa Diop: Fulham agree £15m deal for West Ham defender
Fulham have agreed a £15m deal with West Ham for defender Issa Diop. The 25-year-old is due to have a medical on Tuesday before his switch across London to Fulham, who are back in the Premier League this season. The Frenchman signed a five-year contract with the Hammers after...
buckinghamshirelive.com
BBC Radio 2 to announce Eurovision 2023 host city shortlist on Friday
If you're a fan of Eurovision you may want to tune in to BBC Radio 2's Breakfast Show on Friday as the latest update on next year's event will be revealed. The Eurovision 2023 UK city shortlist will be announced during the radio broadcast on August 12, it has been reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Nathan Moriah-Welsh: Newport County sign Bournemouth midfielder on loan
Newport County have signed Bournemouth midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh on a season-long loan. Moriah-Welsh, 20, has made two appearances for Bournemouth since joining the Cherries from Reading in 2018. The London-born Guyana international, who can also play at full-back, becomes Newport's ninth signing of the summer. "I'm really pleased that we...
BBC broke impartiality rules by screening Russell T Davies Bafta interview
The BBC has admitted it broke impartiality rules when broadcasting an interview with Russell T Davies at the Bafta TV Awards.A BBC news report from the awards ceremony on May 8 contained an extract from an interview with It’s A Sin screenwriter Davies in which he was critical of the Government’s plans to sell off Channel 4 and replace the BBC licence fee.Speaking about It’s A Sin receiving seven Bafta TV nominations, Davies told the BBC: “Completely surprised and completely thrilled and it’s so nice to see that cast being recognised tonight.“And of course it was made on a channel...
BBC
Football legend Tony Adams MBE is our latest signing for Strictly 2022!
Tony Adams MBE is a former English football player and manager. Tony Adams MBE said: “To say I’m excited is an understatement - the lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes. Am absolutely thrilled to be giving it my all on this year’s 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing. I can’t wait to meet my partner - god help her - and start the dancing.”
BBC
Rugby star Gareth Thomas sued after ex-partner gets HIV
Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Gareth Thomas has been accused of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to a previous partner, according to High Court legal papers. Ian Baum has alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status, "failing to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on.
BBC
Edinburgh Fringe: Dic Penderyn pardon petition to accompany play
A play about a Welsh coal miner who is believed to have been wrongfully hanged in 1831 is being performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Iniquity follows the story of Richard Lewis, known as Dic Penderyn, who was charged with stabbing a soldier during the Merthyr riots. A petition accompanies...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Birmingham breathes life into Games
The Commonwealth Games ended on Monday with a familiar look. Australia topped the medals table, with England second - just as they did four years ago. Once again the Games' twin superpowers hoovered up close to half the golds on offer. Together, they won 124 of the 280 on offer.
TechCrunch
Babylon Health dials back some services in the UK
Another contract, with University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) NHS Foundation Trust that dates back to 2019, is also being ended — in that case at the request of the Trust itself — with the service slated to terminate in October. Both NHS Trusts were contacted for comment. The contract...
Comments / 0