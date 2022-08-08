ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilmer, TX

inforney.com

PHOTOS: Tyler Legacy at Longview

Longview and Tyler Legacy tipped off their volleyball seasons Tuesday night in Longview. The Lobos emerged victorious in four sets, 25-22, 26-24, 19-25, 25-17.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Winona Wildcats coach says rivalries make East Texas football fun

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Winona Wildcats head football coach Keylon Kincade said this year, he and his team hope to compete for a district title. “Get back on track, get back to the playoffs, contend for a district title,” he said. The team was one of multiple East Texas...
WINONA, TX
livability.com

Football Has Impacted the Tyler, TX, Region, Both On and Off the Field

Many football legacies have begun in Tyler, Texas. When Ricklan Holmes walked the halls as a student at Tyler High in the 1990s, he often was drawn to the photos on the wall of the school’s most famous football alum: Earl Campbell. The running back, nicknamed the Tyler Rose, won a state championship at Tyler High School in 1973, was awarded college football’s Heisman Trophy in 1977 and went on to a Hall of Fame career in the NFL.
TYLER, TX
KTAL

Preseason Blitz: Daingerfield Tigers

DAINGERFIELD, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Two out of the last three seasons, the Daingerfield Tigers advanced to the quarterfinals. That’s also where their season ended both years. “What if we had our starting quarterback for our game against Waskom? Whether that game had gone different, if we had been able to do this or that, that unknown has really been driving us,” said Tigers’ Head Coach Davin Nelson.
DAINGERFIELD, TX
Gilmer, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Gilmer, TX
Football
City
Gilmer, TX
easttexasradio.com

Longview Freshman FB Player Fatally Shot

An incoming freshman football player at Longview High School was shot and killed Monday night at at an apartment complex in the city. Fourteen-year-old Rahsaan Jefferson was known to his friends and teammates as “Bobo”. Police were notified of the shooting, but before they arrived Jefferson had already been taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. NO other information has been released.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Tyler Parks to host Pawchella 2022

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on June 2022, not related to story. Tyler Parks and Recreation will be hosting Pawchella at Fun Forest Pool on Aug. 20 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. At Pawchella, dogs will be able to use the pool to play and cool...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

New event venue to replace Jakes in Downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Downtown Tyler is gaining a new event center in the historic building where an iconic restaurant resided for years. “As I walked through and felt the floors creak under my feet, and felt the coolness of the brick as I walked down to the lower level below street grade, I just knew it had a lot more life to give and was going to explore what it looked like,” says Verde X CEO, S.E. Greene.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Truck crashes into ditch on Parkdale Dr. in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A truck went off the road headfirst into a ditch Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Parkdale Dr., near Garden Valley Rd. in Tyler. A wrecker is on-site to pull the vehicle back up. Traffic has been slowed in the southbound lane of Parkdale. Drivers...
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Let’s Eat! Jacksonville, TX Locals Discuss Best Restaurant Around Town

There is something so charming about the town of Jacksonville, Texas. According to a 2020 U.S. census the population is right around 14,000 people but the restaurants this small East Texas town offers would measure up to any other bigger town in Texas. And when you look at all the options in Jacksonville, Texas you have lots of delicious options to choose from. Recently, there were locals discussing their favorite restaurants in Jacksonville, Texas so I had to share those answers with you.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Mix 93.1

These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July

Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Country music singer Jimmy Fortune to perform at Liberty Hall

Country music singer Jimmy Fortune will perform in concert Friday at Liberty Hall in Tyler. Fortune performed with the legendary Statler Brothers for 20 years, first as a temporary replacement for member Lew DeWitt. “My professional career started when I went with the Statler Brothers,” Fortune said. “That was in...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Kilgore City Council approves rezoning for new housing

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Badly needed new housing could be on the way to an East Texas city. Several sections of Kilgore are already marked for, or already underway with new housing construction, and for good reason. “Kilgore Economic Development Corporation has brought in hundreds and hundreds of jobs. And...
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

Tyler ISD board approves Guardian Plan

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD board of trustees approved the Guardian Plan, allowing district employees to have access to certain firearms in schools, board meetings and at school-related events, last week. “The district sees this as an extra line of defense to ensure the safety of our students and...
TYLER, TX

