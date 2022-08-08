Read full article on original website
Winnsboro Takes the Little Free Library to Another LevelTiffany TillemaWinnsboro, TX
Dutch Bros. Coffee will be coming to Tyler Texas with 3 locations and 1 location in Longview TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The fruits of our labor "Winona Orchards" founded in 2007 by John & Anita Sattler just outside Winona, Texas near TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Stacy Cammack: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a DifferenceTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Kelly Buchanek and Caleb: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a DifferenceTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
inforney.com
PHOTOS: Tyler Legacy at Longview
Longview and Tyler Legacy tipped off their volleyball seasons Tuesday night in Longview. The Lobos emerged victorious in four sets, 25-22, 26-24, 19-25, 25-17.
KLTV
Winona Wildcats coach says rivalries make East Texas football fun
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Winona Wildcats head football coach Keylon Kincade said this year, he and his team hope to compete for a district title. “Get back on track, get back to the playoffs, contend for a district title,” he said. The team was one of multiple East Texas...
livability.com
Football Has Impacted the Tyler, TX, Region, Both On and Off the Field
Many football legacies have begun in Tyler, Texas. When Ricklan Holmes walked the halls as a student at Tyler High in the 1990s, he often was drawn to the photos on the wall of the school’s most famous football alum: Earl Campbell. The running back, nicknamed the Tyler Rose, won a state championship at Tyler High School in 1973, was awarded college football’s Heisman Trophy in 1977 and went on to a Hall of Fame career in the NFL.
KTAL
Preseason Blitz: Daingerfield Tigers
DAINGERFIELD, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Two out of the last three seasons, the Daingerfield Tigers advanced to the quarterfinals. That’s also where their season ended both years. “What if we had our starting quarterback for our game against Waskom? Whether that game had gone different, if we had been able to do this or that, that unknown has really been driving us,” said Tigers’ Head Coach Davin Nelson.
easttexasradio.com
Longview Freshman FB Player Fatally Shot
An incoming freshman football player at Longview High School was shot and killed Monday night at at an apartment complex in the city. Fourteen-year-old Rahsaan Jefferson was known to his friends and teammates as “Bobo”. Police were notified of the shooting, but before they arrived Jefferson had already been taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. NO other information has been released.
Tyler Parks to host Pawchella 2022
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on June 2022, not related to story. Tyler Parks and Recreation will be hosting Pawchella at Fun Forest Pool on Aug. 20 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. At Pawchella, dogs will be able to use the pool to play and cool...
UPDATE: Longview freshman football player identified as teen killed in apartment complex shooting
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is mourning the loss of a beloved student-athlete. According to the district, Rahsaan "Bobo" Jefferson died overnight Tuesday. The Longview News-Journal reports police have confirmed the teen was killed in a shooting around 9:25 p.m. at the Preserve Apartments located at 600 West Avalon Ave.
Texas Had 21 Teen Girls Go Missing In July Including 1 From Henderson
Jasmine Bryant from Henderso, Texas is one of the teenage girls that has been reported missing from the state of Texas in July 2022. She is one of 21 girls, aged 13 to 17 that were reported missing last month. To me, this seems like a pretty high number of...
KLTV
New event venue to replace Jakes in Downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Downtown Tyler is gaining a new event center in the historic building where an iconic restaurant resided for years. “As I walked through and felt the floors creak under my feet, and felt the coolness of the brick as I walked down to the lower level below street grade, I just knew it had a lot more life to give and was going to explore what it looked like,” says Verde X CEO, S.E. Greene.
KLTV
Truck crashes into ditch on Parkdale Dr. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A truck went off the road headfirst into a ditch Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Parkdale Dr., near Garden Valley Rd. in Tyler. A wrecker is on-site to pull the vehicle back up. Traffic has been slowed in the southbound lane of Parkdale. Drivers...
With so much growth in Tyler, big changes are happening in the Rose City!
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A lot has changed since Tyler was founded in 1846. The city of Tyler is growing and expanding, with more activities, businesses and places to stay. “Tyler is booming and it’s a blessing, especially after the last couple of years, two and a half years that we’ve gone through,” said Susan Travis, […]
Let’s Eat! Jacksonville, TX Locals Discuss Best Restaurant Around Town
There is something so charming about the town of Jacksonville, Texas. According to a 2020 U.S. census the population is right around 14,000 people but the restaurants this small East Texas town offers would measure up to any other bigger town in Texas. And when you look at all the options in Jacksonville, Texas you have lots of delicious options to choose from. Recently, there were locals discussing their favorite restaurants in Jacksonville, Texas so I had to share those answers with you.
‘You will get caught’: Tyler ISD installing ‘vape detectors’ in high school, CTC campuses
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD is cracking down on vaping in schools, they announced Tuesday. In a media release, the district said it has installed “vape detectors” at all four high schools and the Career & Technology Center with the message to students, “you will get caught.” More vape detectors will also be installed […]
KTRE
Tyler, Nacogdoches among Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus
DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas cities are suing streaming giants Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus. Tyler and Nacogdoches are among 25 Texas cities suing the platforms over unpaid fees going back several years. “The purpose of this lawsuit is to make sure that every everybody that uses our...
Popular ETX Food Truck to Open a Sit-Down Restaurant on Hwy 155 near Tyler, TX
The food truck culture has definitely caught on in East Texas. We have many fantastic food trucks in the Tyler, Texas area to choose from. And one of East Texas' favorites? Catch Me if You Can. We love Cajun food in East Texas. And there's no denying that some of...
These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July
Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
inforney.com
Country music singer Jimmy Fortune to perform at Liberty Hall
Country music singer Jimmy Fortune will perform in concert Friday at Liberty Hall in Tyler. Fortune performed with the legendary Statler Brothers for 20 years, first as a temporary replacement for member Lew DeWitt. “My professional career started when I went with the Statler Brothers,” Fortune said. “That was in...
KLTV
Kilgore City Council approves rezoning for new housing
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Badly needed new housing could be on the way to an East Texas city. Several sections of Kilgore are already marked for, or already underway with new housing construction, and for good reason. “Kilgore Economic Development Corporation has brought in hundreds and hundreds of jobs. And...
Tyler ISD board approves Guardian Plan
TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD board of trustees approved the Guardian Plan, allowing district employees to have access to certain firearms in schools, board meetings and at school-related events, last week. “The district sees this as an extra line of defense to ensure the safety of our students and...
