Man stabs 66-year-old roommate to death in Ellenwood, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police have arrested a man whom they say stabbed his roommate to death after they got into an argument. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The stabbing happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 at a home on...
Police release video showing wanted suspect in deadly apartment shooting
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released a video of a man whom they said shot and killed another. The shooting happened Sunday around 2 p.m. at the Parkside Apartments on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW near Pierce Avenue NW. Police said one man died in the shooting. The video...
fox5atlanta.com
Surveillance video shows apparently armed suspect flee deadly shooting scene
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta. Police shared surveillance video of a suspect wearing a white t-shirt at 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, near the Parkside Quarry Yards apartment complex. Video appears to show...
Photos released of suspect in shooting that left 2 dead, 4 injured at Atlanta park
Atlanta police have released photos of a suspect involved in a shooting on Sunday that left two people dead and four others injured. The shooting occurred at the Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park on Windsor Street around 7 p.m. on Sunday. APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr....
cobbcountycourier.com
Two 18-year-olds charged in yesterday’s robbery and shooting on Riverside Parkway
Two 18-year-old men were charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault in the shooting of an 18-year-old woman who is recovering from her wounds in Grady Memorial Hospital. Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department described the incident as follows in a public information release:. At approximately 3:11...
Chief: Atlanta police looking for at least two suspects in Sunday’s deadly park shooting
ATLANTA — Atlanta’s Interim Police Chief confirmed Tuesday that investigators are looking for at least two possible shooters who opened fire at Rosa L. Burney Park Sunday– gunfire that killed two people and wounded four more, including a six-year-old. Police have already released security cam photos of...
WXIA 11 Alive
Student in custody after bringing 2 guns to McDonough High, shot accidentally fired, police say
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — McDonough High School went on lockdown Wednesday after an "accidental discharge of a gun" by a student who'd brought it in his backpack, the district said. The student is now in custody, officials said, and is facing charges from the Henry County Police Department. The lockdown was lifted just after noon.
Man in U-Haul shot by police after reports of dispute on busy block of Memorial Drive
ATLANTA — A man was shot by police after reports of a dispute involving a man in a U-Haul on a busy block of Memorial Drive Tuesday. The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the Glenwood Park area. That stretch of Memorial Drive is near Oakland Cemetery and...
fox5atlanta.com
24-year-old man killed in shooting at Clayton County house party
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are investigating a double shooting at a house party that left a 24-year-old man dead. Officials say the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at a party at a home on Oakville Trail in Hampton, Georgia. Officers responding to the scene found...
Metro Atlanta neighborhood on heightened alert as search for man with rifle intensifies
ATLANTA — A man with a rifle is terrifying neighbors in the Reynoldstown area of Southeast Atlanta. Channel 2′s Tom Jones visited the area on Wednesday and learned this has been going on for days. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action...
VIDEO: 4 women arrested after deputy causes car to spin during chase
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Four women are in custody after deputies say they went on a shoplifting spree before trying to speed away from officers. Dawson County deputies say a group of four women shoplifted from Outlet stores before trying to escape down Ga. 400. Shortly after, Forsyth County...
4 injured, including toddler, after suspected DUI driver led troopers on chase, GSP says
ATLANTA — A chase involving a suspected DUI driver ended in a crash that injured four people, including a 2-year-old. The crash happened on Interstate 285 near the Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway exit. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia State Patrol says a trooper...
11-year-old girl found after disappearing while leaving babysitter’s house, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County who was missing for nearly 15 hours has been located and is safe. Karol Lopez, 11, was last seen on Tuesday evening at 6:40 p.m. leaving her babysitter’s house on N. DeKalb Drive just off of I-285 in Atlanta. Police did...
Mom killed in shooting at park while on ‘quick detour’ to watch softball game, father says
ATLANTA — The grieving father of a mother shot and killed during a neighborhood baseball game at an Atlanta park is describing the final hours of his daughter’s life. April Sparks, 33, was one of six people shot at Rosa L. Burney Park on Sunday. Rashad Rogers, 31, was also killed. A 6-year-old girl remains in critical condition.
Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in the deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta park over the weekend that left two dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old girl. An argument during a baseball or softball game on Sunday, Aug. 7, at Dunbar Recreational Center in Rosa L. Burney Park led […] The post Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Gun goes off inside Henry County school; student found with 2 guns in bookbag
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that school police found two guns in student’s backpack at McDonough High School on Wednesday. The school district said the police were called to the school Wednesday morning after reports of what sounded like gunshots inside the school. School...
Charge upgraded to murder for DeKalb mother of 4-year-old who shot herself in car
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a 4-year-old who shot herself now faces a murder charge in her daughter’s death. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was inside the courtroom when a judge told 26-year-old Kaelin Lewis she now faces a murder charge. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
fox5atlanta.com
Carjacker snatches woman's keys in store, sheriff says
A man is behind bars accused of snatching a woman's keys from her at a Fayette County store and taking off. The whole thing was caught on camera.
Clayton County man strangles 19-year-old woman to death during fight, police say
Clayton County police said a man has been arrested for murdering a 19-year-old woman at a Riverdale home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they responded to reports of a domestic dispute involving a death on Sunday around 9 p.m. Officers learned that the...
fox5atlanta.com
APD: Suspect stabs man in neck with box cutter at Atlanta gas station
ATLANTA - Police have arrested a suspect for a stabbing at a northwest Atlanta gas station that left one man fighting for his life late Monday night. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say the stabbing happened shortly before 10:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a Shell gas station on the 900 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
