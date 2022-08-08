ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe Storms Possible Overnight Tuesday

UNDATED -- Severe thunderstorms will once again be possible along a cold front Tuesday night. Please be aware that most of the severe weather will occur after dark. But, before the chance for thunderstorms, much of the state will be under a heat advisory. The heat advisory will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
CBS New York

Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
UPI News

U.S. gets first winter storm warning of the season

While much of the United States is kicking off this weekend with heavy rain, extreme heat and even tornadoes, one area will experience the country's first winter storm warning of the season. Early Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, Alaska, issued a winter storm warning in the Brooks...
FAIRBANKS, AK
Daily Mail

Awe-inspiring 'mothership' storm cell is captured hovering over North Dakota as the state is hit with series 'golf ball sized' hail and braces for more inclement weather

A massive storm cell filmed over the American Midwest this weekend saw citizens bombarded with howling winds and 'golf ball-sized' hail - as residents prepare for more inclement weather. The footage, captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 pm local time Friday, was recorded shortly after officials issued...
LANSFORD, ND
The Independent

Four-day amber warning for extreme temperatures issued as new heatwave looms

The Met Office has issued a four-day amber warning for extreme temperatures in parts of England and Wales as a new heatwave looms.The warning, for Thursday to Sunday, comes as the forecaster predicted 35C in places – below last month’s record temperatures, which peaked above 40C in some spots.☀️ Sunshine from the word go for many on Tuesday morning with temperatures quickly climbing🌧️ Cloudier skies will persist across northwest Scotland as rain pushes across the Northern Isles pic.twitter.com/WsiL5p9v3l— Met Office (@metoffice) August 8, 2022The vulnerable are likely to experience adverse health affects, while the wider population could also be affected,...
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Brooks Range, Northwestern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-08 09:17:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-08-09 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range; Northwestern Brooks Range Snow in the Brooks Range Snow levels in the Brooks Range are around 5000 feet this afternoon and will fall to around 2000 feet overnight and Tuesday with up to 4 inches of accumulation expected by Tuesday afternoon. The heaviest snowfall will be east of the Dalton Highway. Temperatures will also be falling with the low temperatures in the passes falling into the 20s. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
natureworldnews.com

Heat Alert: Over 70 Million Americans at Risk of High Temperatures Until Late Week

Over 70 million Americans from the Great Plains, Great Lakes, Northeast, and to the Pacific Northwest in the United States are under heat alerts this week, according to US weather authorities. The alerts are either in the form of heat advisories or excessive heat warnings, which highlight the ongoing threat of another extreme weather, which can lead to heat-related illnesses or even death.
boardingarea.com

Travel Alert August 2022: Severe Weather Affects the Northeastern United States

If the northeastern United States is in your travel plans over the next couple of days or so, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to the latest weather system which has been bringing strong thunderstorms to the affected areas.
