Omaha, NE

WOWT

OPD: Weapon fired during struggle with officer at north Omaha bank

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An off-duty Wahoo Police officer was involved in an altercation Wednesday with a bank customer in Omaha. No one was injured in the incident, an Omaha Police Department spokesman said. According to the spokesman, a man walked into a First National Bank branch at 50th Street...
OMAHA, NE
Omaha, NE
Ames, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police conducting death investigation in Benson

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police officers were investigating a death near the Benson Golf Course on Tuesday evening. An OPD spokesman confirmed to 6 News that the homicide unit was at the scene north of 72nd Street and Ames Avenue. — This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

71 year old Omaha man dies from injuries sustained in weekend house fire

(Omaha, NE) -- A 71 year old man who suffered critical injuries in a weekend house fire in Benson dies. James Campbell died after being rushed to Nebraska Medicine following the Saturday morning fire near 55th and Bedford. The Omaha Fire Department says two other people had to be rescued from the roof of the home. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake

A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Loaded Box Truck Taken From Lincoln Appliance Store

Schaefer's Appliance at 601 N 66th called Lincoln Police around 9:15 Tuesday morning to report a burglary. An employee reported that box truck loaded with appliances was missing. Police learned the vehicle had been locked and the keys were inside the business. At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Police were called...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call

There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. Just before the Fourth of July, cyberattackers planted malware into the system at a Nebraska hospital. Organizations that benefit from Nebraska Lottery are seeing more money than before. FBI Director Christopher Wray visits Omaha. Updated: 7 hours ago.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Update: Omaha police identify 18-year-old shot last Saturday

A Wednesday car crash has led to dozens of birds being treated by the Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. A cold front moving through this evening will finally bring some relief from the heat. Updated: 23 hours ago. Douglas County Sheriff's tell 6 News the body was found outside. 10th annual Cruisin'...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha man suspected of arson tracked down at Council Bluffs casino

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is in jail Tuesday facing a felony charge. Jacob Hansen, 42, is accused of trying to trap the occupants of a southwest Omaha home in their bedrooms before setting the house on fire. Court documents reveal Hansen had been angry with the occupants...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Two dogs die in house fire in Omaha on Tuesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — After two dogs died in a house fire, the Omaha Fire Department is investigating what sparked the flames. Firefighters responded to the house near 35th Street and Poppleton Avenue around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control, according...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Platte County Sheriff: 22-year-old Schuyler man arrested after weekend pursuit

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A 22-year-old Schuyler man was arrested over the weekend after he reportedly fled from authorities and attempted to hide under a vehicle. Shortly after 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, a driver traveling through an alley in Columbus attempted to turn onto 26th Avenue. According to Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff, the driver of the vehicle had to take evasive action to avoid colliding with a sheriff's deputy on 26th Avenue.
COLUMBUS, NE
WOWT

FBI catches cyberattack at Nebraska hospital

There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. 6 News On Your Side: Parent struggles to find ride. Many parents of students starting high school are reaching for a map. Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call. Updated: 8 hours ago. An help an officer...
OMAHA, NE

