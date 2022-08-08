(Omaha, NE) -- A 71 year old man who suffered critical injuries in a weekend house fire in Benson dies. James Campbell died after being rushed to Nebraska Medicine following the Saturday morning fire near 55th and Bedford. The Omaha Fire Department says two other people had to be rescued from the roof of the home. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

